Green Plains, Inc.: Ethanol Margins Slide To Six Month Lows

Last month I wrote that investors should not allow the strong operating environment of ethanol producer Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) in Q4 2019 to distract them from its rapidly worsening Q1 2020 outlook. The company's new year has indeed gotten off to a brutal start as its share price has shed 23% of its value in the subsequent five weeks (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The cause of this large share price decline has been the rebound in domestic ethanol production volumes that I described last month (see figure). The size of the rebound has been almost without precedent in the last decade. More importantly, this rebound has occurred during a time of the year when production is normally declining following the post-harvest production surge.

The cause of the national production surge was a rebound of corn ethanol production margins in Q4 2019 (see figure). That recovery was in turn the result of a sharp production decline that occurred after several months of near-zero production margins. That decline had given rise to hopes that continued self-discipline would allow at least the industry's higher-margin producers to return to profitability. This hope was short-lived, however, and the industry instead returned to its usual pattern of quickly squashing any margin rebound with a return to over-production. The average return over operating costs for typical Iowa production facilities in January to date has been -$0.02/gallon, the worst result for any comparable period since May 2019.

Return over operating costs for a typical Iowa corn ethanol production facility. Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Green Plains, Inc. has found itself at the center of this dynamic due to its status as one of the country's larger producers (albeit smaller than it was in the past following recent capacity sales). It is large enough to benefit when margins are positive, but its scale also leaves it exposed when demand for ethanol is soft. A deeper look at the production volume and margin situations illustrates why the company's share price has fallen so far over the last month. U.S. production volumes ended 2019 near a five-year high (see figure). The situation has only worsened in January 2020 as production volumes have moved well above comparable levels from the same period of previous years. This has not been in response to increased demand for transportation fuels, though, as shown by the fact that the price of gasoline is currently trading at multi-quarter lows.

Source: EIA (2020).

Nor has the additional production occurred in response to regulatory demand. The White House has not modified the underwhelming ethanol blending volumes for the Renewable Fuel Standard that were released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] last month. The effect of this is best illustrated by the fact that D6 Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices are continuing to trade at or near multi-year lows (see figure). RINs are used by obligated blenders under the blending mandate to demonstrate their compliance, and RINs are only ever created when a corresponding gallon of qualifying biofuel is produced. Low RIN prices, then, can indicate low demand for ethanol. While depressed RIN prices can also occur due to high ethanol production margins (since expensive RINs are not needed to incent additional production in such situations), that clearly is not the explanation for the current dynamic.

Source: EcoEngineers (2020).

The most prominent sign that ethanol over-production is occurring can be seen in the relationship between ethanol and gasoline prices. Ethanol's price premium relative to gasoline on an energy-equivalent basis has fallen from 42% in early December to as low as 5% in early January (see figure). Ethanol has historically traded at a premium to gasoline due to its value as an octane booster and regulatory demand under the blending mandate, making the current price dynamic especially disadvantageous for large ethanol producers such as Green Plains, Inc.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020). Red dotted line denotes price parity (energy-equivalent basis) and black solid line denotes long-term trend.

As unattractive as this situation is for investors in Green Plains, Inc., it should be noted that it could worsen before it improves. This is because the U.S. has experienced an unusually warm winter to date, causing Midwestern natural gas prices to fall to decade lows (see figure). That has provided a boost, albeit a modest one, to ethanol production margins. Likewise, the price of corn is also trading at decade lows.

Data by YCharts

While corn prices are unlikely to change much before the end of the 2020 planting season, the benefit from low natural gas prices could dissipate quickly. The impact that such a development would have on ethanol production margins can be seen by the fact that the corn ethanol crush margin that, unlike the full production margin, does not account for natural gas prices and other lesser expense categories, is currently at a six-year low (see figure). But for the benefit of falling natural gas prices, in other words, the share price of Green Plains, Inc. would likely be still lower. Midwestern winters are notoriously fickle, however, and the National Weather Service is forecasting the region's temperatures in the coming months to have a substantial probability of being below normal. A major freeze would likely cause ethanol production margins to move further into the red, other things being equal.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

The worsening production margin environment is being reflected in analysts' earnings estimates for Green Plains, Inc. While the consensus estimates for Q4 and FY 2019 have remained relatively unchanged over the last 30 days, that for FY 2020 has lost substantial ground over the same period. Investors will want to closely watch the company's Q4 2019 earnings report next month for additional details regarding the Q1 2020 operating environment (likely to be provided during the corresponding earnings call).

Investors in Green Plains, Inc. were undoubtedly hoping that the unexpected high note on which 2019 ended would be carried over into 2020. Not only has that not happened, but the corn ethanol operating environment is actually worse by some metrics than it has been in multiple years. At this point there is little evidence that the outlook will improve soon enough to be reflected in the company's Q1 earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.