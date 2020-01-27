5 Dividend Stocks To Buy The Week Of January 27th

This week's picks include two hotel REITs, two insurers, and a regional bank, with a few bonus stock ideas at the end.

Here are five dividend stocks that, in my view, do well in taking care of both stakeholders and shareholders AND made great buys this week.

"Of course" shareholders care about turning a strong profit, but they have increasingly demonstrated their desire to look after the interests of other stakeholders, too.

Shareholder primacy doesn't mean that companies "must" pursue profits at all costs, but rather that the owners of the business have the ultimate say in how to run the business.

The debate between stakeholder theory and shareholder primacy has reignited recently. But it isn't a fair fight when shareholder primacy is so often caricatured in the popular media.

(If you came here only for five timely dividend stock ideas, feel free to skip down to that section below. But I promise the brief discussion that follows will be worth your time as a shareholder).

A Note On The Shareholder Vs. Stakeholder Debate

The world's elite - including billionaires, wealth managers, politicians, and pundits - are meeting right now in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos. It's an annual event in which some of the most powerful figures in the world get together to discuss big issues in economics and politics.

But contrary to the conspiracy theory popular in some circles that such meetings could only lead to secret plotting to screw over the little guy, one of the main subjects preoccupying the world's elite is how to improve the lot of said little guy. This discussion is couched in the long-lived debate between shareholder primacy and stakeholder theory. The debate surrounds the varying answers given to the question, "Whom does business exist to serve?"

Proponents of shareholder primacy argue that it exists to serve the owners, or shareholders, of the business. They argue that profits are the sign of an efficient, well-run business that is providing desirable products and/or services to customers. As such, profits should be celebrated as a social good. They signify that the business is adding value to society.

Proponents of stakeholder theory argue that business exists to serve all stakeholders, including customers, employees, communities, and the environment, not just shareholders. Profits may be a good thing and should be enjoyed by shareholders, but they should not be pursued at the expense of other stakeholders. For instance, engaging in mass layoffs or increasing pollution merely for the sake of raising profits is wrong. Equity should be valued just as highly as efficiency.

Source: Project Manager

Personally, I find it frustrating to hear the way this debate is conducted in popular culture and media. As the stakeholder theory has gained popularity in the investment community and broader culture, it seems as if nearly everyone is letting caricatures of the shareholder primacy view slide without pushback. If you listen to most talking heads in the media, including many of those who defensively jump to defend shareholder primacy, you'd think this view asserts that the entire business should cater only to shareholders. Profit should be pursued at all costs, and all profit is good profit, so the stakeholder theorists accuse the shareholder primacy theorists of believing.

Many stakeholder theorists assert that the introduction of shareholder primacy theory in the 1970s and 1980s is when things started to go wrong for the U.S. economy. If only Milton Friedman, along with his Hollywood id Gordon Gekko, had just stayed quiet, we would still have the more tightly regulated, unionized, equitable economy of the postwar period.

But, in my judgment, this is not being very charitable to the shareholder primacy proponents. The fundamental problem with this portrayal of the theory is that it assumes shareholders are "only" concerned about profit maximization.

But if shareholders cared only about maximizing profits, why would we see such huge investor demand for companies with high ESG (environmental, social, and governance) ratings? BlackRock, Fidelity, and other fund managers are moving quickly to place themselves at the forefront of this trend toward more responsible, equitable corporate management. Today, more than ever, investors desire to buy into companies that align with their values. This is especially true of younger investors.

And, crucially, this movement began not outside the investor/shareholder community, but within it. It didn't take external pressure to begin this movement toward more environmentally and socially responsible corporate management. No government laws had to be passed to force shareholders to address these issues. Investors themselves recognize problems in the world and want the companies they own to address them rather than ignore them.

The simple fact is that shareholders care about more than just profits. Thus, characterizations of shareholder primacy theory as focused solely on profit maximization are erroneous and misleading.

The core problem with stakeholder theory, as it is often presented, is the issue of conflicting interests between various stakeholders. Sometimes the demands of customers may conflict with those of suppliers or local communities. Sometimes the interests of one group of employees may conflict with those of another group. Sometimes employees and customers alike, not just shareholders, will benefit from the degradation of the environment. Sometimes, in the case of a thin profit margin, giving the expected annual raise to employees would eat up all profits and could lead to an eventual culling of the workforce. And, of course, what would happen if bondholders were given equal weight in the decision-making process as shareholders?

