Sterling Bancorp Isn't Valued For What It Really Is

Sterling doesn't seem to get full credit for its quality deposit franchise, growing C&I lending business (particularly specialty/niche lending), and more diversified CRE portfolio, as well as its good efficiency.

Investors are nervous about banks with significant exposure to New York’s commercial real estate market, and multifamily in particular. While Sterling Bancorp (STL) certainly does make loans in both of those categories, the shares trade more like a risky multifamily monoline lender than the more diversified lender it really is, to say nothing of giving the bank credit for an above-average deposit base and expense efficiency.

I do have some concerns that management’s guidance for loan growth and operating leverage in 2020 could be too bullish, but I do think the shares are undervalued on the basis of the company’s long-term growth opportunities. With fair value in the low-to-mid-$20’s, I think this is a name worth considering at today’s price.

A Very Respectable Quarter

Sterling didn’t blow the lights out with its fourth quarter results, but the report was better than a lot of its peers, with legitimate outperformance at the top line, pre-provision line, and core profit line. Moreover, I found management’s guidance for 2020 bullish on balance (perhaps a bit too much so).

Core revenue declined about 4% yoy and rose 2% qoq, beating expectations by about 2%. Net interest income (on a FTE basis) declined 6% yoy and rose 2% qoq, coming in a little under expectations. Net interest margin, which declined 11bp yoy and was flat qoq on a reported basis (with significant purchase accretion), beat by more than 2bp, but earning asset growth (down 3% yoy, up 2% qoq) was a little weaker than expected. Adjusted core fee income rose about 20% yoy and declined slightly qoq, coming in well above expectations, though fee income is a small part of revenue (about 11%).

Expenses rose a little less than 1% yoy and 4% qoq on a core basis, coming in about 3% higher than expected. That pressured pre-provision profits, which declined 6% yoy and rose slightly qoq, but pre-provision profit was still about 1% better than expected. Provisioning expense was a little less than expected, and Sterling posted a modest core earnings beat.

Solid Balance Sheet Growth, But With Some Challenges

Although Sterling posted good reported loan growth (up almost 12% yoy and about 3% qoq), growth was boosted by acquired portfolios and missed expectations by close to 2%. Average balances were up about 3% yoy and qoq, with total C&I lending up about 6% on qoq basis despite a 1.5% qoq decline in traditional C&I lending. CRE lending (which includes multifamily) rose a little less than 4% qoq. Like many banks, Sterling is seeing growth pressures from higher than average payoffs and increasing competition for loans.

Loan yields declined 23bp yoy and 13bp qoq, with underlying traditional C&I yields declining 53bp yoy and 21bp qoq.

Deposits rose more than 4% yoy on an average basis and more than 7% qoq. Non-interest-bearing deposit growth was not so impressive, rising about 1% yoy and 3% qoq, but total deposit costs still declined 3bp qoq (and rose 12bp yoy) to 0.89%, helped by a 6bp qoq decline in interest-bearing deposit costs (which rose 13bp yoy).

Management had some challenges managing liquidity in the quarter, but that shouldn’t continue on as an issue. I’d also note that Sterling still has an attractive loan/deposit ratio (94%) and despite having a below-average weighting to non-interest-bearing deposits (19%, about four or five points below its peer group), the overall deposit cost base is quite competitive for the region.

Credit quality looks healthy, with a 6% qoq decline in non-performing loans and low levels of charge-offs.

A Model That Can Still Drive Above-Average Growth

Sterling has a lot of balls in the air with respect to driving improved performance in the coming years. First, while management has done an excellent job of consolidating branches to drive lower operating costs (closing a third of its branches since the 2017 Astoria deal), management thinks they can still close a few more. Given that the company has significantly deprioritized consumer lending (due to low total returns), consolidating the branch network doesn’t carry the same level of risk to the business.

Second, rebalancing the portfolio toward C&I lending can still drive some loan growth. Management has been looking to drive a more balanced mix of C&I and CRE lending over time (roughly 45% each), and has been driving growth in niche lending categories like asset-backed lending, equipment finance, municipal finance, payroll finance, and receivables lending. Within it’s core C&I lending business I also see opportunities for share growth; Sterling is one of those banks that is large enough to offer a complete array of services (that community banks cannot offer), but still give high-touch customer service, which is something the larger banks generally won’t do.

Third, I see ongoing growth opportunities outside the metro NYC area. Management hasn’t ruled out M&A, though they’ve made it clear that loan portfolio acquisitions remain more attractive in general than whole bank deals, but they also believe they can replicate the model in other areas in the region. Boston would look like a natural opportunity, and one that has attracted attention from large banks like JPMorgan (JPM), as it doesn’t really have the strong “mid-sized bank” niche that Sterling can fill.

The Outlook

Management’s high single-digit loan growth guidance for 2020 could be a challenging target to reach given slowing CRE trends and the likelihood that C&I loan demand will slow as companies pull back on investment and expansion during the election year. Nevertheless loan growth, core NIM, and core fee guidance all sounded positive to me relative to expectations going into the quarter and what other banks in the region (M&T Bank (MTB), People’s United (PBCT) among others) have reported and guided.

I believe Sterling will be one of the relatively few banks to post worthwhile growth (pre-provision and core net income) in 2020, with growth then accelerating in 2021 toward a medium-term core earnings growth rate in the mid-single-digits. Longer term, I expected growth to decelerate a bit, but still stay in the low-to-mid-single-digit range.

Discounting those earnings back, I get a fair value around $23.50, while a PE-based methodology and my ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach support a fair value closer to $25. That a bank with above-average growth prospects would still be trading below a returns-based fair value is a little curious to me; generally speaking, banks with higher growth rates don’t look as good on that metric.

The Bottom Line

I don’t believe Sterling gets credit for its quality differences – Sterling isn’t a leader in metrics like ROA, ROTCE, or efficiency ratio, but it’s definitely in the top quartile, and I think the valuation doesn’t give much credit to the loan portfolio or deposit base. I appreciate investor caution around CRE and multifamily lending in the NYC area, but I think Sterling has already diversified its business and its differentiated model will stand out more in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.