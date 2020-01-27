Eni: Continued Exploration Opportunities

Eni is one of the best majors at preparing for a low carbon environment with ~10% of capital spending going towards that. However, decreasing demand long term is a risk.

The company plans to invest heavily into its portfolio over the next few years, which will provide it with strong cash flow and the ability to reward shareholders well.

Eni has an impressive portfolio of assets. It's made some quality acquisitions recently and that should allow cash flow to pick up.

Eni (NYSE: E) is an Italian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Rome. The company has a market capitalization of almost $110 billion with a dividend yield of more than 4%. This makes the company the single smallest of the oil majors. As we'll see through this article, the company's continued execution through its 2019-2023 4Y plan, means continued cash flow for shareholders.

Eni - Reuters

Eni 2019 Results

Let's start by discussing Eni's highlights for the first 9 months of 2019 along with its overall guidance for the year.

Eni 9M 2019 Results - Eni Investor Presentation

For reference, before we start this section, 1 euro is equivalent to $1.11 USD. The company earned CFFO of 9.4 billion euros (more than $10 billion USD) up 5% over the previous year. From this the company spent 5.6 billion euros in capital expenditures. Overall, after paying its dividends along with its capital expenditures and buybacks the company has 0.4 billion euros of discretionary FCF to use as desired.

The company has a 25% leverage - an extremely sustainable one when you account for the fact that the company just closed on a $3.24 billion acquisition of 20% of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company refining along with its FY dividend. On top of that, the company has also completed 70% of its 1.2 billion euro buyback. Completing the entire buyback would save it more than $50 million USD / year in dividends.

Eni 9 month 2019 Guidance - Eni Investor Presentation

Overall, looking at the company's results for the year, we can see that production remains strong with a ~1.875 million barrels / day forecast. The company is estimating 700 million barrels of discoveries - meaning an exciting reserve replacement ratio of more than 100%. Across its business it expects CFFO to remain strong and capital expenditures into the business to continue.

These annual capital expenditures are even more significant when you account for the billions in acquisitions the company also spent this year on top of capital expenditures.

Eni Asset Portfolio and Future

Overall, Eni's 2019 results are supported by Eni's impressive asset portfolio.

Eni Angola - Eni Investor Presentation

Angola is rapidly growing as an oil country and Eni has a successful group of assets in the area it can take advantage of. The company has discovered ~2 billion barrels in place in the last 18 months. That's a rapid discovery of new oil - for perspective, Exxon Mobil's (NYSE: XOM) massive Liza discovery discovered 6 billion barrels worth since 2015 - or discovered oil at a slower rate than Eni has in Anglo.

It's even more impressive when you include the fact that Eni is just over one-third the size of Exxon Mobil. The company started first oil in 4Q 2019 - a mere 8 months from discovery. Early phase 1 production is at 20 thousand barrels per day and the company's FPSO has 100 thousand barrels / day worth of capacity. With all the new discoveries, I would expect production to ramp up quickly.

Eni Norway - Eni Investor Presentation

Another area where Eni is focused is Norway. Despite increased energy regulation, the company is focused on rapidly growing production in a field where the breakeven is $27 / barrel. Given current Brent crude prices of more than $60 / barrel, even after recent Coronavirus fears and price drops, this shows how hugely profitable the field is along with its potential.

Var Energi is a holding company that is 70% owned by Eni. The company recently purchased $4.5 billion in assets by Exxon Mobil increasing production in 2019 to ~$300 thousand barrels / day. The company expects it'll expand it to more than 350 thousand barrels / day in 2023. Continued increasing production along with significant cash flow should enable Var Energi to pay back significantly more dividends to its shareholders.

Eni Abu Dhabi - Eni Investor Presentation

Another major area of exploration opportunities worth paying attention to is the company's completed ADNOC refining deal and Dalma gas project. The company's 20% acquired refinery combined with increases in refining capacity over the next 5 years should help the company to increase cash flow from refining.

Additionally, the company is starting up the Dalma gas project which will have 50 thousand barrels / day in production. The U.A.E., as many know, is one of the largest oil countries in the world. Eni having strong connections to the region should provide it with quality cash flow for decades to come. Eni is planning past the 2020s and into the 2030s, and Abu Dhabi will play a big role.

