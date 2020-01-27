Some Interesting Color On McDermott's Bankruptcy

As expected McDermott International, Inc (Panama) (OTCPK:OTCPK:MDRIQ) former (NYSE:MDR) filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy, but some investors are perplexed that they still filed even though they are selling Lummus Technology for $2.725 billion cash. They feel that huge cash infusion should have kept them afloat. The problem is that the company is so highly leveraged and needs a large amount of cash just to continue to operate under existing contracts. Because they are extremely capital intensive in a very low margin industry with a rather uncertain future. I am avoiding buying any McDermott security, including the unsecured notes that are currently selling at about a 28% discount to the recovery projected in the disclosure statement (docket 4) and the term loan debt that is selling at about 25% discount. MerDermott shareholders are getting no recovery-nothing.

Henrick Alex has written many excellent articles on McDermott, including his latest article, and I will try not to duplicate his coverage in this article. I would like, instead, to expand on a few issues and add some additional color to this Ch.11 case.

McDermott is incorporated in Panama, but they filed for Ch.11 in Houston, which is in the Fifth District. As I wrote in a prior article, this is considered a "cross-border bankruptcy" and is governed by the UNCITRAL Model Law, but McDermott still has to conform to Panama's insolvency law, Panama Law #12 (starts on page 44), and to Ch.11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. I do not see any issue that may have a major impact on this case from my reading of this foreign law.

Judge David Jones, who is a very "straight shooter", has been assigned the case and I do not anticipate any unusual rulings from him. At the hearing on January 23, he seemed to indicate that everything was a done deal and that the process will go smoothly. Investors objecting to the reorganization plan, MUST FILE OBJECTIONS WITH COURT. Asserting objections in the comment area on Seeking Alpha articles does nothing. Judge Jones is NOT an activist judge. He only considers objections filed with the court.

Shareholders

McDermott shareholders are in Class #14 of the Ch.11 reorganization plan:

On the Plan Effective Date, holders of Existing Common Equity Interests will not receive any distribution on account of such Interests, which will be canceled, released, and extinguished as of the Effective Date, and will be of no further force or effect.

This is absolutely clear-shareholders get nothing under the plan. There is no payment for releases (Releases are basically shielding various parties from any current/future civil lawsuits brought by parties who are consenting to giving the releases.) This is where it gets a little complicated. This case is in the Fifth District and each district has slightly different case law standards used for releases. McDermott shareholders will be receiving a form soon that allows them to "Opt Out" of granting releases that are included in the reorganization plan. If a shareholder does not act and does not return the form to Opt Out, they are assumed to have granted the releases and can't be a beneficiary of any successful lawsuit against "bad actors". I extremely doubt there will be any successful future litigation (they are extremely expensive), but I would still Opt Out just in case.

Shareholders could try to get an Official Equity Committee appointed under Section 1102. Shareholders need to send the request immediately for an appointment to the U.S. Trustee. If that fails, they can file a request with Judge David Jones. (Any actual appointment is done by the U.S. Trustee.) Judge Jones, however, is very tough about getting one appointed. His rejection of a request by shareholders of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is a good example. All the metrics needed to for an appointment for an official equity committee have been set by case law and I have covered these extensively in many of my prior bankruptcy articles. (including this article)

Noteholders

Holders of the 10.625% 5/01/2024 senior unsecured notes (CUSIP 58003XAA0) are receiving "6% of the New Common Stock, plus additional shares of New Common Stock as a result of the Prepetition Funded Secured Claims Excess Cash Adjustment, subject to dilution on account of the New Warrants and the Management Incentive Plan" and two different 7-year warrants for their $1.402 billion claim. They are in Class #9. In theory, these noteholders should not receive any recovery because higher priority classes are not getting full recovery for their claims, but the recovery for the noteholders was negotiated to save time/expenses during the Ch.11 process.

The total recovery estimate for the unsecured notes is 19% of their claim according to the disclosure statement. With notes currently selling for about 13.75 or about a 28% less than the estimate, it would seem the notes would be buy. IMO, they are NOT because I think the estimate for the new equity is way too high. (See plan equity valuation below.)

Some unsecured noteholders are complaining that they are not able to participate in the $150 million new stock rights offer. This rights offer is only for "Consenting Noteholders" who are institutions that participated in negotiations and agreed to the RSA. These holders who are not in the "Consenting" group assert that this violates section 1123((a))(4) of the Code which states:

(a)Notwithstanding any otherwise applicable nonbankruptcy law, a plan shall— (4) provide the same treatment for each claim or interest of a particular class, unless the holder of a particular claim or interest agrees to a less favorable treatment of such particular claim or interest

These noteholders are further asserting that they being forced into accepting the plan with this special treatment for others in their same creditor class or risk getting no recovery.

This problem will bring back memories for many retail holders of Peabody Energy's (NYSE:BTU) notes who were impacted by a reorganization plan a few years ago when certain institutions were allowed certain rights offer participation, but retail holders were not. Peabody's plan was upheld upon appeal in the 8th Circuit. (Peabody Energy Corp. (Docket No. 18-1302) (8th Cir. August 9, 2019). (Note: Peabody is in 8th; this case is in the 5th and could be subject to a different opinion.)

If noteholders do not like their recovery, they must file objections with the court. So far, there have been no objections filed.

