MarineMax: Don't Chase The Earnings Pop

HZO rose 26% on strong revenue growth and an earnings beat for Q1 2020 along with increased EPS guidance for the rest of the year.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) rose 26% in two days to close on Friday at $21.88 after reporting outstanding Q1 2020 financials ended December 31, 2019. The company beat analyst expectations by achieving an EPS of $0.41 compared to consensus of $0.17 and revenue of $304 million compared to a consensus of $260 million. It also raised guidance for 2020. However, given the choppy nature of its chart that is highly reactionary to earnings reports, it might be wise for traders to take profits and value or growth investors to avoid the temptation of chasing this stock. The company has been the benefactor of a prolonged strong economy in the United States. But an economic downturn could be perilous as HZO is aggressively increasing its leverage and inventory as it grows instead of planning for contingencies.

Despite revenue growth in a strong economy, HZO has had issues generating profits and operating cash flow

As part of its strong Q1 numbers, HZO increased its EPS guidance from a range of $1.58 to $1.68 to a range of $1.82 to $1.92. The midpoint increase from $1.63 to $1.87 of 15% was outpaced by the 24% increase in stock price on Thursday. Investors are giving HZO some credit for its growth by rewarding it with a more aggressive valuation multiple. Though a P/E ratio of 11.7 is not exactly the multiple of a growth stock.

When looking at HZO's historical data from its 2019 annual report, one can see why the market might still be a bit skeptical:

Source: HZO's 2019 annual report

Diluted EPS jumped from $0.95 to $1.71 from 2017 to 2018 on the strength of improving gross profit and decreasing share count from a stock repurchase program. But 2019 saw the company achieve a $1.57 diluted EPS despite continued, but slowing, revenue growth. A midpoint EPS expectation of $1.87 for 2020 represents just 9% total growth over two years.

Another risk factor with an investment in HZO is with the company's inconsistent operating cash flow. Over the past three years, operating cash flow was strong at $70 million in 2018, but was only $5 million in 2017 and was a $12 million outflow in 2019:

Source: HZO's 2019 annual report

HZO's negative cash flow for fiscal 2019 stems from its 27% increase in inventory from $377 million to $477 million. That trend continued into Q1 with a $17 million increase in inventory to $494 million. However, when looking at the Days Sales of Inventory, it appears that the company is managing its inventory levels consistently over time as revenue and cost of goods sold increase:

Source: Image created by author with data from HZO's 2019 annual report and Q1 2020 earnings release

DSI decreased from 180 days in 2018 to 177 days in 2019. Q1 2020 saw a spike in DSI to 198 days, but that was actually a decrease from a DSI of 216 days in Q1 2019. The issue is with the increasing cost of goods sold. HZO is paying more for its boats and that cost is being held on the books at higher levels of inventory. That leads to a major risk inherent in HZO's business.

The boat and yacht retail business is good, until it isn't. Any downturn in the economy will lead to a cratering in sales and substantial inventory write-downs for HZO. At a time when the company should be wary of a slowdown after over a decade of economic growth, it is increasing its leverage. Short term borrowings have gone from $271 million to $334 million from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019. The current ratio has deteriorated from 1.6 to 1.4 during that time with inventory representing 86% of total current assets. If the inventory is sold at 50% of its cost during a downturn, there is a real threat to HZO's liquidity.

MarineMax doesn't appear to be operating with a contingency plan in a highly cyclical industry where a contingency plan is necessary. It might be a good strategy to let DSI decrease in favour of generating positive cash flow and deleveraging the balance sheet before things go south. HZO faced severe operating challenges and a stock price decline to less than $2.00 during the last recession in 2008. It doesn't look like the company has learned any lessons from that. An 11.7 forward P/E on strong revenue growth and an earnings beat looks like a value trap to me. I recommend avoiding chasing the earnings pop for any long-term investment on HZO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.