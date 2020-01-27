The Chase For Yield Is On

But we're going to do it with an intelligent eye on risk to keep our portfolios profitable over the long-term.

We're going to add a new focus to our already-existent array of REIT evaluations. high-yielders.

The chase for yield is certainly on, as investors pour trillions of dollars into stocks, real estate, and financial newsletters. While my adversity-driven conservatism has inspired me to be less enthusiastic over the “chase for yield,” I still do recognize that some investors want (or even need) higher income for their investment portfolio.

Rest assured, I’m not going down a dark alley in an effort to seek the status quo of other high-yield writers. In fact my mission is quite the opposite.

That's why I'm going to be adding a focus to my array of real estate investment trust (REIT) targets. They'll all go toward building up – and taking immediate or eventual gains from – an all-new collection of stocks.

I'm calling it the “Ultimate High-Yield REIT Portfolio,” with the key word being “ultimate”. Merriam-Webster defines this adjective as follows,

“greatest or most extreme – used to say that something or someone is the greatest or most extreme example of a particular type of thing or person.”

So I know you’re asking, how can a high-yield REIT portfolio be “the greatest” when high yields can be so risky?

Well, to put it simply, it boils down to managing that risk. It requires selecting high-yielding REITs that still offer dividend sustainability, dividend growth, and stable earnings.

For instance, a stock's dividend payout ratio (i.e., dividend per share divided by funds from operations, or FFO, per share) can help you assess whether the dividend is sustainable. A ratio greater than 100% often warns of an upcoming cut.

As such, we don't want anything to do with REITs like Global Net Lease (GNL), Washington Prime (WPG), or Macerich (MAC) right now.

We do recognize that income-seeking investors are searching for higher yields... and that they've been forced to go out further to find them on the risk spectrum. But that doesn’t mean they should just ignore fundamentals.

Buying into a high dividend yield involves taking more risk. There’s never a free lunch when it comes to chasing yield.

“People become risk-seeking when all their options are bad.” – Daniel Kahneman

As you can see below, there’s a wide differential between these dividend-paying asset classes. That’s why it’s critical for investors to recognize the risks as well as the returns.

In a white paper, Roger Montgomery explained,

Today, those investors hungry for yield and chasing dividends should note that I have yet to uncover a billionaire investor that achieved their success from focusing on high-dividend yield stocks – a little like the salmon that swims downstream, it just doesn’t work over the long run.

Given that many U.S. REITs have become “soundly” valued, we believe it’s especially important for investors to pay close attention to their nest egg by not just chasing yield for the sake of instant gratification. As Roger Montgomery explained:

If you are an investor thinking about enhancing your income, maintaining purchasing power, or simply preserving wealth, then going for a great business is a far superior strategy to aiming for a high yield.

That's why the “Ultimate High-Yield REIT Portfolio” is “great” though. It's purposely designed to offer high yields without being too greedy.

We recognize that investors got burned recently with shares in CBL's (CBL) preferred shares (CBL.PE) (CBL.PD). And we'll always steer clear from stocks that are unsafe.

The full portfolio and write-ups will be hosted on our service. But expect to see many of these specialized, balance-focused write-ups right here going forward.

We can't wait to show you what we're putting together...

The High-Yield Blueprint

Any time you emphasize yield in a REIT, you risk sacrificing growth. Most of the high-growth REIT sectors (like cell towers, data centers, industrials, and manufactured housing) are lower-yielding.

Even so, our objective here is to seek out companies that offer growth potential.

As you can see (below), we have many equity REITs that are forecasted to grow by 4% or higher in 2020.

Source: iREIT

Also, as you can see (above), there are four of these portfolio picks forecasted to generate negative FFO-per-share growth in 2020. We include them anyway because:

We see potential for improved growth in 2021 The payout ratio is safe The dividend is growing.

Also, as you can see below, all of our equity REITs have safer payout ratios, with an average payout ratio of 77%.

Source: iREIT

In my opinion, the key to “greatness” is finding the right mix of risk and yield. As Howard Marks makes clear, “Risk is the most interesting, challenging, and essential aspect of investing.”

While we could “juice up” the portfolio with sucker-yield opportunities... we recognize that dividend cuts cause downward pressure and potential loss of principal. Thus, we purposely steer away from fool's-gold REITs that are – as Frank J. Williams once said – “subject to one of nature’s strongest passions – greed.”

Howard Marks explained that “outstanding investors are distinguished at least from their ability to control risk as they are for generating return.” Simply put, we're experienced REIT investors who recognize that it only takes one torpedo to sick the ship.

Marks adds,

It’s the investors job to intelligently bear risk for profit. Doing it well is what separates the best from the rest.

3 High-Yield Picks

Now that we've provided you with our high-level, high-yield REIT blueprint, let’s examine a few of our picks:

CoreCivic (CXW) is a “diversified government solutions REIT” that invests in critical mission prisons and properties leased to state, local, and federal governments. These properties are deemed “critical infrastructure” because they “without available alternative capacity and provide flexible solutions tailored to government partners' needs.”