Eni Growth Portfolio - Eni Investor Presentation

As we can see above, Eni has a significant portfolio of acreage and a number of opportunities spread across the world in a large number of different jurisdictions. The company estimates that from 2019-2022 it will make 18 FIDs with a reserve replacement ratio of more than 100%. The company's faith in its resources and asset portfolio future should result in production growth.

The company's current production, as we saw above, is more than 1.8 million barrels / day. The company anticipates, by 2025, it will grow to 2.4 million barrels / day as a result of significant project startups. Overall, the company expects 3.5% annual production growth each year from now until 2025.

These project startups combined with improving margins should result in significant cash flow.

Eni 4Y Cash Flow Plan

Putting this all together and we can take a look at Eni's 4Y cash flow plan along with the company's plan to return cash to shareholders.

Eni 4Y Plan - Eni Investor Presentation

Eni's production growth along with the company's exploration resources that we discussed above will put the company in a great position for the future going into the 2030s. The company expects that upstream capital expenditure coverage will happen at $37 / barrel which is a mere 60% of current Brent prices. That leaves the company with significant room above that for FCF.

From 2019 to 2022, Eni expects CFFO to increase by more than 2 billion Euros. This will result in 4Y upstream FCF for the company of 22 billion euros. That's a massive amount of FCF for the company - the company expects that its upstream FCF alone will be enough to cover a dividend that's more than double the company's current dividend. That doesn't count profits from anywhere else.

More importantly, it means that the company's upstream FCF margin over its entire portfolio alone is almost 7%.

From mid-downstream, the company expects 1.25 billion euros in FCF along with another 0.65 billion euros in FCF annually from gas and power. This points the company's overall FCF, when adding retail and marketing, to almost 10 billion euros on an annual basis. That's after the company's capital expenditures will leave it with FCF more than double its dividends leaving it with significant room to reward shareholders.

Eni Low Carbon Environment

On top of rapid improvements in its overall profile, Eni is also preparing for a potential low carbon environment.

Eni Low Carbon Investments - Eni Investor Presentation

Eni is planning to invest more than $1.5 billion USD in capital expenditures for renewable energy. That will result in 2022 installed capacity being more than 3x what it is today and expects that that installed capacity could increase to almost 10x its 2020 levels by 2025. That massive increase in installed capacity should result in growing cash flow for the company while allowing it to diversify.

Eni Sustainable Investment - Eni Investor Presentation

Additionally, the company is focused on sustainable oil, with no net upstream emissions by 2030. The company expects more than $1 billion in capital spending from 2019-2022 to do this and it plans to not only decrease emissions but actually start to capture some emissions from oil. The more the industry does to regulate itself here, the lower the chance of forced government regulation.

Overall, we can see how Eni is progressing to work and succeed in a low carbon environment.

Eni Risks

Now that we've discussed Eni and the potential cash flow let's look at the company's risks. The company's two major risks are oil prices and exploration along with an increased shift to low carbon fuels.

Oil Demand / Supply Balance - EIA

The oil price and exploration risks are fairly well highlighted in the company's risk portfolio. The company isn't expecting a recovery in oil prices with Brent but it is expecting oil prices with Brent to remain fairly constant. Looking at the short-term oil demand and supply balance, it's looking fairly promising. There was a slight oversupply in late-2019 going into this year that are expected to resolve themselves by year-end 2020.

As a result, at least for the immediate term, (i.e. the company's 4Y plan), I expect oil prices to remain stable. However, in the long-run they're much harder to predict and it leads to the next risk - increasing use of low carbon fuel. Eni is ahead of most other producers on this - almost 10% of its 4Y capital expenditures are dedicated to preparing itself for a low carbon environment.

However, that's still a significant amount that isn't dedicated to that - and as a result - should the world shift to low carbon fuel sources even faster that could hurt oil prices and therefore the company. So far, there's no indication that it will - but these are risks worth keeping in mind.

Conclusion

Eni pays a respectable dividend as the smallest oil major by market capitalization. However, despite its small size, the company still had an impressive performance in 2019 and that should continue going forward. The company has an exciting and well distributed asset portfolio - for example its Angola deepwater discoveries are larger than Exxon Mobil's talked about Guyana discovery based on barrels discovered / month.

Going forward, Eni's 4Y plan shows that the company will have twice as much FCF as its dividend obligations. This gives the company significant room to generate rewards for shareholders. Should the company do more opportunistic repurchases or acquisitions between now and then, the rewards / remaining share could be even higher for investors. The company is a strong investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.