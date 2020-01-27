Alacer Gold : Still A Quality Gold Miner Despite Lower Gold Production Guidance For 2020

Alacer Gold's properties (source: the website)

Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) is a mid tier gold miner operating solely in Turkey. They presently operate one mine with oxide and sulfide gold extraction plants. They have just produced their production guidance for 2020. I have been a bull of the shares for the last 2 years and from a low point of $2.04, the shares hit a high of $5.97 in 2019. They have since consolidated and now trade at $4.84 (23/1/2020). I still like the shares, but I do not think that they will appreciate at the same rate. They look to be a good long term hold.

The production guidance

The management have guided to gold production for 2020 of 310-360,000 ounces at AISC (all in sustaining costs) of between $735-785 per ounce. In 2019 the company achieved 391,213 ounces at AISC of $710 per ounce. There is some explanation of the reduced production (from the press release):

Consolidated production is expected to be lower in the first half of the year due to the continued ramp up of the sulfide plant and timing of scheduled shutdowns for the autoclaves. In addition, the ongoing in-pit exploration programs at Çöpler and Çakmaktepe continue to develop a number of near-term oxide ore targets. To the extent any of these targets are realized in 2020, updated guidance will be issued.

And the company describes its long term goal:

Our strategy is to materially improve the remaining life-of-mine 6 production profile from the Çöpler District. We are well advanced in identifying a full spectrum of organic growth opportunities in the near, medium and long-term to support a sustainable production profile of 300,000 to 400,000 ounces per year for at least the next 10 years. These opportunities will underpin a refresh of the Çöpler NI 43-101 Technical Report (“Çöpler District Technical Report”) that we expect to issue later in 2020 as a first step to define our exceptional growth potential.

The company clearly has a long term plan that will produce substantial free cash flow (F.C.F.). The FCF for 2019 was $215 million. Below is a projected P&L and Price/book ratio for the company for 2020 to give some color to the attractiveness of the shares.

Company valuation

2020 projected P&L

Assumptions

1. Gold price of $1550 for the year

2. I have used the midpoint of the guidance for production and AISC.

Revenue $,000 268,000 ounces @ $1550 (note 1) 415,400 AISC 268,000 ounces @ $760 (203,680) Gross profit 211,720 Expenses Depreciation (note 2) (87,000) Depreciation of 2020 cap ex (note 3) (4,900) Finance cost (note 4) (13,600) Total (105,500) Profit before tax 106,220 Tax (note 5) (5310) Profit attributable to shareholders 100,910

Notes

1. Alacer owns 80% of the Copler mine so production attributable to the company is 335,000 x .8 = 268,000.

2. Depreciation is calculated using the guidance of the CFO in the 3rd quarter conference call of $150 per ounce for the oxide plant and $300 per ounce for the sulfide plant.

3. Non sustaining cap ex is estimated at $49 million in the press release, with an estimated life of mine of 10 years.

4. The finance cost is estimated at the same run rate as 2019. As the cash balance is improving at an approximate rate of $200 million per annum, this is conservative.

5. The company guided in the third quarter conference call that the tax rate going forward was likely to be 5%.

End 2020 P/E

There are 300,189,302 shares in issue. With a projected profit of $100,910,000 the earnings per share are 33.6 cents. At a share price of $4.84 the projected P/E is 14.4.

Price to book

The book value is 798,740,000. With 300,189,302 issued shares @ $4.84 the market cap is 1,452,916,200, to give a price to book of 1.82. This is slightly high. For comparison, Barrick Gold is 1.63 (y-charts).

Conclusion

The share price has moved substantially higher, so the shares are not as attractive as they were a year ago. The press release was a disappointment, as the lower guidance and higher AISC will reduce profit and FCF. However, the management is clearly competent and the long term plan of production of 300-400,000 ounces of gold per year from the Copler district for 10 years, without substantial further capital expenditures, means that the company will be a cash producing machine. If the gold price keeps appreciating (as I expect) the cash flow will further increase. The company has a second property at Ardich (see map above) that they will be able to finance through internal cash flow if the feasibility study is positive. It may well therefore be possible for the company to increase production in future years. With a prospective P/E of 14.4 and a price to book of 1.82, there is substantial room for the shares to appreciate. The 2019 share performance may not be repeated, but I expect the shares to finish the year substantially higher than $4.84.

