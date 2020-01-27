Kinder Morgan: Solid Results Show Growth Story Playing Out

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, midstream energy giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be rather disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top- or bottom-lines, although the actual GAAP net income number was in line with their expectations. However, a closer look at the actual earnings report tells something of a different story as there were numerous things in here that investors should view as positive developments. We also do see very clear signs of the company's growth story that I have presented in numerous past articles on the company playing out despite the year-over-year revenue decline. Overall then, investors in the company should be reasonably satisfied with these results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Kinder Morgan's fourth quarter 2019 earnings results:

Kinder Morgan brought in total revenues of $3.352 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents an 11.35% decline over the $3.781 billion that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating income of $1.931 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $1.058 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

Kinder Morgan's natural gas pipelines transported an average of 39,272 billion BTU per day during the quarter. This represents a 13.66% increase over the 34,551 billion BTU per day that it averaged during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.354 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. This represents a 6.36% increase over the $1.273 billion that it had in the equivalent quarter of 2018.

Kinder Morgan reported a net income of $627 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 24.90% increase over the $502 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems all but certain that the first thing that anyone reading these highlights is likely to notice is that with the exception of revenues every measure of financial performance improved during the year-over-year period. The biggest reason for this is that Kinder Morgan saw greater volumes flowing through its pipelines, particularly its natural gas pipelines. We can see this quite clearly here:

Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Natural Gas Pipelines (BBTU/day) 39,272 34,551 Refined Products Pipelines (MBbl/day) 1,703 1,703 Crude and Condensate (MBbl/day) 671 672

As I have discussed in various past articles, there is a direct correlation between the volume of resources flowing through the infrastructure of a midstream company and its revenues and cash flow. This is because of the business model used by these companies. One of the ways that they earn money is by charging a fee for each unit of resources flowing through its pipes. The other way is by purchasing the resources at one end of the pipeline and selling them with a markup at the other end. In both cases, the company has long-term contracts with its customers so it essentially has a guaranteed customer for its products or services for an extended period of time. It should be easy to see how an increase in volumes would increase the company's cash flow while still protecting it against commodity price fluctuations.

With that said, the company's revenues are affected somewhat by commodity price fluctuations. This comes from those take-or-pay contracts because the company's selling price for these commodities is dependent on the prevailing market price for them. This does not have much of an impact on the company's cash flow though because the price at which it purchases these resources also depends on the prevailing market price. This is one of the reasons why we saw Kinder Morgan's revenues go down year-over-year because commodity prices, especially natural gas prices, were lower in the fourth quarter than they were in the year-ago quarter.

Another reason for the decline in revenues comes from the company's carbon dioxide unit, which transports approximately 1.2 billion cubic feet of carbon dioxide per day to assist oil producers in maintaining production from maturing fields. Kinder Morgan also uses some of this carbon dioxide in its own production projects and the unit produces about 55,000 barrels of oil per day. Although oil prices did fall precipitously in the fourth quarter of 2018, they were still on average higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019. This had a very noticeable impact on the selling price of this oil and by extension Kinder Morgan's overall consolidated revenues.

As I have discussed in various past articles, Kinder Morgan has long had a number of growth projects under development. The company made a great deal of progress on several of these projects during the period. One of the most significant of these is the Permian Highway Pipeline, which is a 430-mile 42-inch natural gas pipeline from the Waha Hub to the U.S. Gulf Coast. This is in direct response to the lack of natural gas takeaway capacity in the Permian region despite the fact that the basin itself has seen sharply rising volumes of natural gas production. This is one of the reasons why the price of natural gas has been consistently lower in Texas than in the rest of the country. The scale of this project is massive. The project is expected to cost approximately $2 billion and the pipeline will transport 2.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. As is usually the case with pipeline projects, the entire capacity of the pipeline has already been sold to customers under long-term contracts, which ensures that the company will not be spending a great deal of money to construct a pipeline that nobody wants to use and also ensures that the pipeline will be generating a positive return off of its $2 billion investment. The company reports that it has managed to secure 99% of the right-of-way along the entire route and is waiting on the Army Corps of Engineers to issue a required permit. Unfortunately though, Kinder Morgan was not able to provide a timeline for when it expects the project to be complete.

Another one of the major projects that Kinder Morgan is working on is a natural gas liquefaction plant on Elba Island near Savannah, Georgia. The fact that the company is working on such a project helps to support the investment thesis that I have presented in the past for companies like GasLog (GLOG). This project has admittedly been somewhat troubled and it wound up starting up well behind schedule. Nonetheless, the company did manage to place three of the ten planned liquefaction units into service last year and placed a fourth one into service in January. The remaining six units should be placed into service over the first two quarters of 2020. As was the case with the Permian Highway Pipeline, the Elba Liquefaction Plant project is immense. In total, it is expected to cost approximately $2 billion to construct and when complete will be able to convert roughly 350 cubic feet of natural gas per day into a liquid. As the facility has already begun operations, we saw the early impact of it on the company's fourth-quarter results and we should see this impact grow over the next two quarters as the remainder of the facility comes online.

Kinder Morgan has also been investing a great deal of money to expand its presence in the Williston basin, which contains the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays. One of the ways that it was doing this is constructing a natural gas cryogenic processing plant in McKenzie County, North Dakota. This will naturally increase the company's ability to process natural gas being produced in the region and thus both better serve its customers and boost its own cash flow. The plant in question has a total capacity of 150 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. This facility entered service on November 1, 2019, so we have already seen it have an impact on the company's results but next quarter should see an even greater impact as the plant will be active for the entire period instead of only part of it. In addition to this plant, Kinder Morgan is expanding its gathering pipeline infrastructure in the region to increase the amount of natural gas production that is collected instead of wasted and this should also have a positive impact on the company's results.

As I have been mentioning in my past analyses of Kinder Morgan's quarterly results, the company's Canadian unit has been something of a drag on earnings. This problem ran deeper than just the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline as the company started needing to pay lease fees on its storage facilities in the country following the divestment of its terminals business. Fortunately, Kinder Morgan solved that problem in the fourth quarter, which was admittedly a long time coming. As I discussed in an earlier article, on December 16, 2019, Kinder Morgan consummated a transaction to sell the Canadian unit to Canadian pipeline giant Pembina Pipeline (PBA). Admittedly, this business may actually fit better with Pembina's operations than with Kinder Morgan's as that company already has an enormous business in Canada relative to Kinder Morgan's and may have a better relationship with the operators in Canada's resource basins. Kinder Morgan benefited from the transaction via the money that it received, which will be used to reduce its debt and finance the company's other growth projects.

In conclusion, the company's fourth-quarter results were quite solid and certainly show Kinder Morgan's growth story playing out. The story has certainly not ended though and Kinder Morgan still has a number of growth projects in its pipeline that should drive results higher over the next few years. Overall, shareholders should certainly be pleased with these results.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.