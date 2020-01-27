Teledyne: A Mixed Reaction To A Sizable Earnings Beat

Teledyne (TDY), a company that manufactures a wide range of electronics, reported an admirable earnings beat on Wednesday before the market open. GAAP EPS for the 4th quarter came in at $3.06, beating expectations by $0.32. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year to $834.2M, beating by $7.42M. The stock's reaction to the report was mixed, climbing at first to almost $400 per share before selling off to the mid $300s.

4th Quarter Segment Results

Teledyne operates four distinct business segments. I'll go over each segment's results in this article. If readers want to learn more about each segment, I suggest checking out the first bit of the 2018 10-K report (2019's 10-K should be out in the next couple months as well).

The first segment, Instrumentation, grew revenue 14.5% in the quarter to finish off the year at a respectable 8.2% revenue gain. Digital Imaging increased 20.1%, posting a 13.4% revenue increase for the full year. The final two segments had mediocre quarters but still managed to bring in modest growth for the full year. Aerospace and Defense Electronics grew 2.7% for the quarter and just under 8% for the full year, while Engineered Systems declined slightly in the quarter, but still managed to grow 2.8% for the entire year. Total revenue grew 11.5% year over year in the quarter, and 9% for the entire 2019 year over 2018.

The company has consistently made margins a key area of focus, and that is evident here, as overall operating income grew faster than revenue. The full 2019 year saw 18% growth in operating income over 2018, while the 4th quarter put in a 20.3% gain in operating income. Breaking it down by segment shows that Instrumentation and Digital Imaging, the two largest segments, carried margin growth throughout 2019. Aerospace and Defense saw a decline in operating income despite growing revenue in the quarter, but still squeezed out margin growth for the full year with an 8.8% increase in operating income compared to that segment's 7.8% revenue increase. Finally, Engineered Systems operating income fell slightly in both the quarter and year, despite the segment squeezing out a small revenue increase. CEO Al Pichelli described this slight decrease as flat on the conference call. This is perhaps a segment to watch for margin improvements in the future.

Finally, net income grew a very solid 20.5% for the full year, and a more impressive 27.0% in the quarter. Teledyne continues to execute across business segments and find solid acquisitions. Diluted EPS increased along with net income and free cash flow grew to $393.7M from $360.1M for the full year.

Forward Guidance and Conclusion

Teledyne guided for revenue between $3.36 and $3.37 billion in 2020. This would be around 6.0-6.5% growth. Further margin improvements will likely boost net income more than revenue once again. How much though is up for debate.

The stock is now trading at a 3-year high P/E ratio of around 34. This strikes me as quite high for a 6% revenue growth company, but slightly more reasonable if net income can once again grow 20% in 2020. For now I'm rating the company as neutral and will continue to watch the stock.