CoreCivic is a proxy pick for the high-yield REIT portfolio because the company generates an above average yield of 10.8% with a low payout ratio (of 67%). In addition, the company generates impressive growth – full year 2019 AFFO guidance increased to $2.61 at mid-point (+19% year-over-year).

Obviously, political headwinds have put pressure on the share price, but not the dividend. CoreCivic continues to fine creative solutions to grow. As I explained recently, “back in December 2019, Japanese investment firm Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) arranged financing for CXW to act as the administrative agent on a new $250 million loan after Bank of America (BOA) and other banks cut ties with the private prison sector.”

Recognizing the enhanced price appreciation potential, we own CoreCivic shares in our all-new high yield portfolio and our “new money portfolio”. We consider the dividend safe and we are forecasting shares to return 15% to 25% over the next 12 months. If Trump is re-elected we see shares performing closer to 25% and if Trump is not re-elected we think investors should expect 10% to 15% returns.

Source: FAST Graphs

Iron Mountain (IRM) is another high yield REIT that scores well for our purposes here. Shares now yield 7.8% and well-covered, based on an AFFO payout ratio of 81%. Of course, we must examine the risks/reasons that yield is so tempting.

First off, Iron Mountain doesn’t enjoy a cost of capital advantage, given the BB-rated debt (by S&P). However, the company’s lease adjusted leverage is around 5.6x, comfortably in-line with other REITs, and debt is well-laddered, with no significant maturities until 2023.

Also, we believe that because of the company’s highly diversified customer base (230,000 customers) it can mitigates rate risk by passing through increases to its customers - only 2% customer turnover in a given year - and this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain.

However, a more recent catalyst is Iron Mountain’s latest “Project Summit” announcement in which the company plans to combine its core records and information management (or RIM) operations to eliminate "unnecessary work in rebalancing resources."

Simply put, the company is laying off around 750 people and is expected to deliver $200 million in annual run rate adjusted EBITDA benefits with all actions expected to be complete by the end of 2021. So one of the benefits it expressed about "Project Summit" is "to drive significant adjusted EBITDA benefits and enable deleveraging."

We are expecting around 9.5% combined growth - 4% expected growth and 5.5% related to Project Summit - starting from the 2019 normalized adjusted EBITDA. This model provides a clear catalyst to support accelerated earnings in 2020 and 2021.

Similar to CoreCivic, we are also introducing Iron Mountain to the Ultimate High Yield Portfolio where we also maintain a position (in IRM and CXW) in the New Money Portfolio. Both REITs are higher yielding “battleground” names that provide the combination of high income and enhanced price appreciation.

Source: FAST Graphs

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) is our last “ultimate high yield REIT” pick. We first began covering this monthly-paying commercial mortgage REIT back in September 2019, just before the company merged with Trinity Merger Corp., to create a publicly-traded REIT. Then in November 2019 the company began to trade under “BRMK” and high yield investors swarmed to get a stake in the high yield commercial mortgage REIT.

Broadmark “maintains a competitive advantage in the marketplace through its proven lending process and its proprietary network of borrowers and capital providers. It is a highly profitable lender that enjoys multiple avenues for sustained growth across existing and new markets.” We like the value proposition that’s supported by an attractive 16% average unlevered fixed-rate yield that provides earnings stability.

The investor deck touted the attractive arbitrage play in which Broadmark plans to deliver an initial annual dividend of $1.25 to $1.30 per share, that translates into a current yield of 9.6% to 10.2%. So far, the company has announced two dividend payments the first for Nov 15th – December 31st at $.12 per share (45 days) and the second was in January at $.08 per share (annualized $.96 per share).

We suspect to see the company ramp up the dividends in 2020, so the distributions are closer to $.105 per share (per month). The company said it will generate $.11 /sh on every $100 mm of new loans that are being funded. We estimate the company will generate dividend income of $1.14/sh in January 2020 ($.095 monthly) that could grow to $1.25-$1.30 by year-end (based on target Net Income of $197.8 million of net income).

Shares have grown by around 15% since the conversion from SPAC to REIT, and we believe that’s largely due to the thirst for yield. We maintain close contact with the management team, and we plan to speak with them again after Q4-19 earnings are released. Broadmark is a welcome addition to our “Ultimate High Yield REIT Portfolio” as we believe this specialty pick provides potential for not only durable income but also sound price appreciation.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

We are excited to provide readers with new portfolio picks differentiated by yield. However, we're still insisting on meaningful price appreciation while we do.

Because that’s the difference between a good portfolio and a great one.

This one-of-a-kind collection has a current yield of 7.7%, and we're targeting total returns of 12%-15% in 2020. This means that shares are forecast to appreciate by an average 5%-7%, which supports our larger thesis for dividend safety and growth.

Although Gary Player was referring to golf, not dividend investing, I thought this quote could serve as an appropriate way to define what we're doing here:

Greatness isn’t just talent. Its talent applied consistently.

Stay tuned to see more about what this greatness-infused portfolio can really do!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRMK, IRM, CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.