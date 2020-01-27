Markets And Media Gird Themselves To Face A New Challenge

These case and death numbers are an infinitesimally small number versus world population, Chinese population, US population, or Wuhan population.

Oil has been pummeled over the past 3 weeks since the spike ($65.40) that occurred January 7, on the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

2019's big concerns evaporate

Last week, I attended an investment committee meeting for a small foundation for which, I serve as a board member. One of our members, a financial planner/investment advisor, serves as a liaison to the street and his firm provides the committee with investment and economic commentary.

His report led with this answer to "why?" the market did so well last year, "No recession in 2019 and most likely not in 2020 either... and a trade war truce." My question is since we have not had a "real" (in my opinion earnings' recessions don't count) recession in the past 10 years, why haven't all years in the market been "bell ringers?" People (the media, talking heads, and pundits) have been calling for that "R" day of reckoning consistently over the same time period. On top of this, pre-Trumpian economics, we did not have trade wars. This, too, should have served to power the markets higher in those sometimes, not-so-great market years we saw in the past decade.

Another thing about the so-called trade war with China and, at some times, the rest of the world I have to ask is just what was the impact on the U.S. or China? In China (poor China), the 2019 GDP still grew 6.1%. The US is forecasted by The Conference Board to only produce a paltry 2.3% number for 2019 vs. 2.9% in 2018. Remember, too, China went on a voluntary path to curb its growth over 10 years ago. Prior to that, they were chugging along at 12%+.

No Recession, No trade war... what could go wrong?

Questions, questions …

Last week (1/20/20), we began to see the media developing a potential "proximate trigger"... Coronavirus Fears.

Coronavirus Timeline Mainland China (12/30/19-1/25/20)

"It isn't China"

"LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China's outbreak of novel coronavirus has sent oil prices sharply lower as traders reassess whether the country will be able to generate the strong economic growth needed to rebalance the market in 2020.

Here are a few more alarming headlines

China coronavirus deaths rise to 17 (2744 confirmed cases in China with 80 deaths as of 1/26/20), heightening global alarm

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/coronavirus-china-live-updates/2020/01/24/4e678f9c-3e03-11ea-afe2-090eb37b60b1_story.html

Bottom line: this is scary stuff, especially if presented in a vacuum... without perspective... and it sells eyeball and attention span, and it may be the trigger for a real correction in an overbought market. Time will tell.

Investors need to operate with facts and perspective!

Here are the facts to the best of my knowledge at 6:00 PM CST, January 26. I will say the exact numbers on population and disease occurrence and mortality are approximations. Directionally, they are correct.

World Population - 7,700,000,000

Chinese Population - 1,400,000,000

Wuhan China Population - 11,900,000

United States Population - 328,000,000

Confirmed Chinese cases - over 2700

Confirmed Chinese Deaths - 80

Confirmed cases outside of China - 40

To put a fine point on it, these case and death numbers (unfortunate as they might be) are an infinitesimally small number versus world population, Chinese population, US population, or Wuhan population.

Remember SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome)? "SARS was also a coronavirus. That outbreak killed 774 around the world between 2002 and 2003, and SARS also emerged in a wet market." (Business Insider provides a good recap of then and now).

SARS Virus in Orange

"Experts called SARS "the first pandemic of the 21st century," since it spread across 29 countries. The disease hasn't been seen in humans since July 2003."

"So far, experts say, concerns that the Wuhan coronavirus is the next SARS are overblown. The two viruses' symptoms and origins may be comparable, but their severity is not."

In the end, the economic impact of SARS was a non-issue. It would appear that the current media frenzy over the recent iteration of a Wuhan coronavirus too may be 'much ado about nothing.'

Bottom Line

It would seem a bit premature to be assessing the negative economic impact of this potential non-event, but it sure does make fetching copy. Nonetheless, it could be the trigger for an overdue correction in a really strong secular bull market.

"Keep Calm and Carry On"

What do you think?

