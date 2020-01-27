Orion In The Sky - Lockheed Gets Its Martin Mojo Back

Lockheed's improved space market position, together with ongoing strength in F-35 and other programs, means that even at the current valuation we're at Buy - Long Term Hold.

We come at Lockheed from the space side - its space business was looking unexciting mid last year.

Background

We first wrote up Lockheed Martin (LMT) in June last year. You can find that note here. In summary we said - the company is well run, growth looks set from the F-35 program, and assuming F-35 executes, the stock looks fully priced. We took a Neutral position, which in our lexicon means "we ourselves would not buy at this price, at this time".

Here's a snapshot from the article.

So clearly, we missed a winner. Total return 21% since then, a little under twice the return of the S&P500.

Now, such is life and in particular such is the life of an equity research business. It's inevitable that we're going to miss winners. We can live with this. We figure that if we avoid losers and miss a couple winners, then overall that's a good recipe for good returns. We try hard to miss losers, and so far we're doing OK with that - you can check all our notes here.

Now that Q4 earnings are almost upon us - LMT reports on January 28th - we're taking another look at the stock. Now, we come at LMT from the space side - the space market is the focus of our business. When we posted the above note, LMT's space business was looking rather dull and ex-growth. The impetus for prior growth in that division was the acquisition of Martin-Marietta in 1995. We felt that impetus had slowed - hence the title of that note.

The catalyst for us now taking another look is less the ennui of regret and more the big order that NASA handed to LMT at the end of Q3 - of which more below.

LMT Stock Performance

LMT, together with Northrop Grumman (which we're happy to say we've been at Buy on since February 2019 - see our initiation note from that time), has been on fire through 2019 and into 2020. Check the chart below.

LMT total return of 69% from 1 Jan 2019 to date has far outpaced the S&P and even the Nasdaq.

(By the way - here's a little secret that most investors haven't noticed: the high-growth, tech-heavy Nasdaq is being outpaced by space stocks over most periods you care to measure. One of the many reasons we're excited about investing in space. See this note of ours on this topic, which includes details on some of those stocks. )

Financial History

Look at the financials - we've prepared a summary below and highlighted in green the particularly impressive lines. This is a very well-run business. Revenue growth is strong for a company of this size ($54bn revenue in 2018) in a usually slow-moving industry. And cashflow margins - by which we mean EBITDA minus capex minus change in working capital, ie. money actually produced by the business after it has paid all the bills, but before it pays lenders, dividends or the IRS - are very strong at between 11-15% sustained over the last six years. Finally the company has very little leverage - at the end of 2018 it was just 1.5x levered. That spike you see to 2.4x in 2015 came after the $9bn acquisition of Sikorsky in November of that year. You can see how quickly the company delevered thereafter.

If you're an old hand at reading financials, you need no comment from us. If you're new to reading this kind of thing, take it from us - this is what good looks like in an industrials business.

Orion - A Shot In The Arm for LMT's Space Business

Remember our focus is space, and from space we get to defense. (Since space and defense are going to be increasingly the same thing, as the second Cold War intensifies. As in the 1960s, so it shall be in the 2020s). So when we looked at LMT back in June, here's what we saw in the space business:

No revenue growth to speak of, and ho-hum segment margins.

Now, why this bothered us is specifically because space is going to be defense, and defense, space. So if you want to invest long-term in a defense stock, we believe it needs to be on its A-game in the space segment. That's why we loved NOC so much back in February - because it swooped to buy Orbital ATK for $10bn, which now looks a bargain. And it's why we still love NOC. We saw LMT preoccupied with F-35 niggles, and whilst we recognized its superb Earthbound performance, we felt that for the long term it had to fix its space growth problem. Else it would be outpaced in what we think will become the highest-growth segment in defense - and if that were to happen you can expect its valuation multiples to come down.

In September, LMT got a shot in the arm on this front. NASA placed a big order for not less than six Orion capsules. Orion is the spacecraft that NASA will use for its crewed "going forward to the Moon" missions (you're not allowed to say "going back to the Moon", it seems) and beyond that for its crewed Mars missions. So it's a big deal.

And you can see the impact in the backlog, as follows:

Source: Company SEC filings

Look at the big step-up in space sector backlog. Now that gets us excited. As does the overall growth in backlog building up to Q3 2019.

There are other things about LMT's space-related business that also get us interested. The company is getting very serious about hypersonic missiles - this is an area where the US may be behind China and Russia in developing next-gen missile offense and defense systems. Certainly these very high speed (>5x the speed of sound) systems are an increasing priority for the US defense budget - and that will benefit LMT and its motor provider Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), which we cover elsewhere on SeekingAlpha.

Valuation

Here's how LMT is valued as of the close of Friday 24 January.

2.3x TTM revenue, for a company of this size with backlog up 26% in Q3 '19 vs. Q3 '18 (see the backlog table above), and 15.2x EBITDA for a company that, on average over the last six years, turns more than three-quarters of that EBITDA into unlevered pretax free cashflow? That's good enough for us.

So, 69% total return in a little over a year notwithstanding, LMT remains at an acceptable valuation we think - with a long-term view at least. In this hair-trigger Fed-fuelled market, who knows what tomorrow may bring. We make no comment on trying to trade LMT in the short term. But with a three to five year and beyond view? We think this is a solid Buy - Long Term Hold.

NASA Orion Capsule Illustration. Image Source: NASA

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 26 January 2020.

Thanks for reading our work!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, NOC, AJRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long LMT, NOC and AJRD on a personal account basis.