Endeavour Mining: Another Solid Year

It was a frustrating year for many investors in the African intermediate gold producer space, and Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) share price performance indeed confirmed this. While the Gold Miners Index (GDX) was up over 30% for 2019, Endeavour Mining only managed to squeeze out a 9% return, a significant underperformance of more than 2,000 basis points. Fortunately for investors, the lagging performance was unjustified as the company had an exceptional year and continues its path towards stable organic production growth. Although annual production came in at the low-end of guidance, the company made significant progress in the deleveraging department and has provided solid guidance for FY-2020. There are certainly higher risks jurisdictionally when it comes to the African miners, but Endeavour Mining looks to be the shining star among the bunch. Based on this, I would continue to view any 12% pullbacks as buying opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Endeavour Mining investors might be disappointed with the sub-par returns for 2019, after a paltry 9% advance for the stock in a year where the price of gold (GLD) gained 18%. However, on the plus side, there were two disastrous performances among peers IAMGOLD (IAG) and Semafo Inc. (OTCPK:SEMFF), the former stemming from poor execution, and the latter due to falling victim to a tragedy involving an attack on workers. IAMGOLD was up only 1% for the year, a pathetic performance when compared to its benchmark, and Semafo was down over 8%, with the company's industry-leading performance derailed by the November attack. Therefore, while the underwhelming performance of Endeavour Mining isn't anything to write home about, the company has a promising 2020 in store. This is because there are less favorable options among African miners for investors, with two peers in the penalty box currently. Let's dig into the company's 2019 performance below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see in the above table, Endeavour Mining produced 651,000 ounces in FY-2019, at the low end of its initial guidance of 650,000 to 695,000 ounces. While production may look like it was down at first glance year-over-year, it was actually up 6.5% after accounting for the Tabakoto divestment in December 2018. On the positive side, despite a problematic rainy season in Q3, the company managed to beat its all-in sustaining cost [AISC] guidance mid-point of $820/oz, with FY-2019 AISC coming in at $813/oz. This figure is more than 15% below the industry average, which is closer to $970/oz, and down nearly 20% from the FY-2014 AISC of $1,010/oz. This significant reduction in costs company-wide represents an evident transformation from an industry laggard to an industry leader, with a focus on quality production growth, not just quantity.

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Photo)

The company's two cash-cow assets continue to be Hounde and Ity CIL, which made up more than 60% of the company's total production in FY-2019. The most impressive asset has been Ity CIL, which began commercial production in April 2019 and produced 190,000 ounces with preliminary AISC of $616/oz. While these figures came in slightly above cost guidance of $525 to $590/oz, they are still industry-leading, 30% below industry average all-in sustaining costs. As for guidance, 2020 should be yet another solid year for Endeavour Mining. The company's FY-2020 outlook is for 680,000 to 740,000 ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $845/oz to $895/oz. At the mid-point, this would suggest 710,000 ounces of annual gold production, translating to nearly 10% production growth year-over-year from FY-2019's 651,000 ounces.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In terms of all-in sustaining costs, they should rise next year given the guidance mid-point of $870/oz, but come down further once the high-grade Kalana Project comes online, which is expected for FY-2021. It's worth noting that Endeavour Mining scooped up Kalana for only $122 million in 2017 through its Avnel Mining acquisition at the low cost of $40/oz on an enterprise value per ounce basis. For a project that is expected to produce over 100,000 ounces of gold per year, this was one of the most accretive acquisitions in the space over the past decade if Kalana lives up to expectations. Based on all-in sustaining cost projections of below $550/oz from Avnel Mining's Feasibility Study, this would be Endeavour's lowest-cost producing asset and would likely drag down the company's total AISC on a company-wide basis by 4% or more. Suffice to say, Endeavour Mining has a solid couple years ahead, with the potential for organic growth at newer projects, and the Avnel acquisition finally set to start paying off in spades by 2021.

