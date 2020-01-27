Viral Outbreak A Fortuity For Alibaba, JD.com, And Tencent; A Disaster For Trip.com And TAL

A rise in online shopping benefits Alibaba and JD.com, with the latter finding its reputation for quality and authentic goods coming especially useful.

Stocks of Chinese companies were hammered as market players were understandably shaken, but there are winners in this situation.

An outbreak of a pneumonia-causing coronavirus in China worsening rapidly, with the jump in the death toll and a fast-rising number of cases reported.

In recent months, hardly a week goes by without the trade war being a dominant topic. Last week was one of the rare times it happened. Unfortunately, something more unpleasant took the limelight – an outbreak of a pneumonia-causing coronavirus in China worsening rapidly, with the jump in the death toll and a fast-rising number of cases reported. There are comments aplenty that it could escalate into a global pandemic, especially when the hundreds of millions of Chinese undergo the largest global annual migration across China as well as overseas during the Lunar New Year festival.

It is no longer a Wuhan issue now. The number of cities in China under mandatory lockdown is in double-digits, and the count could increase. Shanghai is more than 500 miles and nine hours away from Wuhan if one drives on the typical route via the G50 highway. Yet, Shanghai Disney (DIS) Resort announced it would shutter major attractions, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, Walt Disney Grand Theatre, and Wishing Star Park, from Saturday.

The move was prudent as Shanghai is a densely populated city, and the Disney attractions are highly visited during holiday seasons. Beijing, much further away from Wuhan than Shanghai is, has also taken precautionary measures. The hugely popular Forbidden Palace and parts of the Great Wall would be closed from Saturday to the public.

International firms are also affected. Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced it would close all cafes in China’s Hubei province because of the outbreak of the virus. McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) also said it had shuttered stores in five cities of Hubei province. Yum China (YUMC) temporarily closed some of its KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in Wuhan.

Stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) were hammered as market players were understandably shaken. Many fear this latest incident could be a repeat of the disastrous 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome ('SARS') outbreak which saw a total of 8,098 people worldwide coming down with SARS and 774 died, mostly in China.

The negative impact on the economy then, with sectors ranging from logistics, travel, F&B, retail, and manufacturing, led to the year-on-year gross domestic product ('GDP') growth sinking from 11.1 percent in the first quarter of 2003 to 9.1 percent in the second quarter, knocking out a whopping two hundred basis points.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), was not spared, closing down almost 8 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, Trip.com (TCOM, formerly Ctrip.com) and TAL Education (TAL) suffered huge losses, plunging 17.1 percent and 16.8 percent, respectively.

JD.com (JD) was able to close the week in positive territory despite the doom and gloom scenario and eke out a small gain of 0.08 percent. Alibaba Group (BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), the undisputed titans of the Chinese internet sector, succumbed to the onslaught, both losing around 5 percent.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I will elaborate on the negative impact on Trip.com and TAL Education as well as explain why this Wuhan virus incident is a strong boost to online players such as e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com, as well as gaming and video streaming companies NetEase, iQIYI, and Huya (HUYA), with more Chinese opting to stay indoors to reduce the chance of infection.

Trip.com and TAL Education are big losers in this Wuhan virus black swan event

Trip.com was badly affected by this virus outbreak. It has had to offer free cancellations of travel bookings to appease customers and avoid being accused of profiteering from the administrative fees. Consequently, it would also miss out on its cut of the canceled sales from its vendors such as airlines, train operators, and hotels. The online agency announced it will budget 100 million yuan for the refund policy.

The powerful travel bug caught by the Chinese as their income grows steadily would ensure Trip.com sees a strong business recovery when the Wuhan virus situation dies down. However, the mid-term impact on Trip.com is its plans for a dual listing in Hong Kong. The incident would reinforce investors' apprehension about Trip.com as a discretionary business subject to the vagaries of the weather, disease, politics, and other factors, hampering its efforts to secure a higher valuation for the secondary offering.

