Huami: China Trade Bounce Is Only Getting This Wearables Giant Started

I maintain my price target of $18.50 to $20.25 for the company and I am very bullish on the year ahead.

With much of the original trade provisions restored and a continued outperformance of the company's new product lines, I continue to believe they are undervalued.

A few months ago I wrote about Huami (HMI) as a company which was feeling the pressures of the geopolitical trade war between the United States and China, which caused most US-listed Chinese firms to materially decline. That and an offering have acted as share price headwinds even as the underlying business was growing strongly for much of that time.

Since then, the United States and China have signed a deal which essentially restores trade relations to where they were before and those same US-listed Chinese companies have rallied on the news and Huami has recovered most of the losses (or stagnation, rather) of the past year.

Overall, very little has fundamentally changed for Huami over the course of the trade war. They are still growing revenues at a high rate and penetrating new markets in both the Asia-Pacific regions and in the west, shipping 8.3M units in the last quarter alone, after closing 2018 shipping more units (~27M) than the Apple Watch (AAPL) (~22M). They are expected to easily eclipse Apple in 2019 as well as unit sales are up around 40%.

Company Fundamentals Remain Strong

Huami's smart devices include the Mi brand which includes the Band, Body Fat Scale and Smart Scale with the Band 3, including other new releases expected throughout 2020. Amazfit, the company's other brand, includes the Equator, Moonbeam, Cor, Health Band, Stratos, Pace and BIP, which mostly focuses on smart connectivity and health monitoring.

The company reaches its users through a distribution agreement with Xiaomi (XI), a private mobile smartphone maker in China that includes a 19.3% stake in Huami. Huami has used the company's strength in the Chinese and western markets over the past few years as well as Xiaomi leveraging the smartwatches as incentives for potential customers looking to switch over to their devices for better device inter-connectivity.

Not only has the company maintained a steady stream of new devices and software improvements, their gross margins have increased as they gear some devices toward the Apple Watch users at a lower price. As their technology catches up to other high-end competitors, especially with the release of high-performance watches, the company expects gross margins to continue and steadily increase.

Growth Sustainability

The company is following 4 steps to maintain and improve growth.

It is looking internationally to expand its reach with its existing and future product lines, like Europe and North America. Until recently, even though their products can ship pretty much anywhere, the company has not had a large base of operations in other countries. Expanding their reach into other Asia-Pacific region nations will further aid their continued revenue expansion.

Beyond their core health and fitness brands, the company is looking into other product categories to entice new customers to join their interconnected network as well as retain their existing customers while competitors come out with new and exciting features. Brand loyalty is somewhat fluid in the modern generation of tech consumers, so companies like Huami are increasing their investment in this area to retain and grow their customer base.

Beyond expanding into new market opportunities, the company is consistently releasing new products in their wearables health and fitness segment, as well as software improvements to their existing ones. This mimics the Apple cycle where new revenue is generated based (mostly) on smaller improvements sold in a new packaging rather than material changes to products we use or wear.

Again similar to Apple, the company is using its customer base to increase services revenues like third party app development and other third-party interfaces which customers either pay for or subscribe to. As we see with most other tech companies, this can become quite a boon for Huami as they reach saturation of market share growth in the years to come, which will allow them to use their large customer base to continue and generate revenues.

Industry Growth Is Complimentary

The company's Chinese market with over 1B people isn't the only reason for the company's growth. Wearables in general are expected to continue and grow as they become ever more complex and encompass more features like calling capabilities and other day-to-day uses. According to Bloomberg research, the wearable technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% and reach over $50 billion by 2022, providing for upside for the company as the current market leaders are selling less than $10 billion.

According to the Bloomberg research and other independent studies, the increase in performance of the wearable devices has created a high demand for those products among smartphone users and as the ratio of smartphone ownership and wearable ownership continues to decrease, sales and market share for the company will continue to rise.

Risks

Not specific to Huami, the tech industry is highly volatile and we simply don't know when the next big thing is going to emerge. Just like the iPod made most mp3 players obsolete, another company (not only Apple) may come out with a significant improvement to a Huami product and cause mass exodus from their customer base, which will take a while for the company to catch up to.

Beyond the competitive risks mentioned from Apple, there are other tech giants like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) who are strong operators in the wearable market as well as a new emergence of Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), which just bought Fitbit (FIT), as their vast R&D resources can prove a strong competitor to active market operators like Huami and Apple.

By The Numbers

Sales are expected to continue their drive upwards in the coming year and analysts expect the company to report $806.86 million in 2019, a 52% increase over 2018. In 2020, the company is expected to report $996.34 million in sales, a further 24% increase. Although the decrease is rather expected after the near triple digit growth of previous years, I believe that the market will continue to discount its growth factors like they did previously.

In my last article I noted that back in early 2018, analysts were expecting revenues for the year to come in at $455 million and then in early 2019 they were expecting $762 million in sales, both easily exceeded on behalf of solid growth factors in the aforementioned 4-step growth plan.

When it comes to earnings, analysts expect the company to report $1.24 for 2019, followed by a 20% rise to $1.49 in 2020. On this end I expect there to be more volatility given the company's product category expansions and higher overall costs associated with international expansion, so we very well may see some earnings pressure in the next year.

Valuation Update & Conclusion

In my previous update, I increased my price target from $12.00 per share to a range of $18.50 to $20.25 through 2020. I maintain that price target given the aforementioned risks as well as the geopolitical volatility which will remain a part of a contentious election year even though the company is performing solidly across all metrics.

All in all, the geopolitical headwinds the company faced were unjustified in hindsight after very little effect was seen by the trade war on the company's ability to expand its operations internationally and into other product categories to compete with US companies. The company is in a strong position heading into the stretch of 2020 and I expect them to churn along as sales continue to increase at mid double digits and the company continues to expand its customer base.

I remain very bullish on the company's future and the year ahead.

