2020 Will Be Another Lackluster Year For U.S. Bancorp, But ROTE Still Good

While the stock seems cheap on a historical price-to-tangible book value basis, it is not so on a fundamental return on tangible equity-based approach.

U.S. Bancorp's latest results have been underwhelming, to say the least.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reported $1.4 billion in profits for Q4 2019, falling 21% year on year, missing the street expectations by a wide margin. There was not much of positives in the results - lower margins, rising opex, and slow loan growth more than offset uptick in the fee line. 2020 will be another tepid year, with expectations of flattish net interest income and rising cost base. However, the bank will continue to generate 18% over 2020E-21E, in our view. While the stock seems cheap on a historical price-to-tangible book value basis, it is not so on a fundamental return on tangible equity (ROTE) based approach.

Margins narrow, and no good news for 2020

Unsurprisingly, net interest margins (NIM) narrowed 10bps sequentially. A 22bps decline in loan yield and 15bps fall in deposit costs led to 7bps hit on loan-deposit spreads.

Loan growth has been lackluster, with the average balances rising just 1% QoQ (+4% YoY). On QoQ basis, the commercial book was a drag, though commercial real estate and retail segments more than offset this.

Deposit growth outpaced loan growth, growing 2% QoQ and 7% YoY, with the entire growth happening in interest-bearing deposits, despite the policy reversal at the Fed. The proportion of noninterest-bearing deposits fell 200bps QoQ.

The latest Fed rate cuts will continue to eat into the margins. Given the slow loan growth momentum, NII (net interest income) growth is quite doubtful, going into 2020. Unsurprisingly, the management has guided for Q1 2020 NII to contract at low single digits YoY. On the positive side, the management noted that the premium amortization that the bank witnessed in the third and fourth quarters is stabilizing. The bank is hopeful of maintaining the 2020 NIM in line with Q4 2019, with some upside bias due to the expectation of a rise in the longer end of the curve.

The bank seems to be factoring in no rate cuts in the current year, but the market is likely expecting one. Rate cuts almost immediately drip down into the loan yields, but deposit costs respond with a lag. However, the bank seems to have re-priced most deposits, and hence, there is unlikely to be any support from the deposit side, either in the next quarter.

Non-interest income growth partly offset NII pullback

USB has a large non-interest income stream, contributing over 40% of yearly revenues. Non-interest income fell 48% YoY, but excluding one-offs, it rose 6%.

Fee income grew 4% YoY, thanks to a jump in mortgage banking revenue (+43%) on higher mortgage production and gains on sale, healthy growth in merchant processing services (+5%) on higher sales volumes and merchant fees, and trust & investment management fees (+7%) from better business growth and favorable market conditions. However, these were partly offset by lower deposit services charges (-9%) due to sale of ATM servicing business in Q4 2018, which is a one-off decline.

In the other non-interest income line, the current as well as comparable quarter of previous year included certain one-offs, excluding which it rose 19%

Given the expected slowdown in NII, and further pressure from another possible rate cut, the bank's steady fee income growth will partly offset the decline in NII. USB guided for Q1 2020 fee income growth to be in the mid-single digits on YoY basis.

Operating expenses continue to tick up

Rise in opex was the key pain point in USB's results. Costs rose 3.7% YoY on higher employee costs and tech investments. Consequently, the adjusted cost-to-income ratio - a measure of operating efficiency - deteriorated 150bps YoY.

Given what is happening with the revenue situation, lower rates leading to lower NII, a continued increase in opex will bite the pre-provision profits in 2020. The bank has guided for low single-digit growth in costs at a time when the revenue line is likely to stall. Unless the management embarks on a more serious cost-trimming drive, USB is staring at another year of negative operating leverage. The question is, where did all the efficiencies from past tech spending go?

Valuations are likely above fair value

2019 was a year USB would like to forget, but 2020 too does not augur well, given the weak NII and climbing cost base. The street has been disappointed by the latest results, and the stock has suffered, retreating 3% since results.

USB is among the best return-generating businesses in the US banking space, clocking 17-18% return on tangible equity on an average in the past five years. At the current valuation of 2.2 times one-year forward tangible net asset value, the stock is trading below its historical average of 2.4x, which would imply a value of $60. However, on a fundamental ROTE-based approach, the stock should be somewhere in the $45-50 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

