Nutrien: At 52-Week Lows, Yields Are Appealing In An Expensive Market

Nutrien has repurchased around 6.8% of shares outstanding over the past 12 months, which, together with the dividend, indicates total shareholder yields of 10.8%.

Nutrien's (NYSE:NTR) shares are looking like a particularly rare value investing opportunity in these expensive markets with the company's shares trading at 52-week lows and sporting a dividend yield of 4.0%. From 52-week highs of $56.00, shares have decreased 20.9%. They also trade at 16.5x management's adjusted 2018 EPS of $2.69 for a 6.1% earnings yield. Management is acting on current weakness in the agricultural cycle to repurchase shares at favorable prices.

Data by YCharts

Why the Sell-Off?

One of the reasons for the sell-off has been the lowered 2019 adjusted net earnings of $2.30-2.55 per share as mentioned in the Q3 2019 results reported back in July which was lowered from the previous guidance of $2.70-3.00. Management's estimates were lowered due to record wet weather in the US, which led to record high prevented planting acres and lower demand for crop inputs. This would leave Nutrien trading at 19.4x forward P/E based on the $2.43 EPS midpoint of management estimates and 16.5x based on fiscal year 2018's adjusted EPS of $2.69.

On the positive side though, Nutrien has continued to fulfill on the promise made of synergies in its creation through the merger of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corp. As of Q1, Nutrien has achieved $621M of run-rate synergies within 15 months of the merger, which was 24 percent above the initial two-year target. In Q2, the management announced it is expecting to achieve over $650 million in annual run-rate synergies by the end of 2019.

Introduction to the Company

Nutrien has the largest crop nutrient production portfolio combined with a global retail distribution network that includes more than 1,500 farm retail centers. This means the company is vertically integrated through its mining and production operations on the crop input side combined with the retail business which sells its products, among others, directly to farmers. In 2018, the company had 56% of North American production capacity for potash, 32% for ammonia, 24% for urea, and 21% for phosphate. On a global scale, Nutrien has 22% of the global production capacity for potash. A breakdown of the company's segments can be seen in the graph below.

Source: Data from Nutrien's 2018 Annual Report

For a city folk like me who might be wondering just what "retail" means in the agricultural sector, I have provided a snapshot from the 2018 annual report of what a standard retail facility looks like. The retail operations provide everything from sales of the company's fertilizer products, to seed products, to equipment fleet services and maintenance.

Source: Data from Nutrien's 2018 Annual Report

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Along with Nutrien's 4.0% dividend yield at current levels (which by the way was increased 5% back in May 2019), the company returns cash to shareholders in the form of share repurchases. As announced in Q2 results, Nutrien completed its latest normal course issuer bid, repurchasing the maximum authorized shares in less than four months. In the first half of 2019, Nutrien repurchased over 36 million shares, representing nearly 6 percent of shares outstanding. In the trailing 12-month period beginning in Q3 2019 with 615 million shares outstanding, Nutrien has repurchased 6.8% of shares outstanding to bring Q3 2019's weighted average share count down to 573 million. Adding these 6.8% annual share repurchases on top of the 4% dividend yield would indicate shareholder yields of 10.8%.

And these share repurchases look ripe to continue with Nutrien increasing its existing share repurchase program on December 2, 2019, by a further 12 million shares. While this represents a lower 2.1% of Q3 2019's shares outstanding, it shows the company's commitment to including share repurchases as part of the capital budget and it can of course be increased if management reaches the maximum amount authorized and still has capital in the budget. I always like to see share repurchases by a company, especially if done at opportunistic prices, as it shows capital discipline and management's long-term faith in the business. The below slide from Nutrien's Q1 2019 investor presentation further highlights the company's opportunistic strategy to share repurchases through the agricultural cycle.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Getting a Sense of Valuation

This 6.1% earnings yield based on management's adjusted 2018 EPS of $2.69 is pretty decent considering the company stands to continue to benefit from a growing global population and rising standards of living across developing countries, leading to an increase in their caloric intake and agricultural needs. I would feel pretty comfortable adding a long-term 3% growth rate to represent global GDP growth on top of this 6.1% earnings yield to get up to a potential 9.1% expected rate of return.

Takeaway

Nutrien is a world-class business trading at 52-week lows and a fair valuation of 16.5x adjusted 2018 EPS. This is a refreshing valuation in the expensive markets investors find themselves in, and the 4.0% cash yield is nothing to frown at. The company's budgeted allocation to share repurchases during weakness in the agricultural cycle is something to applaud, and I will be increasing my own portfolio's allocation to this company in turn.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long NTR at an average cost base of $46.70.



While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.