(Source: Company News Release)

Finally, in the organic growth department, we are likely to get a peek at the potential of the company's Le Plaque and Kari West & Kari Center deposits in H1 2020, with resource estimates expected for these deposits in Q1. The Le Plaque deposit is situated less than 10 kilometers south of Endeavour's Ity Mine, and currently is home to 525,000 ounces at an average grade of 3.10 grams per tonne gold. This resource at Le Plaque is double Ity's current reserve grade of 1.55 grams per tonne gold and would be a sweetener for the project, especially considering how close the infrastructure is to the Le Plaque resource.

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Company News Release)

As for Kari West & Kari Center, we are expected to see an updated resource here, with the current resource at Kari sitting at 2.1 million ounces at just over 1.90 grams per tonne gold on a weighted average basis between Indicated & Inferred resources. This significant resource delineated by Endeavour has easily offset any depletion from the 450,000 plus ounces produced at Hounde since it went into production in 2017. The Kari Pump portion of this resource is more than 50% oxide, compared to 12% at Hounde, and is less than 10 kilometers west of the processing plant, suggesting a smooth transition to increased gold production as well at Hounde.

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Company News Release)

Based on Endeavour Mining's potential to bring Kalana online in 2021, and a possibility for added production out of the Kari deposits and Le Plaque, it would not be a stretch to see 825,000 plus ounces of production from Endeavour Mining by FY-2022. This would translate to over 25% production growth from the FY-2019 production of 651,000 ounces, and would likely be combined with lower all-in sustaining costs with Kalana likely to be online by then. The most impressive part about Endeavour Mining's organic growth is that these ounces are being delineated at a discovery cost of less than $15/oz, which is allowing for deleveraging of the company's balance sheet at the same time as resources are growing at a steady pace. As the company noted in their most recent news release, they paid down $129 million in debt in the back half of 2019, reducing the company's net debt to just $533 million.

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Photo)

From a fundamental standpoint, Endeavour Mining is the most attractive intermediate gold producer in Africa, in my view. This is due to having a solid runway for future growth combined with responsible deleveraging of its balance sheet, and a commitment to growth organically going forward. Based on this, for investors that don't mind investing in producers in tier-2 and tier-3 jurisdictions, Endeavour Mining is undoubtedly one of the best candidates. Besides, while the fundamentals are attractive, the technical picture is even more pretty. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Beginning with a quarterly chart of Endeavour Mining, we can see that the stock has built out an absolutely massive base, but continues to run into trouble at the C$29.00 level. The good news is that we are now beginning to see higher lows within this base, and we have a catalyst for higher prices: the highest gold price since this base was built. Assuming we can get a confirmed breakout from this base, which would require a quarterly close above $29.60 for Endeavour Mining, this would target a measured move for the stock up to C$42.00, a very nice return for investors. The key to this, however, is solidifying a breakout with commitment first. Up until now, the bears seem to be making their final stand at the C$29.00 level and have successfully kept a lid on prices for three years now.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom into a daily chart, we can see that the stock has strong support at C$22.75, with short-term resistance at $27.35 and strong quarterly resistance at $29.00. Given that we are sitting right near short-term resistance, I would not be inclined to pay above C$27.00 for the stock. As I noted in my most recent article, the company's strong Q3 2019 results suggested that the floor was in for the stock at $22.00, and we saw immediate support just above here on the recent pullback. This was the ideal spot to be adding exposure for investors comfortable with gold producers in less favorable jurisdictions.

Endeavour Mining has assembled an exceptional portfolio of properties through acquisitions and exploration success and is finally beginning to bear the fruits of this hard work. While the company was previously quite highly leveraged compared to its peers, the current production growth combined with deleveraging is a bullish development and should make the stock more attractive going forward from an investment standpoint. Therefore, for investors interested in African gold producers, I see the stock as a Hold here, and only a buy on 12% plus corrections closer to key support. Ultimately, I would not be surprised to see Endeavour Mining produce 820,000 plus ounces of gold in FY-2022, at all-in sustaining costs below $825/oz.