Term Loan

Holders of the term loan debt are getting 94% of the new stock for their $2.229 billion claim. This debt is selling at 62.1279 bid x 63.5651 ask or about a 25% discount to the estimated 84% recovery stated in the disclosure statement. I do NOT consider the term loan a buy either for the same reasons that the unsecured notes are not a buy.

New Equity Valuation Projection

The Disclosure Statement includes Financial Projections (Exhibit E) and a Valuation Analysis (Exhibit F) conducted by Evercore. I do not agree with their estimates. I think McDermott is involved in an extremely capital intensive industry with low profit margins with an outlook that is weak because of the worldwide “Green” movement. I think the Green movement will have a quick and strong negative impact on the entire tradition energy industry. It could implode just as quickly as thermal coal has over the last decade. Evercore’s stated that their “future bookings assume a robust recovery upon emergence”. I think that this is an unrealistic assumption that indicates that all their projections are way too optimistic. In addition, because many of their projects are fixed-price contracts, profit margins will continue to be squeezed.

Look at their projections. Evercore projects large revenue increases in the future coming from new bookings with increased profit margins. They, however, have no documentation/econometric models to support these numbers.

Evercore’s estimate for new equity value is between $2.102 billion-$2.602 billion with $2.352 billion as the mid-point value. Since I think their income projections are extremely overly optimistic, it would indicate that their equity values are too high as well.

Exhibit E Disclosure Statement

Lummus Technology Sale

The sale of Lummus Technology to Chatterjee Group and Rhone Group for $2.725 billion cash (Exhibit 10.2) contains a few interesting items. First, there is a breakup fee of $81.75 million. Second, besides the typical potential price adjustments because of changes in cash and debt on closing date, there is an unusual potential price adjustment based on EBITDA. If Lummus EBITDA for the period ending 12/31/2019 is less than $232,055,000, the purchase price is adjusted lower by 11.7 times the lower EBITDA amount. Just for illustrative purposes, if EBITDA is $10 million lower, the purchase price is reduced by $117 million. If, however, EBITDA is actually higher than the figure, there is no upward adjustment under the agreement. The purchase agreement also has a tight timetable for sale approval by the court of 70 days from the Ch.11 filing date. Finally, this is just a Stalking Horse bid. According to lawyers at the hearing on January 23, there are other possible interested parties and the auction could be "robust".

Why McDermott Imploded

One critical reason why McDermott seemed to implode the last six months is because of vendors were worried about the section 547 preference claim problem. While it would be unlikely that McDermott would actually resort to trying to get repayments from vendors for preference claims, the vendors (especially foreign vendors and their bankers) who do not understand our bankruptcy laws began demanding C.O.D. credit terms.

Section 547 preference claims is where a bankrupt company sends out “demand letters” for repayment of money paid to vendors/creditors by the company within 90 days prior to the bankruptcy filing date. Actually the demand repayment is the amount paid that is greater than what the vendor/credit would receive under the bankruptcy process. Needless to say, vendors and their bankers are very upset when they get these demand letters for repayment. Most companies that are expecting to exit Ch.11 as operating company, do not resort to using preference claim actions because the companies want to maintain their current working relation with vendors/creditors. There is no requirement that a bankrupt company must demand repayment under section 547.

There a number of defenses used by vendors/creditors, including the transaction was a “contemporaneous" exchange (C.O.D.) Another defense is that the transaction was part of “ordinary course of business". The biggest problem for vendors is if their invoices are paid at a bunch at a time on an irregular basis, they can’t assert the ordinary course of business defense and will be forced to repay or face litigation. There are other defenses, but too many vendors can’t afford U.S. legal advice and just repay the money demanded.

Sears Holding (OTCPK:OTCPK:SHLDQ), for example, sent out demand letters last November for over $1 billion to vendors with the expectation of recovering over $100 million in preference claim actions. When vendors to other distressed companies read about these 547 demand letters, they often change their own credit terms programs to protect themselves, which may have happened with McDermott's vendors.

Current Timetable

Jan. 17 Voting record date

Jan. 24 Commencement of rights offer

Feb. 4 Indications of interest due for Lummus

Feb. 19 Voting deadline and rights offer expiration

Mar. 1 Lummus bids are due and objection deadline

Mar. 6 Auction (if needed)

Mar. 13 Combination hearing to approve sale, approve the adequacy of the disclosure statement, and confirmation of Ch.11 plan

Writing Articles

I may write a Seeking Alpha article from time to time on companies that I do not have a position and I have a strong opinion about. As I posted in a prior article, a few of my limited partners are against me writing, especially if it is on an idea that has illiquid trading, which could impact the fund’s ability to buy/sell. The objecting limited partners became less concerned recently after we had great 4th quarter. We banked some profits, such as buying back the rest of our short on PG&E (NYSE:PCG) on the morning of “Panic Monday” –Oct 28.

Conclusion

McDermott International was once a premier organization that has aged into a white elephant. Shareholders are getting nothing and should sell. I do, however, expect wide percentage price changes during the Ch.11 process. The shares will continue to trade until the plan’s effective when they will be cancelled.

It may seem tempting to buy the unsecured notes and/or term debt (individual investors can’t buy term debt directly), but you are getting shares in a current “Eli Manning” and not Eli from a decade ago. I would avoid buying McDermott debt at current prices because I think the actual trading in the new shares will be at a very steep discount to the estimated plan equity value. (It would be ironic if the Consenting Noteholders take a loss on their shares purchased via the rights offer because the new shares trade much lower than the estimated plan equity value.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.