On a technical charting basis, Trip.com seems trapped in a triangular formation years in the making and awaiting an opportunity to break out on the upside. Meanwhile, a multi-year trend-line rising from just below $30 presently and heading towards $33 by the end of 2020 could serve as a strong support for the beleaguered travel company. This implies a downside of around $2, but an upside of nearly $20 if it can rebound to the highs of 2018.

However, the Wuhan virus episode is still considered in the early days until we get a better picture of the spread after the end of the week-long holidays in China. The $2 gap from the last traded price and the multi-year support look awfully insufficient to last the next few trading sessions, not to mention weeks. I'm not confident that a few brave souls with a long-term perspective or intrepid bottom-fishing traders could keep the stock from breaching the support.

Longer term, when the stock trades below $30, half the peak price it achieved in 2017, it would be interesting to consider a position. The leading travel agency in China recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in late October. At that time, there was a raft of articles in the Chinese media reflecting its two-decade journey and achievements. Its booming overseas business could benefit from its experience and international alliances, helping it to offset the rising domestic competition from the likes of Meituan-Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY).

TAL Education has it worse, suffering from a double whammy. Its share price tanked at the opening on Tuesday, following a miss on earnings, despite surpassing analysts’ estimates for revenue. Although the stock recovered some losses the rest of the day, it sank again on Wednesday as the management advised that the virus outbreak could affect its operations in Wuhan and possibly other cities.

It is not known if parents would be happy with classes moving online when it becomes necessary to do so. Otherwise, it would be totally within expectations that they demand the company for refunds. It's also possible that TAL Education offer to re-designate the payment for the classes skipped to future ones. However, that would still result in a disappointing quarter in terms of earnings.

Another challenge that could crop up is the possibility that one or more of its teachers become suspected of being infected or become unavailable due to mandatory quarantine orders or travel restrictions. TAL Education might not be able to find replacement teachers in time. Worse, if there is a case traced to students' attendance at TAL Education's classes, it might be liable to compensation.

For long-time shareholders of TAL Education, the current debacle is a minor blip. The stock has appreciated nearly 30 times since the trough in 2012. On a technical charting basis, the multi-year rising trend-line suggests the stock has strong support around $40. With the stock's steady momentum, TAL Education seems technically stronger than Trip.com.

It might take a confluence of bad news, in addition to the Wuhan virus, to tank the share price below this level. A follow-up attack by prominent short-seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters might help. However, it could be a case of 'once-bitten, twice-shy' for him, given that the stock has risen substantially since his initiation attack on TAL Education in mid-2018.

Its steadily increasing enrollment growth over the years indicates a successful formula. Chinese place great value on education, and it takes time to build trust. TAL Education has the brand cachet to tide it over this difficult period. On the other hand, less established competitors could find it tough to survive and shut down, allowing TAL Education to expand its market share.

Boom time for e-commerce companies as shoppers turn to online channels and shun brick-and-mortar outlets

As companies are calculating the impact of the Wuhan viral outbreak, e-commerce companies are busy ensuring they have enough items in demand. The C2C online platform of Alibaba Group Holdings, Taobao, reportedly sold more than 80 million pieces of protective face masks in just two days on January 21 and 22. Alibaba is proactively contacting producers to secure the essential defense against the virus.

Tmall, the B2C arm of Alibaba that was spun off from Taobao in 2008, offered rebates for hot-selling items like masks, disinfectants, detergents, liquid soap, and vitamin C effervescent tablets. The move could be interpreted as a display of goodwill at a time when the nation is under a health emergency, though it might also be doing so to preempt accusations of profiteering.

Other products like gloves, thermometers, air purifiers, and sterilizers are unsurprisingly selling very well whether offline or online. As stocks run out in physical stores and more residents choose to stay indoors to reduce the risk of infection, e-commerce sales are expected to boom.

While Alibaba as the largest e-commerce company stands to gain massively from this phenomenon, JD.com might be the bigger winner. Followers of JD.com know very well its history where co-founder Richard Liu boldly moved his business online when the SARS outbreak in 2003 impacted brick-and-mortar stores badly. Since then, it has built a reputation for quality goods, and shoppers have greater confidence in getting an authentic product from JD.com than other platforms.