Who should adjudicate all these disputes between the (often) mutually exclusive interests of various stakeholders? A stakeholder theorist might say that the board of directors, made up of large shareholders, labor representatives, community leaders, and environmentalists, should collectively make the final call. But wouldn't this simply push the various conflicts into the board room and cause the equivalent of a perpetual hung jury?

It sounds like a recipe for more, rather than less, conflict between stakeholders. And this conflict in turn would lead to less value created for all stakeholders and for society as a whole.

It makes much more sense, in my view, that the owners of the business should have the ultimate say in how to navigate the often conflicting interests of various stakeholders. Those who have invested their money into the riskiest part of the capital structure (equity, which has a maximum loss of 100%) should get the final say in how the organization is run. These owners/shareholders may focus on profit maximization at the expense of other stakeholders, but they run the risk of boycotts and negative publicity that could hurt their business. More likely, they will choose to run their business to maximize shareholder value only after their customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and the environment have been served to the best of their ability.

And, of course, there is no reason shareholders cannot choose to organize their business as a worker-owned co-op, offer an employee stock option program, engage in philanthropic endeavors, invest heavily in employee training, or pursue company-wide decarbonization. We see many companies already doing this not only to please the broader public but also to attract investors to the stock.

Then again, in my opinion, it would often be better for corporations to return the vast majority of unneeded profits to shareholders as dividends in order to let them decide what social, environmental, or philanthropic causes to support. The big picture point though is that if the owners of the business get to decide how to run the business and what to do with the profits, they may voluntarily end up making decisions of which the stakeholder theorists approve. That is exactly what we're already seeing.

Alas, while I wish we could have a more nuanced debate about this subject, I'm afraid it will continue to be framed in the media as "Profits Over People" versus "People Over Profits."

As we all ponder the subtleties of shareholder vs. stakeholder interests, let's look at five companies treating their shareholders well via generous dividend payouts, shall we?

1. Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Dividend Yield: 8.35%

Price/FFO: 6.8x

As an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT"), Hersha owns hotels in the upper half of the quality spectrum in high-value, urban locations on the East and West coasts. New York City, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Boston are the top four cities, but Hersha also owns 8 hotels on the West Coast and 6 in Miami and Key West.

Though 63% of Hersha's hotels are nationally branded names such as Courtyard Marriott and Hilton Garden Inn, the portfolio sports a growing number of high-end independent hotels such as the four-star Rittenhouse in downtown Philadelphia.

The Rittenhouse Hotel, Philadelphia - owned by Hersha

Another example is the four-star Parrot Key Hotel & Villas in Key West, Florida, a luxury resort situated right on the ocean and featuring a lush, five-acre garden between buildings.

Parrot Key Hotel & Villas - owned by Hersha

During 2019, this hotel along with another South Florida hotel, the newly renovated and rebranded Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club (formerly a Courtyard Marriott), reopened after the completion of multi-million-dollar capital improvements. These two hotels alone should contribute 10% of total portfolio EBITDA once stabilized. The renovation at Parrot Key included reinforcing the sea wall in order to help protect against damage from future hurricanes.

In recent years, fear of an oncoming recession has pushed the stock price down near its lowest level in ten years, despite a continually rising revenue stream:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, both funds from operations ("FFO") per share and cash flow from operations ("CFO") per share have been roughly flat over the last five years.

Data by YCharts

But it's reassuring to know that insiders have expressed considerable confidence in the company through regular rounds of share purchases, especially below $14 in recent months. In fact, insiders own 11% of the shares outstanding, which works out to about $57 million of this $517.8 million market cap REIT. About $2.2 million of that was bought just since 2016. This shows both that management is confident in the REIT's future and that the interests of two important stakeholders (the executives and the shareholders) are aligned.

What's more, Hersha has repurchased about 25% of the total float since 2014, another indication of management's view of the shares' undervaluation. In the past, I've been sharply critical of share buybacks more broadly, but in this case, I think it makes a lot of sense since the dividend yield is so high. The company is saving millions of dollars every year on the dividend because of the repurchases.

As pointed out by John Windelborn in a recent article on Seeking Alpha, Hersha is currently paying out 56% of its adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), a good measurement of true cash flows for REITs. This is an extraordinarily low payout ratio for a REIT, especially considering that two key resorts were closed for much of 2019.

