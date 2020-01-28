Market Correction: What The Buffett Indicator Is Telling Us

Co-produced with author Trapping Value

As income investors, we tend to focus on the cash flow of individual securities and generally do not worry too much about the market. We do, however, take a 10,000 foot view occasionally in order to gauge the macro risks. One thing that has been on investor minds is whether this cycle has gone on for far too long. Particularly, investors are worried whether the valuation measures are now so extreme that forward returns will be abysmal. Today we want to address one such measure that has recently been at the forefront - the Warren Buffett Indicator. We bring this up as we are running into several headlines as to how this indicator is forecasting bad times ahead.

So we will take a quick dive into this indicator and explain how it works and whether you should be worried. We will also go into the most important thing you can do to reduce your risks.

The Buffett Indicator

This is a ratio of US stock market capitalization to US GDP. When one of the most legendary investors has an indicator attached to his name, markets pay attention. This indicator stands at 154.7% in the new year, approximately 1.6% higher than the 153.1% reading on Dec. 30, 2019, and 6.2% higher than the previous high of 148.5% set in March 2000.

We examine the assumptions and fundamentals behind this and give our findings below.

What this indicator does

By taking the ratio of equity market capitalization to GDP, the indicator is gauging the relative cheapness of equities. Over time GDP goes up and so do equities. In general these two should move in sync, but they do not. At times equities get undervalued and at times ridiculously overvalued. This ratio is trying to evaluate how expensive or cheap equities are.

Does this indicator have any use?

Since this indicator uses the market capitalization of equities, it is going to work to some extent. What we mean is that is there is obvious logic to the fact that the higher stocks as a whole go, the lower their forward returns will be. This is mathematically true (outside of the rare possibility of hyperinflation). The higher up you buy the stock market (keeping dividends the same), the lower will be its dividend yield. The higher up you buy the stock market the lower will be the percentage gains for each additional point. However by throwing in GDP into the denominator, this indicator tries to make it a gauge that can be used to estimate forward returns.

Does it work?

At a broader level it does. Ten year returns have generally been significantly stronger when buying when this ratio hits under 80% than when the ratio hits over 120%. There are two red dots on the chart. One at 130% (where the ratio was in 2017) and one at 154% (where the ratio is today).

Source: Gold Broker

The current valuation is so far out of whack that it should make even the most ardent bulls take a pause. We respect that thinking and certainly would not be completely dismissive of the risks here. However there are some serious problems with this indicator that make it difficult to use as a timing tool. Below we go over some of the issues.

Listing anomalies

The biggest gripe we have with this indicator is that it assumes the characteristics of companies listed stays the same. While the indicator does not explicitly state that, in order for it to work as an indicator, one must assume the companies listed today are no different than the ones listed 30 years back. But that is definitely not true. Today the market is dominated by multiple global technology firms. These are leading the US stock market and the correlation with the US GDP should likely decrease over time.

These are the largest publicly traded companies that contribute the most to US stock market capitalization (market cap figures are in USD millions).

Source: Wikipedia.org

To make our point further, let us assume that in 2020 we will be graced by another large firm listing here in the US.

Source: Wikipedia.org

This single firm will push the indicator up by about 10% points. Would Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) listing on NYSE change the forward returns for the whole market? We don't think so. Conversely, what if Apple Inc. (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) suddenly decided that they wanted to list in Germany instead and moved away from the US. That measure would improve the projected returns from the Buffett Indicator. In reality that action would have no real impact as investors who want to invest in those firms would do so through OTC or other means. But the Buffett Indicator would now project much better returns for the market.

The listing anomalies don't just stop there. Many firms are now listing on two or more exchanges. Here in the US, NYSE documents that most globally cross-listed/dual listed companies choose NYSE as their home.

Source: NYSE

As more firms get a global reach, a second listing is really not out of the question for a significant percentage of them. This will continue to distort this metric in US and abroad.

Is it broken?

Staring at this indicator is likely not the most promising use of your time. Certainly, investors fretting over negative 5% compounded returns are likely to get sleepless nights, specially when their portfolio assumes positive 7-9% required returns. Our take though is that there are now plenty of indicators that suggest that the market, while not as expensive as suggested by the Buffett Indicator, is at least not cheap. So in that sense caution is certainly warranted.

What can an investor do?

If there is one big single message that you should take away from this article is that you should not become part of blowing into the biggest bubble known to investing. What we mean by that is while we are not ready to call the US equity markets as a bubble, there certainly is one giant bubble that you should avoid like the plague. That is the passive investing bubble. Below we show cumulative equity fund flows into passive funds (index linked exchange-traded and mutual funds) and active funds (actively managed exchange-traded, mutual and hedge funds) over the past 20 years.

Source: Howard Lindzon

It is pretty clear where the dollars are going. This is the “vicious cycle impact”. As more money flows into passive investing, the general indices move higher. An investor looking at his portfolio then decides to sell or redeem his actively managed funds. The fund manager is then forced to sell those investments, even if he believed they were exceptionally cheap. The investor then moves this money into more passive investments, increasing their valuation further. This keeps fueling the bubble but at some point it will burst with a vengeance. While we are not as bearish as what the Buffett Indicator suggests, we do believe that the broad indices will definitely land on their posteriors compared to quality value stocks. We can see this setup in multiple different measures including the price to book spread. This ratio shows how "cheap" value stocks are (lower negative spread means cheaper) compared to the broad market.

Today value is as cheap as it as ever been outside the 2000 NASDAQ peak, coincidentally also the time when the Buffett Indicator showed similar values.

Value Stocks is the Place to Be

Today value stocks and sectors are not only cheap, but they are trading at their cheapest levels in over 2 decades. This suggests that there is a lot of upside potential for solid value stocks. Investors should also note that "value stocks" tend to strongly outperform growth and momentum stocks in the latest stages of the bull market. This is exactly where we are now. Fortunately for income investors, many of these value sectors (and stocks) include high yielding ones, and this is where our current focus is. Achieving a high level of income by buying cheap stocks, and locking in those fat yields for the very long term.

Conclusion

There are many flaws with the Buffett Indicator other than what we brought to light. It makes no adjustment for debt or cash being carried by all stocks and also for the fluctuation of private equity to public stock market values. While the indicator is an interesting watch, we would not exit investments simply because it is screaming “overvaluation”. Investors do need to be aware that there is a big bubble in passive investing, including many technology stocks, and it might even get bigger over time. From our perspective the best way to neutralize the risks that the Buffett Indicator is pointing to is to exit exposure to passive ETFs and most technology stocks, and focus on quality value stocks. In our case, we are overweight value dividend stocks, and looking to buy the dip and with the objective to boost our future income.

