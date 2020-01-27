CompuGroup: 2019 Was A Roller-Coaster Year

CompuGroup (OTCPK:CMPVF, ETR:COP) is scheduled to release its full-year Q4 financial figures on February 5, including 2020 outlook. After a surprisingly strong set of Q3 '19 figures, the stock set its upward course and reached its all-time high of €65.20, subsequently sliding down to €62.90. We see Q4 being rather muted, still struggling from declining hardware sales of Telematics implementation in its biggest segment, with other businesses staying largely on course. Overall, 2019 was a roller-coaster year for CompuGroup, starting with CFO departure, followed by the first profit warning (top line) given the failure to connect its clients to Telematics, to which stock plummeted by 20%, and shortly thereafter, the second profit warning (EBITDA) amid a failed large acquisition as well as missing out on game-changing M&A to strengthen its hospital business. We see 2020 as rather mellow, lacking any sensible triggers, pointing to very limited upside potential to its current stock price (P/E 34x, EV/EBITDA 18x).

Q4 should see sales decline amid fading hardware sales - lower end of guidance

We expect to see a weak set of results, as the Telematics rollout is phasing out. Sales should decline by roughly 4.1%, as CompuGroup competes with very tough comparables - Q4 '18 +18.9% y/y - which were supported by Telematics hardware revenue. On the other side, the rest of the business continues to show stable till strong growth rates, partially offsetting the weakness in its largest segment (i.e., doctors).

For the full year 2019, we see sales growth at +1.3% vs. +23.1% last year, once again explained by the sale of Telematics hardware, which explained c. 90% of the total growth. Our estimates are largely in line with the market (delta c. -0.5%) and at the mid-point of the guidance.

In terms of the 2020 outlook, we expect to see mild organic growth of around 3-5% on the back of solid pipeline in the hospital business as well as maintenance revenues from the Telematics customer base. On top of that, we expect to see additional adjacent revenues of around €55 million, however, we are unsure where CompuGroup will include it in the guidance, given its high uncertainty (i.e., deadline extension). In our own projections, we give the company the benefit of the doubt and expect +7.8% sales growth, including that €55 million in adjacent revenues.

Chart 1: Declining sales driven by fading Telematics revenues

(Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup Medical)

Sales decline in the Ambulatory Information Systems segment should not come as a surprise

The Ambulatory Information Systems ("AIS") segment contributes c. 62% to the total revenue, with CompuGroup occupying #1 position in its key European markets with at least 40% market share. In this segment, the company develops primary (ERP similar) software for general practitioners and dentists. The customers are usually very sticky, with a very low churn rate of c. 2-3%. Sales mainly consist of c. 75% recurring revenues, with the rest being licenses (c.20%) as well as some training, consulting and, to a lesser extent, hardware.

In Q4, we expect to see sales dropping by -10.7% y/y and competing with 28.4% growth last year. We don't see CompuGroup connecting any additional doctors to the Telematics infrastructure, implying only around 54k (doctors) in total or 83% of its customers. We want to highlight that out of those 54k doctors, 12k were not its existing clients, implying only 65% coverage, which is very disappointing, in our view.

We still remain puzzled why CompuGroup didn't manage to connect all of its customers to the Telematics infrastructure. The new CFO Michael Rauch failed to provide any sensible guidance, only mentioning that there are different ways to measure the group's customer base and the one used by the former CFO Christian Teig is completely different from what is currently used. This statement is, in our view, very confusing and is one of the many reasons why the stock performance has been so volatile since he joined the company.

For the full year 2019, we see sales drop of -2.7%, which is in line with the low-end of guidance. For 2020, we expect total segment growth of 3.6%, largely supported by maintenance revenue from Telematics of an estimated €45 million (c.10% sales) and additional hardware upgrade of c.€30 million (c. 6% sales). If the company fails to generate the last revenue stream (for instance, due to deadline extension), sales will drop by 3%.

Chart 2: AIS suffers amid declining Telematics sales - in line

(Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup Medical)

Flat revenue growth in Pharmacy Information Systems boosted by core regions

Pharmacy Information Systems ("PCS") segment is the second-largest segment which accounts for roughly 16% of total sales. In this segment, CompuGroup occupies the leading market position in Italy with around 40% market share (acquired through M&A), as well as #4 in the German pharmacy market with c. 20% share. As a reminder, pharmacy is the second group (after general doctors) required to install TI connections starting in 2020.

In Q4, we see this segment flattening out, with only minor revenue growth of less than 1% competing with a very strong comparable basis (+14.8%). We highlight that last year's revenue was boosted by the Italian tax incentives for pharmacy (discontinued end of last year).

Overall, in 2019, sales should pick up by 4.0%, supported by growing demand in its core markets in Italy and Germany. For 2020, we expect to see stable organic growth of 3.0%, and additionally boosted by Telematics rollout for pharmacy. In fact, we expect incremental revenue of €24 million, however, the timing is rather uncertain - it might be either front-end or back-end loaded (more likely), as the current deadline is in September 2020.

