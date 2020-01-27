ViacomCBS Is One Of The Most Attractive OTT Plays Of 2020 With Lots Of Upside

Going forward, I believe that the management will be able to create additional shareholder value by expanding its OTT reach or selling itself to a larger competitor.

While everyone in the media and entertainment industry is obsessed with the rivalry between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS), I believe that ViacomCBS (VIACA)(VIAC) is the one company that will really benefit from the ongoing streaming war. Unlike its competitors, the newly formed ViacomCBS is able to successfully combine both the cable and direct-to-consumer experiences under one roof and make a considerable profit from its business operations. With P/E of 5x, which is far below the industry's median of 17.5x, I consider ViacomCBS to be one of the most attractive OTT plays on the market at the moment. Thanks to low valuation multiples and a broad library of content, ViacomCBS will be able to create additional shareholder value by either expanding the reach of its OTT services or selling itself to a much bigger media behemoth.

Currently, ViacomCBS has all the leverage in the world. Despite cord-cutting taking place right now, ViacomCBS cable channels have the biggest viewership share (22%) amongst its competitors in the United States and are able to attract new affiliates that drive growth. Its OTT services such as Showtime and CBS All Access have a total of more than 10 million customers combined and that number is growing. Its own studios are also able to constantly create new pieces of content that are distributed either through first-party or third-party channels and bring a total of $13 billion in annual revenue combined.

Despite such a good business performance, the company's stock has been lagging behind its major competitors like Netflix, Disney, AT&T (T), Comcast (CMCSA), Discovery (DISCA) and Fox (FOXA). Ever since the completion of the merger, ViacomCBS shares have not moved much in either direction. This might be due to the fact that the company has not released a single earnings report yet and investors are awaiting the first conference call before deciding whether to buy or not the shares.

Source: Bloomberg

Note: The dash-dotted line shows the day when the merger between Viacom and CBS was completed. The pre-merger stock performance represents only the performance of CBS stock.

The comparable table below clearly shows that ViacomCBS is undervalued relative to its peers. The company's P/E of nearly 5x is way below the industry's median of 17.5x, while its EV/EBITDA ratio acts as a median itself. In addition, ViacomCBS operating and net margins of 18.5% and 19%, respectively, clearly show that the company will continue to be profitable in the foreseeable future.

Source: gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

Note: Financial data for ViacomCBS includes only CBS's TTM data due to the fact that the new company has not released any earnings reports yet.

Where Do We Go from Here?

Considering such low valuation multiples, ViacomCBS is clearly undervalued at the current market price. In order to unlock its full potential and create additional shareholder value, the company has two possible strategies in play.

The first strategy is all about improving the company's OTT experience. It's something that the management was talking about last Summer when the merger agreement was announced. Unlike Netflix, ViacomCBS now has a wide range of subscription and ad-supported platforms like Showtime OTT and Pluto that are able to attract various demographic groups with different interests. That's definitely a competitive advantage of the company.

In addition, by leveraging its cable audience, ViacomCBS is able to slowly shift its customers from watching TV to using one of the company's OTT services. There's no denying that streaming is the future of video content, as 68% of US residents now pay some sort of subscription fee to access video content online against 65% of US residents that pay for cable services. With a combined $13B+ to be spent on content in 2020, which is nearly as much as Netflix will spend this year, ViacomCBS will be able to increase its brand awareness and attract more customers to its own ecosystem of platforms and services.

The major hurdle that the company will face in its quest to make its OTT services work in the long-term is the ruthless market environment. As big media companies slowly push for their own version of a streaming service, the field becomes too saturated and consumers will start cutting the number of subscriptions that they have. They will be sticking only with a small number of platforms, the content of which they like the most. This will lead to price wars that might force ViacomCBS to cut its own margins in order to stay competitive.

To hedge itself against such a risk, ViacomCBS continues to distribute some of its content to its competitors via licensing agreements. Its Nickelodeon network provides some of its content to Netflix, while CBS Television Studios recently produced a series for Disney+.

Another strategy that the management might consider is to decide to sell itself to one of its competitors that were mentioned above. We should not forget that 80% of ViacomCBS voting shares are owned by National Amusements, an organization that is controlled by the Redstone family. Considering the ruthless environment in which the newly formed ViacomCBS will operate, the Redstone family could just decide to cash out and sell the company the way the Murdoch family sold all of their entertainment assets to Disney. Since ViacomCBS is undervalued at the current market price and it has a wide portfolio of attractive entertainment IPs, I believe that in case of a sale, there will be enough buyers that will pay a considerable premium to attain all the company's assets.

The problem with such a strategy is that it relies too much on the decision of one family. As a result, all the other shareholders have no say on whether to sell the company or not, as Redstones are the real elephants in the room.

Takeaway

Whatever the path the owners and the management of the company will pursue, I consider ViacomCBS to be one of the most attractive OTT plays of 2020. The company has a strong foothold in both cable and streaming fields and its decision to spend $13 billion on new content this year will help ViacomCBS to increase its brand awareness and drive growth. With an operating margin of 18.5% and a P/E ratio of nearly 5x, the company is definitely undervalued at the current price and it has all the chances to create additional shareholder value in the upcoming months. I decided to acquire the company's shares ahead of its first conference call in February and expect my position to yield positive results by the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIACA, VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.