Source: JD.com (an extract of the timeline of the company history)

It was perhaps market players' recognition of JD.com's strength in this difficult period that resulted in its remarkable share price performance last week - staying mildly positive even as its peers tanked. It's times like this where having consumer trust is paramount and the price is secondary.

I'm not digging at Pinduoduo (PDD) which is shaking off its reputation as the platform with low prices but sacrificing the quality. However, the relative share price movements are telling. As uncertainty develops, the flight-to-quality in terms of company fundamentals could also draw investors away from Pinduoduo towards Alibaba and JD.com, as the former continues to report steep losses, while the latter two are profitable.

In addition, while the digital payment is already a popular practice in many parts of China, the current health scare could further encourage its usage over paper money, a well-known medium of germs transfer. Alibaba's Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay are undoubtedly the biggest beneficiaries as the leading digital payment providers.

Food delivery, a form of e-commerce, is also experiencing a big boost in orders. Meituan-Dianping is the leading food delivery platform with a 52 percent market share in the first half of 2019, according to market research firm Analysys. Meituan-Dianping's success would rub on its backer, Tencent, which has the foresight to invest early in the company now dubbed the 'one-stop super app'. Tencent owned a 20 percent stake in Meituan-Dianping before its listing in Hong Kong.

Besides riding on Meituan-Dianping in this surge in food delivery orders, Tencent could see a rise in the usage of its WeChat mini-programs where many food-and-beverage establishments and catering service providers set up virtual menus to facilitate food ordering for takeaways and delivery. Alibaba would similarly benefit from a rise in orders at Ele.me, another major food delivery platform in China owned by Alibaba.

Video-streaming and gaming companies are beneficiaries as Chinese spend more time indoors

Besides online shopping, we should expect the time spent on video-streaming and gaming to spike. Thus, the leading game developers NetEase (NTES) and Tencent would be key beneficiaries as residents stay indoors and face fewer entertainment options. Long-form videos, the mainstay of video-streaming company iQIYI (IQ), could see a resurgence in views with the rise in the captive audience.

Short-form videos have been hugely popular with commuters on the move and viewers catching a break from their daily routines. The savvy algorithms of the ByteDance's (BDNCE) TikTok, capable of understanding user preference quickly and accurately, have contributed to the addictiveness of the video app. However, this type of video seems inevitably destined for a hit in viewership with the lockdown in effect and the population determined to reduce unnecessary outdoor time.

Conclusion

It is not known whether this Wuhan viral outbreak will be as serious as SARS in terms of the damage to the economic growth in China. However, we are in the age where the spread of misinformation happens very quickly to a wide audience. There was no WhatsApp or WeChat, no Facebook (FB) or TikTok in 2003 when SARS happened.

Sensational 'fake news' can become viral and taken as fact more readily than real information. This has a significant negative impact on the market sentiment especially when the stock market indices were just a few trading sessions ago hitting record-highs. Panic-sellers, investors cutting losses, and those taking profit off the table fearing for the worst could exacerbate the price falls in the vulnerable counters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's warning that China was facing a "grave situation" could be exploited by doomsayers that the viral outbreak is becoming uncontrollable. However, in the President's own words, the government is making use of the issue to "strengthen the centralised and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee". Thus, it seemed to be that the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is taking the opportunity to further consolidating his command, rather than genuinely worried about the virus spread.

On the other hand, we are now presented with the opportunity to get into stocks at a discount from early January. This is true even for those that are remotely impacted by, or even benefiting from, the Wuhan virus issue. The Chinese internet scene presently is very much different from 2003. Residents facing travel restrictions are still able to contribute to the economy via E-commerce, food delivery, internet gaming, e-learning, video streaming, uploading their lip-syncing attempts or demonstrations of cooking skills, among myriad online activities.

In any case, Chinese cities would not remain in lockdown forever. Rebounds in the stock markets rarely happen after the coast is clear, and troughs are often established when the market is still bogged down with uncertainties. Investors who can distinguish the wheat from the chaff and have the guts to take action during this possibly calamitous event could be handsomely rewarded.

