Yext: Cheap Valuation, Growth Upside From New Product, Potential Multibagger

Yext is comparatively cheaply valued while Yext has continued to increase its sales force. If Answers delivers, the stock could see significant returns.

Consequently, Answers has solid potential to result in a net dollar retention increase and increase its 30% revenue growth rate. Both of which are desirable for software and growth companies.

Yext tumbled in December after missing expectations. However, these at least partly resulted from its first new product launch with Yext Answers.

Investment Thesis

With its recent product launch of Yext Answers, I believe Yext, a small to mid-cap SaaS growth company, could become a secular growth stock and has the innings to be a multi-bagger.

The company has been consistently growing revenues at an over 30% CAGR. Last quarter, though, the stock fell as revenue and guidance came in below expectations. This, however, was driven by its Yext Answers product launch, which has prolonged sales cycles as customers look into the new product, and it has also posed a learning curve for the sales team, which the company has significantly expanded and hence has posed a learning curve.

But in the longer run, perhaps over the next several quarters, I believe this product is poised to deliver meaningful additional revenue upside for the company. The company believes Answers more than doubles its TAM (total addressable market) by $13 billion.

Consequently, I believe this combination of lowered expectations but an important product launch (backed by an expanded sales force) gives the company a high likelihood of beating and raising revenue and growth expectations going forward as well as delivering upside net dollar retention. Given its current valuation, these are solid ingredients for multi-bagger stocks. In general, the company seems to have a lot of room to grow over the longer term.

With the company trading at near-IPO levels but with a much better forward looking position, this could be good time to invest in the name.

Yext Overview

Yext Search provides a platform for companies to distribute their public, up-to-date information to aggregators and search engines like Google, such as store locations and opening times. In other words, it provides a search experience solution for brands.

Earnings Miss Unwarranted

Yext stock fell as the company missed analyst expectations and guidance. However, this seems largely a market overreaction as Yext went on to explain the underperformance in its earnings call: Yext Answers product launch disrupted its sales execution and elongated purchasing cycles as customers went on to look at Answers, its first product launch in multiple years.

As a growth company, this clearly shouldn’t be seen as a negative, but merely a short-term hurdle. The company has invested heavily in its sales force, which increased by 45% through the first three quarters of its fiscal year to 250, 20% of its total workforce. Meanwhile, the Answers product launch has doubled its TAM from $10 billion to $20 billion, according to Yext, who says that it competes in the $14 billion digital experience platform market that is growing at a 14% CAGR.

In short, then, the company is competing with a differentiated offering in an overall growing market - does not Google prove that Search lies at the basis of the internet? - in which it currently has little share. The company has been growing consistently at on or over 30% for a long time.

Yext Answers

Yext Answers provides brands the ability to let consumers get information about the company from their own domain, instead of through Google Search. The product is based on natural language processing and knowledge graphs, to answer search queries with a direct answer, just like Google would but from the business’ own domain.

Answer so far seems to be received well by customers, and the company provided an example where Answers delivered a 25% increase in conversion compared to their old site search.

I will let the CEO describe Answers and how it fits into their portfolio and vision in more detail:

“With Answers, Yext can offer brands a comprehensive solution to power their search experiences everywhere from one single platform. Every customer journey starts with search. Today's modern search experiences don't just link to documents, they understand questions and provide answers, which come from a knowledge graph. And with the Yext knowledge graph, brands can create entities to represent every fact they want the world to know about them. That's the foundation of our platform and our strategy is to build applications on top of the knowledge graph that let our customers power search experiences to meet their customers everywhere. So, for example, Listings leverages all the locations the customer has in their knowledge graph to be published in Google Maps, and voice search applications like Siri and Alexa. And next, our Pages product, lets companies build a website, a web page for every fact that's stored in their knowledge graph, optimized to appear in search. And now with Answers, a company can answer a question on their own domain about any fact stored in their knowledge graph in a Google like experience. And if a fact changes, say, a health system adds a new insurance accepted, or a financial services company launches a new credit card, they simply update their knowledge graph and boom, their customers find the latest facts, anywhere they're looking, whether it's on Google, Facebook, Alexa, now in a company's own website and now in their own site search too. And so, we're positioning this comprehensive solution as the Yext Search Experience Cloud, delivering brand verified answers everywhere consumers search. Every customer journey starts with a search. The Yext Search Experience Cloud provides the answer.”

Growth Potential and Acceleration

Yext currently benefits mainly from the enterprise segment, but growth is also coming from the ‘mid-market’. Collectively, this group grew 46% YoY to 1,766 customers. This indicates strong customer growth momentum and, additionally, net dollar retention came in at 107%. Yext Answers offers the potential to grow this further.

Taking the company’s sales investments, customer growth and Answers product launch together, I see no reason to doubt the company’s ability to sustain its 30% growth rate, or perhaps even increase this rate.

Valuation

At a price of around $15.00, Yext has a market cap of $1.7 billion. With 2019 revenue estimated at $297 million, the company is currently trading at a price/sales ratio of 5.91.

For a SaaS company with a 30% growth rate, over 70% gross margin and just 1766 ‘mid-market and enterprise customers’ in Q3 but growing at 46%, this seems like an incredible value.

For some comparisons, DocuSign (DOCU) trades at a P/S of 13.82, Twilio (TWLO) at 14.84, Pinterest (PINS) at 11.35, MongoDB (MDB) at 20.62, Slack (WORK) at 18.75 and Zoom (ZM) at 33.68.

Granted, those companies have a higher revenue growth than Yext, but I would consider a 30% growth still consider very solid. The upside potential from Answers could hence result in asymmetric high returns driven by a large multiple expansion on top of the earnings expansion.

Risks

I believe Yext provides a sufficiently differentiated product so that it has an enormous potential to increase its customer base and not have to worry too much about competition. As for any growth company, the risk is that revenue growth and net dollar retention slows down. But I think the increase in sales efforts coupled with the new product launch in fact increases the company’s momentum.

Of course, as a growth company one shouldn’t expect Yext to turn in a large profit any time soon, but as long as the investments are returning growth, the investment thesis remains intact.

Takeaway

Since coming across Yext, the company has sufficiently caught my interest and has come across as a solidly run company with a clear vision and strategy.

Astonishingly, the market’s reaction to Answer has been negative due to the near-term impact on the business, such as from the increased sales investment and prolonged sales cycles or pushing sales out.

In the longer term, I don’t see these hiccups impact the company very much, and I don't see much (further) downside as that seems to have been largely factored in after the last earnings. So given Yext's current cheap valuation while it is potentially on the verge of increased growth from the new Answers product, I think this is a good entry point to invest in the company and perhaps see multibagger returns down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YEXT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.