Energy Transfer Management Needs To Prove It Can Stay On The Wagon

The dividend is well covered, and projects are successfully completed. So, more cash flow growth is in store.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) management is like a drunk viewing alcoholic beverages. Time and time again, this management drinks the leverage beverage. The latest example was the small acquisition of SemGroup. The size of the acquisition was not nearly as important as the signal that management appears ready to continue on the acquisition and expansion binge that led to the rising long-term debt balances and the proliferation of preferred stock in the capital structure.

For income investors, that cannot be a good long-term signal. Every time the ratios get stretched, there is a good reason for it. But like anyone with a bad habit, at some point, this management needs to change its ways. Much of the industry has adopted to lower leverage. Now, it's time for this industry giant to join the crowd. Every single delay, no matter how big or small, threatens to bring a market reaction that has occurred with many competitors.

Mr. Market does not like a lot of leverage. Nor does Mr. Market like trips to the capital market. This management needs to demonstrate that it "received the memo".

Unit Price Action

This master limited partnership with a K-1 has had some decent positive recognition of the latest acquisition. Ever since the acquisition, the pricing action has been at best mixed.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 25, 2020

Like many limited partnerships, the publicly traded units of this company were pummeled. The recent close of the acquisition was met with some enthusiasm by the market. Since then, the units have clearly meandered. However, sooner or later, the market attention will turn back to the leverage.

The roughly 9.5% yield shown above does imply some risk. Though there is not nearly the risk associated with some other partnerships that were pounded more. Still, the market has made very clear that lower leverage is preferred for many of the partnerships. That preference appears to include these units. That consideration may limit the longer term benefits from the steady stream of acquisitions.

Balance Sheets

While many competitors "got the memo" about lower debt and better leverage ratios, this management still appears very happy with higher leverage ratios. The result is that the balance sheet appears headed in the opposite direction of much of the industry.

Source: Energy Transfer LP Third Quarter 10-Q, 2019

As shown above, the debt was already higher in the third quarter. The latest acquisition promises still more debt along with some substantial capital needs. Management has made some noises in the past about reducing the financial leverage. But actions speak louder than words. Clearly, reducing the leverage is not yet the priority it should be.

Source: Energy Transfer LP Third Quarter 10-Q, 2019

More importantly, the cash flow is nowhere near where it needs to be for the debt load shown above. Plus, most unit holders would include the preferred stock as part of the leverage.

Source: Energy Transfer LP Third Quarter 10-Q, 2019

It should be noted that EBITDA is currently running well above an annual $10 billion rate. This implies a jump in cash flow during the next fiscal year, should the current level of EBITDA continue.

Even so, the very rough ratio of debt to EBITDA appears to be in excess of 4. When the preferred stock is added into the debt as part of the calculation, the leverage may be getting a bit much for some of the more conservative investors. The other side of this is, of course, rapidly rising cash flow. Still, income investors tend to be risk-averse, and this is not a risk-averse strategy.

Other warning signs include $10 billion of intangible assets and goodwill. Management can elect to not amortize or impair these if management thinks that is reasonable. That decision-making is clearly out of the realm of accountants. However, management needs to demonstrate through future profitability that those amounts retain the value assigned. Below-average future profitability would cause the market to pressure the unit prices to demand a write-off or value adjustment.

Another sign of potential problems for investors is the sheer volume of notes to understand the complexity of this partnership and its subsidiaries. Large companies do not have to be anywhere near this complicated. Such complicated introduces the risk for future unforeseen earnings challenges.

The Pluses

There is still a lot of material for the current management to work with in this partnership.

Energy Transfer December 2019 Investor Presentation

The company still has an investment grade rating. The list of successfully completed projects still continues to grow. This will add some cash flow to the already rapidly growing cash flow.

The current distribution is well covered and should grow in the future. Therefore, management should be able to use cash generated for future projects while either holding debt and preferred stock amounts constant, or even decreasing those amounts. There also appears to be room to raise the current distribution in the future as the list of projects completes.

This partnership may actually receive better valuation treatment from the market by splitting into several more easily understood subsidiaries. A confused mind usually says no, and that leads to persistent undervaluation. Therefore, management needs a way to cut through all the clutter of complications in the financial statements to make this a lot easier for the market to understand.

There is no doubt there is a lot of positives here. The growth shown above is clearly one of those positives. However, the complicated financials and the continuing growth of long-term debt may limit the appeal of this security to more risk-oriented income investors.

The other possibility may be that the market is easing up on leverage concerns, and this company is the "poster" for an example of that changing attitude. Much of the industry does not appear to be ready to follow the leverage example, though.

It should also be noted that the balance sheet shows more than $11 billion of non-controlling interests when the consolidated statements are prepared. Non-controlling interests represent a particularly risky proposition because management may not be able to completely use consolidated cash flow. Only when the subsidiaries actually declare a distribution or dividend (as the case may be) to the parent company does the consolidated cash flow matter. Different subsidiaries have different cash commitments for the cash flow generated.

Lenders generally take the time to determine the safety of debt among the various corporate subsidiaries. Mr. Market, on the other hand, wants a far easier presentation to understand.

The conclusion of all of this has to be that things are currently going okay in the eyes of the market. However, the leverage and non-controlling interests indicate extra strategic and investment risk. This partnership is not conforming to market expectations the way that many industry competitors have. Therefore, there could be a few bumps down the road when Mr. Market decides this management needs to conform to the rest of the industry.

Low leverage ratios that would include preferred stock and long-term debt totals of less than 4 times cash flow would probably be optimal for many income-oriented investors. This partnership has had a good history for shareholders up to the current time. Now is the time for management to ensure better future treatments before the market demands a change in the future.

