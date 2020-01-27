The New 60/40 With Long Treasuries

While substituting long duration Treasuries has worked well historically, readers will need to decide whether the worsening prospective risk-adjusted returns of the instrument will still add value.

While higher risk given their longer duration on a standalone basis, Long Treasuries have improved returns without materially increasing portfolio risk given their more negative correlation with equities.

In past articles, I have used the broader U.S. Aggregate Index as the fixed income proxy. In this article, I substitute in Long Treasuries for the analysis.

In a pair of recent articles, I have shown that low volatility equities (SPLV) have strongly outperformed the traditional 60/40 split between equities and fixed income over multiple business cycles. An 80/20 split of low volatility equities and fixed income could approximate the riskiness of the traditional balanced portfolio with higher returns.

Some readers questioned whether I had the right fixed income allocation. In these previous articles, I utilized the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index (AGG). This is often used by fixed income practitioners to represent a broad swath of the fixed income market. In the historical study, the Agg muted some of the equity risk in the balanced portfolio, but weighed on returns. The suggestion I received from readers was to look at substituting the oft-referenced Agg with the Bloomberg Barclays Long Treasury Index. After all, that index's longer duration comes with historically higher returns and a more negative correlation with equity markets.

I chose to examine the impact of substituting Long Treasuries for the Agg in the longest dataset available for the Low Volatility index and the Long Treasury Index. I introduced that expanded time series for the Low Volatility index in the appropriately named The New 60/40: Expansion Pack. To glean this more expansive dataset, I turned to the data library of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. The French dataset includes all stocks listed on the NYSE, Nasdaq, and AMEX, and uses variance based on 60 days of lagged returns. As my low volatility proxy, I used the lowest volatility quintile from this dataset. Importantly, this longer dataset includes the period of rising rates in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The table below shows the annualized returns and standard deviation of monthly returns for the S&P 500 (SPY), the Long Treasury Index (TLT), a 60/40 combination of the two, our Low Volatility proxy, and a roughly 80/20 combination of Low Volatility and the Long Treasury Index.

Substituting in the Long Treasury Index for the Agg, improved the returns of the 60/40 portfolio since the longer duration Long Treasury Index had outperformed the Agg over this period. (The Agg returned 7.27% per annum with a 5.26% annualized standard deviation of monthly returns).

Low Volatility stocks still end up being higher risk than this revamped 60/40 portfolio, but investors would have been compensated by higher returns as Low Volatility outperformed the 60/40 by 169bp per year. The 80/20 combination of Low Volatility equities and Long Treasuries had lower risk than the 60/40 blend of the S&P 500 and Long Treasuries and returned 109bp more per year. Notably, that 80/20 mix also outperformed the pure S&P 500 with two-thirds of the variability over this four decade-plus dataset.

For a more ready comparison on the impact of substituting Long Treasuries for the Agg, I have included the performance of the Agg and its related portfolios from The New 60/40: Expansion Pack. The Long Treasury Index has nearly twice the standalone risk of the Agg, a function of its longer duration. However, substituting the Long Treasury Index in for the Agg only modestly increased the riskiness of the 60/40 and the 80/20 portfolios. The more negative correlation of the Long Treasury Index with equities leads to more effective portfolio diversification.

The question for readers will be whether owning Long Treasuries still makes sense in the current environment. Forward returns are lower. A held-to-maturity portfolio of Long Treasuries will deliver just over 2% annualized returns (their current yield) with higher variability given their lengthened duration (from the lower coupons). Long Treasuries will still offer improved portfolio diversification in a balanced portfolio, but are very unlikely to deliver the same types of annualized returns over the past several decades. For me, this argues even further for a higher weight towards low volatility equities as a fixed income substitute in a balanced portfolio.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV.SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.