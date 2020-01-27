Thor: 'Neutral' For The First Time In Over A Year

I'm going "neutral" on Thor - I now believe you can buy other companies at lower risk, with a larger upside. The conservatively-adjusted upside for Thor is now less than 10% annually.

What it has also done is bring Thor back above fair value for the first time in years.

Thor Industries has had a recent surge of stock price-related outperformance, which has brought impressive annualized returns since my last article.

It wasn't at all long ago that I published my last article on Thor Industries (THO). However, recent trends do beg a second article on the company, if for no other reason than to do a valuation and thesis update. I wouldn't do this normally - stocks shift up and down as a rule. I realized however that I hadn't been clear enough where the cut-off for Thor was in terms of what share price I'd consider too undervalued.

That's the result since the publishing of my last article, "Thor: Margins Improve In Q1 2020." ~15X S&P outperformance looks good on paper, of course, but it's no different than what the company has done since the drop in mid-2019 as it's recovered. In fact, the change since publication on my article in August is now 91.31% including company dividends. So - it's not out of character for Thor, within the context of a fair-value multiple expansion to quickly gain ground as business results stabilize.

Here's the problem with this recent bump.

Thor - fresh valuation

For the very first time since early 2018, Thor is now touching 15 times blended/weighted average P/E. While this isn't a magical number that should decide your investment decisions, it lays the foundation for what expectations in terms of total returns you can expect on a potential investment.

Perhaps more importantly, Thor currently trades well above its historical average valuation of 13.75X. One could argue that a company growing earnings near double digits, and expected to continue growing earnings in the same manner could be worth 15 times earnings, but there's also industrial/business cyclicality to take into consideration.

What's more, there's also the dividend yield to take into consideration. From being able to get over 3% yield from Thor, it's now below 2% per year, which also affects total returns. In terms of expected results in relation to historical valuations, an average valuation of 13.75 would bring you 8.8% CAGR over the next 2-3 years.

In the long term, the company would, providing a conservative 3-5% earnings growth rate at historical average valuations provide you with only 5.5% CAGR over the next coming years. And that is including the double-digit 12-13% earnings growth in 2021-2022. Mind you, I consider these likely - but the risk is still there. If these do not materialize, your returns may drop to 2-3% at a historical average valuation.

From the beginning, investing in Thor Industries for me was always about enjoying the fruits of multiple expansion as a result of returning to normal valuation. I've praised Thor's businesses and its value said that the company is way undervalued in terms of where it should be.

Well, now the market has agreed with this assessment. Despite Thor's inherent business cyclicality - RVs and the like - the market is willing to give Thor a rich 15-P/E multiple in a time of rich valuation and relative uncertainty. Given that I own Thor, I'm happy to enjoy the results of my capital appreciation and high, 3%+ YoC.

But at this time, a prospective investment into Thor Industries rewards you with a barely market-beating 4-7% CAGR depending on time period and how conservative you're being in your forecasting.

I'm not saying the company isn't a good investment, nor am I saying that I'm divesting my shares. I'm saying that at this time the conservatively-forecasted upside isn't significant enough to make me invest any further capital. I'm saying that this is the difference between ~$80/share and ~$70/share. I'm saying that looking at Thor now, a company which once provided conservatively-forecasted returns of 30-40%/year, (which it now has provided) now must stand aside in favor of more favorably valued potential investments.

I'm saying that 4-8% CAGR at a ~1.97% yield, even with Thor's quality, isn't enough right now.

Thesis Update

As I said - I wouldn't have published this article simply for the sake of it. The reason is clear - I'm providing a stance update, where I am, after almost a year of following and beating the drum for Thor Industries, going "Neutral." I'm going "HOLD." I'm saying, and I've said this to people who've asked recently, that I no longer consider Thor investable in the context of my investment goals.

Some valuation-oriented investors forecast rather optimistic views when recommending investments. Some believe market forecasts implicitly, and use analyst forecasts to model positive thesis on their favorite companies. Some expect companies to outperform, where they previously have not.

I try to inject pessimism into my forecasts. I look at flat development. I look at results well below expectations. I model earnings slumps, even negative earnings growth. I have, despite comments on my previous Thor articles in the favor of Winnebago (WGO), very little to no loyalty towards any one company. My loyalty is towards my portfolio, which I view as a business, and which I view as having to deliver the highest possible returns I'm comfortable with.

So when I invest on a weekly basis, what I do is look for the most undervalued company I view as being qualitative, that's able to deliver the highest amount of alpha based on a conservative forecast. The last part of that equation is what I've been refining more and more over the past two years. Finding undervaluation is only the first part of five steps - the crucial parts are modeling what we might expect going forward.

This wasn't an out-of-the-blue change in stance. In my last article, I made it very clear that:

So, while Thor Industries is definitely still an appealing company, and one that could have provided high-double-digit CAGR during a single year in 2019 if invested in at undervaluation, this is not the case for 2020. (Source: Thor: Margins Improve In Q1 2020)

I didn't go neutral because some of the conservative forecasts were still favorable. They no longer are.

I say all of this to explain my thinking in now going Neutral. Thor has "breached" a barrier of fair value and earnings forecast which once gave a double-digit CAGR within conservative forecasts. As a result of this, other companies provide better investments even in today's market, as I see it. If Thor Industries were to give us P/Es of below 14X again, we could start seeing positive scenarios again, especially in the light of an overall overvalued market.

Now, however, it seems that Thor is going to be little better than all of the companies currently at "fair" or historical overvaluation.

Stance

Due to a month-long surge in valuation, Thor Industries now stands at fair value with conservative forecasts not providing 10% CAGR even in a short time frame. Because there are better alternatives out there, I'm changing my stance to "Neutral" and "HOLD" for Thor at this time.