Chart 3: PCS sales should flatten out

(Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup Medical)

Hospital Information Systems should continue to benefit from a strong pipeline

Hospital Information Systems ("HIS"), with c. 16% revenue contribution, is the most underrepresented segment in the group's portfolio. The company develops laboratory and clinical software (mainly admin and financial) for hospitals in the DACH regions. Given the project-based revenue structure with c. 50% in recurring revenue, it can fluctuate more intensely than other segments of CompuGroup.

2019 has been already a very successful year so far, with c. 11% organic growth in 9M '10 versus flat the year before. An acceleration in the growth trend was the result of working through its project pipeline, leading to a 5% market share gain.

For Q4, we expect double-digit sales growth to continue at 11.6%, largely supported by last year's project wins (i.e., revenue is calculated on project fulfillment basis). In addition, CompuGroup has a very weak comparable from last year (sales growth of only +2.3%), making it easier to beat.

Overall, 2019 is set to become a record strong year for the hospital division with sales growth of 12% and in line with the group's guidance. We believe our estimates can be easily beaten, however, we prefer to be positively surprised, as this segment is largely project-driven. In 2020 we expect to see it working through its pipeline and expect 10% top line growth. However, we are still disappointed that CompuGroup failed to acquire Agfa-Gevaert's (OTC:AFGVF, ETR:AGE) hospital business, which was ultimately sold to Dedalus Holding (private) for €975 million (please refer to our comment on that). This would have catapulted CompuGroup to become the leader in the German market, enabling it instantly to gain scale, for which it now (without this business) requires years.

Chart 4: HIS segment - Double-digit growth dynamics set to continue

(Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup Medical)

Health Connectivity Services segment should continue to benefit from ad hoc projects

Health Connectivity Services ("HCS"), which is the smallest in the group (c. 6% revenue share), is less sophisticated in terms of product offerings (information interface for pharma, labs, etc.). In the past, CompuGroup considered this segment as a pet project with no particular strategy. However, now, with the new management on board (Dr. Eckart Pech), it will slowly become the core to the group strategy with a particular focus on consumer health software, such as CGM Life - an online platform for appointments, prescriptions etc., MGS - an online platform for private insurance.

For the full year, we see sales picking up by +14% versus weak last year's comparables. The growth should be supported by project-driven business with pharmacies, as well as with the private insurance segment, which was slacking after it was firstly introduced in 2018.

Chart 5: HCS should see strong double-digit growth

(Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup Medical)

Q4 profitability should post some slight improvement amid better product mix

We see adj. EBITDA margin (excl. IFRS) improving only marginally by 20bps y/y and rising to 26.6%, which is largely explained by the sales mix. Last year, Q4 sales were dominated by hardware (c. 95% of total Telematics sales of an estimated €40 million) with a less attractive margin profile. Given that we don't see any meaningful hardware sales in Q4 '19, the bulk of Telematics revenue (estimated c. 15 million) comprised of maintenance revenue with EBITDA margins in excess of 40%, which ultimately resulted in some slight improvement.

For the full year, adj. EBITDA margin is set to decline by 290bps to 22.5% and placing us at 22.8% - roughly the mid-point of the guided range (22-23.5%). Such margin development is largely the result of 1) sharp decline of Telematics revenue; 2) M&A-related transaction costs of c. €15 million, which resulted in a profit warning (September 2019) and 3) net one-off of €4 million from a stock settlement of former CFO (Christian Teig, departed in July 2019). Adjusting for these two one-offs, the EBITDA margin should be at 25.1% - only a 30bps drop from last year. We remind you that the reported EBITDA includes IFRS 16 impact of around €4 million per quarter, or c. €15 million per year. For comparison purposes, we show only adj. EBITDA figures (i.e., including all one-offs, excluding IFRS impact).

In our last article, we have discussed the possible negative margin impact from the failed acquisition of Agfa-Gevaert's hospital division, alluding to the fact that CompuGroup might issue another profit warning. To this day nothing happened, implying that the last profit warning of €15 million also includes any consulting/transaction costs of Agfa and pointing that the undisclosed failed acquisition in North America wasn't as big as originally assumed. Another possible explanation might be strong margin development in the core segments, which entirely offset those M&A-related costs of Agfa, which we believe is unlikely.

For 2020, we expect adj. EBITDA margin improving only slightly by 50bps, largely driven by stable core business and a one-off boost from pharmacy and hardware update. Those positive benefits should be largely offset by additional investments in new products, mainly in the development of electronic patient record (i.e., "ePA"), as the deadline for its introduction ends in 2021 - which, however, is highly likely to be postponed (as was the case in the past).

Chart 6: After disappointing quarters, Q4 margin should be stable

(Source: Image created by the author with data from CompuGroup Medical)

Conclusion

We expect to see a rather mixed set of results, with Ambulatory Information Systems burdened by Telematics phasing out, which weighs on the overall performance. Solid performance in all other segments won't be able to entirely offset AIS revenue decline. The announced failed acquisition, which resulted in one-off costs of €15 million, is the primary cause of a sharp EBITDA decline. 2020 should be stable, driven largely by a solid core business as well as some incremental revenues from the second wave of Telematics; however, the timing of those is rather uncertain.

Overall, CompuGroup is a solid quality stock with a high share of recurring revenues (c.67%) and an attractive profitability profile. However, given the current valuation multiples (P/E 34x, EV/EBITDA 18x) and uncertain growth profile this year, we would stay away from it for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.