Of course, higher-end hotels take a hit during recessions, so it isn't unreasonable that the stock would fall in the last few years of this historically long bull market. But most recessions are not as bad as the Great Recession was. If the U.S. were to experience a "garden variety" recession the next time around, there's a good chance that Hersha could get through it without cutting its dividend. During the recession following the Dot Com crash in the early 2000s, Hersha's dividend remained flat.

At 6.8x FFO and an 8.35% dividend yield, I view Hersha as deeply discounted, especially considering the quality of its assets. Even if there's no dividend growth over the next ten years, I'll be happy owning shares alongside management. Maybe someday I'll stay at one of Hersha's resorts with the accumulated dividends they have paid me over the years.

2. Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

Dividend Yield: 7.75%

Price/FFO: 9.4x

If Hersha's hotels can be summed up in the word "luxury," Apple Hospitality REIT's hotels can be summed up in the word "practicality." Apple Hospitality is the largest publicly traded owner of limited-service, rooms-focused hotels. Examples of hotel brands include Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, Courtyard Marriott, and Residence Inn. These hotels tend to appeal to the largest swathe of travelers, including businesspeople, vacationers, and those visiting family.

Image Source

Without worrying about the costs associated with full-service hotels such as restaurants, spas, extravagant grounds, entertainment, or extensive room service, APLE's hotels operate more efficiently, with a ~37% EBITDA margin (the second highest in the hotel REIT space).

APLE's hotels are spread throughout 34 U.S. states, with the largest being Texas, California, Florida, and Alabama. This includes 124 Hilton-branded hotels, 105 Marriott-branded hotels, one Hyatt-brand hotel, and two independent hotels.

Modified FFO (APLE's version of AFFO) dropped by 2.9% YoY in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to the sale of nine hotels during the second quarter of 2019. During that time period, the company paid out a mere 68% of cash flows to shareholders, leaving almost a third of cash available for capital improvements or reinvestment.

Occupancy also remained steady at 78.4% from 2018 to 2019, while revenue per available room (RevPar) rose 1.2%. Total debt to total market capitalization sits at 26.6%, even lower than Q2 2019's 28%. Net debt to EBITDA sits right at 3x. And the company's weighted average interest rate sits at a low 3.6%, down from 3.9% in Q2 2019.

As I noted in my September article on APLE, insiders have been regular buyers of the stock, in addition to engaging in buybacks. Company executives and board members own about 6.4% of shares outstanding. I love seeing this alignment of interests between stakeholders. I also attempted to stress test the dividend in that article and concluded that it would likely remain safe even through the next recession.

With a 7.75% dividend yield, any dividend growth at all would be nice but not necessary to make for a solid income investment.

3. Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

P/E Ratio: 19x

Mercury General is an insurance company with the bulk of its operations based in California. Primarily, the company insures personal vehicles, of which the sunny state of California has many. Those of you who have endured the soul-grinding agony of rush hour on any of Southern California's numerous highways can attest to that.

405 Freeway in Southern California

But the company also writes home insurance in California, as well as home and auto insurance in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. As with most (if not all) insurers, MCY's revenue is split between premiums and investment income.

MCY spent 2019 repositioning its investment assets to deal with lower interest rates. Comparing the end of the third quarter of 2019 to the end of 2018, fixed income assets are up 5.2%, equity securities up a whopping 24.1%, and short-term investments up 66.4%. Total investments rose 12% during that time period, while premiums rose 13.5% and total assets rose 8.1%.

Total liabilities also rose 6.7%, but most of that was due to one-time expenses such as adjustments to loss reserves and deferred income taxes.

Holding bonds worked out well for MCY in 2019, as it turned over $48 million of net investment losses in the first three quarters of 2018 into $197.7 million of net investment gains in the first three quarters of 2019. In short, it profitably sold longer dated bonds and reinvested them into equities and short-term investments - a prudent decision, in my view. MCY also began Q4 2019 with $315 million in cash, which puts it in a strong and flexible position going forward.

The company has already reported Q4 catastrophe losses of $36 million, or $28 million after tax, mostly due to the California wildfires and other weather-related events. This is a very manageable temporary expense that could lead to a rise in future premiums.

I imagine many dividend growth investors are dissuaded even from MCY's 5.2% yield once they find out that dividend growth has averaged a mere 0.4% over the last decade. That is practically zero dividend growth. A great many other dividend-paying stocks would offer better yields-on-cost within relatively few years.

The combination of a tough regulatory environment in California and a crawlingly slow recovery from the Great Recession has held MCY back. We can see this in the erosion of its profit margin.

