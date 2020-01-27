CyrusOne Inc.: A Datacenter REIT To Own

Although it is classified as a REIT, it is so much more – this management team knows how to build out datacenters.

Games are won by players who focus on the playing field – not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard. – Warren Buffett

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is technically a real estate investment trust, but it should not be classified as one, in my opinion. The company specializes in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of datacenters – and they are some of the best at executing at them. What better way to take advantage of one of the most significantly traded commodities today than to own a company that specializes in holding it. I am talking about the storage of data, and we are in a world that requires more and more storage every day.

There are rumors of the advancement in AI technology, driverless cars, big data, etc. What do all of these future tech advances have in common? They require a ton of data and data storage. This is where CyrusOne comes in, and they have some of the best storage centers available. They are in multiple U.S. markets with leasehold sites also in London and Singapore, not to mention some international exposure via its recent purchase of Zenium and minority investments in China and Brazil. CONE is still a pretty young company, only having IPO’d in 2013, headquartered in Texas, but they are maturing at a fast rate. With the recent pullback in stock price, now is a great time to buy or add to your position if it wasn’t a full one before.

CyrusOne recently closed some financing back in December last year, announcing an early settlement of tender offers and consent solicitations for outstanding 5% Senior Notes that were due in 2024, and 5.735% Senior Notes due 2027. They funded these buybacks by issuing more favorable debt, with rates of 2.9% due 2024 and 3.45% due 2029. If getting more favorable debt terms doesn’t inspire you as a shareholder, it should, as it means the lenders are so eager to lend money to this company that they will take a haircut on the rate. Not to mention how this management team has performed. They have consistently increased development yields from projects in the 16%-19% range, higher than their peer group, according to RBC.

They have above-average growth compared to their peer group, and below-average churn rates as well. The most significant risk for the company right now is if there is a severe recession, and some of these tech advancements are put on the back-burner for several companies. But with the trade war between the U.S. and China slowing down, that could provide some more upside to the business model here, and I do not expect a recession in the next 1-2 years. Oversupply could also be an issue in the datacenter business; however, I think CyrusOne’s centers tend to outperform their peers in efficiency, and clearly, they are doing something right.

The main reason I think it may be worth getting in now is the recent pullback in the stock price. The stock is 15.5% off of its high made in 2019! It slipped into a technical bear market in December, dropping over 23% off of its high. In a stock market like the one we are in, finding a gem like this at a 15.5% discount off of its 52-week high is a gift and one that I will be buying for my future self. The technical analysis is also about to turn, although it is a little bit suspect right now. The 200-day moving average is just below the 50-day moving average, not an excellent momentum play. We could see that golden cross at some point in the next couple of weeks, though, and if that’s how you would like to time it, that is not a bad plan either to catch it on the upswing. The fundamentals are there, though, and I think CONE deserves a place in your well-diversified portfolio. The cherry on top? You collect a nice ~3% dividend yield as well.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.