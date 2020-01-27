F.N.B. Corp. Comes Up A Little Short In Q4, But The Growth Story Is Intact

A lot of smaller banks have come up a little short in terms of core earnings growth this quarter, and F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) ("FNB") is no exception. While FNB's overall spread performance and loan growth was not this quarter, results did come up a little short of expectations and next year could be a challenging one for positive operating leverage.

Longer term, though, there's a lot to like here. FNB has improved its capital meaningfully, offers good expense leverage for a bank its size and has legitimate growth opportunities in attractive markets like North Carolina, particularly with a chance to benefit from any merger fallout from Truist (TFC). With fair value of around $13 to $14, this is a name worth considering for investors who want exposure to a growing Mid-Atlantic bank.

Tough Core Results To Close The Year

FNB missed estimates for many of the core line-items; though the misses weren't large individually, "death by a thousand paper cuts" is no more pleasant. At the bottom line, though, the core EPS miss only looked to be about a penny by my calculations, so I don't want to misconstrue this as a terrible quarter.

Revenue was basically flat yoy and fell 3% qoq, missing by about 2%. Net interest income fell almost 3% yoy and 1% qoq, missing expectations by more than 2%, as both net interest margin (down 22bp yoy and 10bp qoq) and average earning assets (up almost 5% yoy and 2% qoq) both missed expectations (by roughly 6bp and 1%, respectively). Fee-based income growth has been improving and rose 8% yoy helped by capital markets, but declined about 8% qoq and missed expectations by about 1%.

On a core basis, operating expenses rose almost 5% yoy and about 2% qoq, coming in more than 1% above expectations. Even so, the efficiency ratio remains in the high-50%s, a healthy level on a comparable basis. I would note that I do not exclude intangible amortization or OREO expense as some might (including management's calculation of adjusted expense and efficiency ratio). Pre-provision profits fell 6% yoy and 9% qoq, missing expectations by about 7%. Provision expense was almost half of what was expected, though, and that shrunk the core earnings miss to about 4%, or a penny a share.

The tangible common equity ratio improved to 7.6% in the period (from 7.1% a year ago and 7.4% last quarter). FNB's capital is still thin (peers average around 9% TCE), but it has been improving steadily and management has realized that this was a meaningful issue with some analysts and investors. The issue is basically one of security - the thinner the capital ratios, the less protection shareholders have if credit losses come in worse than expected.

Solid Balance Sheet Growth, All Things Considered

Higher payoff levels and intense competition in CRE lending, particularly from non-bank sources, remain challenging headwinds for FNB. Like so many other banks this quarter, FNB missed loan expectations by about 1%, so FNB's issues are by no means unique.

Loans rose 5% yoy and about 1% qoq on an end-of-period basis and 6% and 2% on an average balance basis. Growth in C&I was quite strong, up 18% yoy and 3% qoq as the company benefits from healthy underlying demand in markets like North Carolina, a greater focus on this business, and de novo expansions in markets like D.C., Charlotte, and Charleston. CRE lending rose 2% yoy and qoq (not bad, really on a relative basis), while consumer lending rose 3% yoy and 3% qoq, with strong performance in mortgages (up 10% and 5%).

Loan yields declined 28bp yoy and 24bp qoq, and with half of FNB's loans due to reprice in 2020 (about a third of the loan book is tied to 30-day LIBOR), there could still be some pressure on spreads in 2020.

On a more positive note, deposits rose 6% yoy and 3% qoq (average balances), with non-interest-bearing deposit growth of 5% and 2%. While better NIB deposit growth would be nice, healthy growth in both NIB deposits and interest-bearing deposits allowed FNB to reduce its concentration of even more expensive funding sources like time deposits (down 9% yoy and yielding almost 2%). Overall deposit costs rose about 10bp yoy and fell about 3bp qoq, while interest-bearing costs increased 13bp yoy and declined 6bp qoq. For a bank of its size and type, FNB's deposit costs are pretty good - about 20bp to 30bp below the total deposit costs of Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) and Pinnacle (PNFP).

Credit looks stable. Non-performing loan balances increased qoq (up 8.4%) after multiple quarters of reductions, but the non-performing asset ratio was basically stable and the charge-off ratio was low.

Taking A More Patient Approach To Growth

FNB has gotten where it is today through a combination of M&A and organic growth initiatives, having averaged about one deal every year for the last 15 years. Management has been clear recently that M&A is off the table (or at least far down the list of priorities), with the company having passed on an opportunity in the Carolinas.

Given how the market has been treating serial acquirers, and given FNB's thin capital coverage, that's probably not a bad idea, though I wouldn't be surprised if management made an exception for a superior M&A opportunity. I'd also note that FNB's last acquisition, Yadkin Financial in North Carolina, was a little more challenging than management expected, and it's taken more than two years for the company to really hit its stride post-deal.

In lieu of M&A, management is refocusing on organic growth initiatives, including de novo branch and lending expansion in markets like Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, Charlotte, and Charleston. Although D.C. and Charlotte. Competition in these markets is pretty fierce now (several super-regionals are expanding into Charlotte), but with the Truist acquisition likely to lead to some disruption in banking relationships (including loan officer defections), FNB could have some incremental opportunities across many important markets within its footprint (D.C., Charlotte, Baltimore, and Raleigh among others).

The Outlook

Although I do think spreads and operating leverage will be challenging in 2020, I think FNB is in a pretty good position for long-term growth. Management has shown it can produce competitive efficiency ratios and improve its capital ratios, not to mention build up its fee-based businesses. In this next leg of the story, I believe management is setting out to prove that it cannot only grow organically through targeted de novo market expansion but also organically rebalance its loan book (more C&I lending in the future) and its deposits (less dependence upon higher-cost funding).

The modeling assumptions I'm using work out to medium-term and long-term core earnings growth rates in the mid-single-digits (around 6%), more in line with Eagle than Pinnacle. Between discounted core earnings, a PE-based approach, and my ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, I believe fair value for FNB shares is around $13.50 to $14 today.

The Bottom Line

At more than a 10% discount to my estimated fair value, I think FNB is a name worth considering. I like the foundational deposit base in markets like Pittsburg and Harrisburg, where there's not so much competition from new entrants, coupled with the above-average market growth potential in states like North Carolina and markets like D.C. Whether management can do as well without M&A remains to be seen, but I believe management has earned the benefit of the doubt and even with a disappointing quarter and below-trend 2020, I think this is a name to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.