Data by YCharts

Notice also (below) that though revenue has been roughly flat during most of the 2010s, it has turned decidedly upward in the last year or so. If MCY is able to translate revenue growth into profit and EPS growth, which it seems to be doing so far, the dividend growth could plausibly pick back up again as well.

Data by YCharts

Comparing the quarterly dividend to the long-term swings of dividend growth, it would appear that the dividend is currently quite safe and able to grow.

Data by YCharts

However, given the 32-year streak of dividend growth under its belt, MCY's management will likely continue to emphasize sustainability over growth. That may make the stock unappealing to some investors, but for my purposes, it'll do just fine.

4. Unum Group (UNM)

Dividend Yield: 4.06%

P/E Ratio: 5.2x

Unum is another American insurance company (a second theme this week, along with hotels). This one provides various kinds of coverage to employees of small to midsize businesses such as disability, life, accident, supplemental health, dental, and vision. Most of the company's revenue comes from the U.S., but Unum also has operations in the United Kingdom and Poland.

Source: Unum 2019 Outlook

I rated this stock as a strong buy back in my October 2019 article, and my fundamental thesis remains unchanged. Because of falling interest rates and fears of an upcoming recession (eventually, anyway), the stock has been driven down to around its five-year low. But this share price movement is based almost entirely on speculation of future headwinds, not on current performance.

Compare, for instance, the dramatic difference between the performance of the stock price and the impressive revenue growth:

Data by YCharts

More importantly to dividend growth investors, free cash flow remains robust, easily covering the dividend.

Data by YCharts

This perennially strong dividend coverage has facilitated vigorous dividend growth of around 13% per year over the last ten years. And with a payout ratio of only 21.1% (based on earnings), Unum seems poised to continue growing the dividend for many years to come.

Analysts expect earnings growth to come in closer to 6% over the next five years, though. Based on the current yield of 4.06%, buyers at today's price would end up with a 7.27% yield-on-cost ("YoC") after ten years if the dividend grows at the same pace as earnings. However, if dividend growth averages 10% (closer to its average rate in the 2010s), then buyers at today's share price would enjoy a 10.53% YoC in a decade.

5. Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

Dividend Yield: 3.84%

P/E Ratio: 13.7x

Bar Harbor Bankshares is a $356 million market cap regional bank based in the island town of Bar Harbor, Maine. On our vacation to Maine and Canada this past summer, my wife and I very much enjoyed walking the streets of the quaint little town, dipping into the unique shops, sampling craft beers at the breweries, and (for my wife, at least) trying one of Maine's famous lobster rolls. (I'm not much of a seafood person myself.)

And, of course, having discovered Bar Harbor Bank during my research into this little town, I made sure to snap a picture of the bank's headquarters when we passed by it.

Image Source: Author

Inside this humble building, the bank's management has created shareholder value for decades now, even while remaining committed to the local community and to the preservation of the beautiful Mount Desert Island on which the bank is headquartered. One important way BHB has created shareholder value is through 26 years of uninterrupted dividends.

Data by YCharts

Like the two insurance companies above, BHB's stock price has been driven down due to falling interest rates. As I wrote in my July 2019 article on BHB, earnings have been under pressure as borrowers refinance their loans in droves to take advantage of lower rates, even as rates on interest-bearing deposits hold steady. This certainly pressures the bank's net interest margin, but flat yield curves tend not to last very long. Economic pressures typically force short-end rates down or long-end rates up - sometimes both simultaneously.

Since the core headwind for BHB is a flat yield curve, and flat yield curves tend not to last multiple years, I view the pullback in BHB's stock price as an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Assuming average dividend growth of 6.25%, around the same as the previous ten-year average, buying in at the current dividend yield of 3.84% would result in a 10-year YoC of 7.04%. Considering the low-risk, recession-resistant nature of this company, I find that an attractive YoC projection.

Note On Previous Week Picks

Last week, two of the five stocks I highlighted were National Fuel Gas (NFG) and WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC), two plays on natural gas that have plunged alongside the price of the commodity. Both have seen their stock prices fall even further to now offer even more attractive entry points.

Data by YCharts

And two weeks ago, three of the five stocks I highlighted were Exxon Mobil (XOM), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and MSC Industrial Direct (MSM). Each of these have become more attractive in terms of price and starting dividend yield since the original article was published.

Data by YCharts

