PepsiCo: Expect 5.7% Per Year Total Returns For The Decade

However, PepsiCo's growth has slowed, and so too must its dividend growth rate in the very long run.

PepsiCo (PEP) is a mega-cap dividend aristocrat that is quite popular on Seeking Alpha. Just as a summary to the uninitiated, PEP is a brand holding company that houses some of the best-known brands in supermarkets and convenience stores such as the ones below:

While it's got a long and illustrious history of operating cash flow growth and dividend growth, do the financial statements justify such bullishness? As we will find out, the answer will be a "no". This is despite PEP's excellent recent market performance:

Let's first look at their income statement history:

Income Statement Information

Blue: Throughout the 15 years of history presented here, gross profit margin remained a steady 52-57%, and their operating margin remained a steady 14-18%. No complaints here - this speaks to the strength of PEP's brands and their moat.

Green & Orange: Up to 2011, PEP was a growth machine, more than doubling in size in the 8 years covered in this chart. However, after 2011, something changed - PEP stopped growing its revenues. Its COGS fell slightly, but not enough to make up for the lack of growth. Why did PEP stop growing? Maybe you can answer this in the comments.

Light Blue: In the absence of revenue growth, PEP has improved its bottom line by improving on efficiencies over the last 8 years - note a slight creep up in the gross profit margin and the operating margins.

If PEP stopped growing 8 years ago, then how did it sustain its dividend aristocrat status? Let's examine their cash flow history next.

Cash Flows History

Yellow: Capital expenditures have consistently been about 30% of operating cash flow. This suggests that capex is actually representing maintenance capital - expenditures that must be conducted for the continued operation of the business.

Orange: Over the past 15 years, dividend payouts have quadrupled, while at the same time PEP has been on the net buying back shares (not shown yet). However, cash flows were qualitatively different - back in 2004, dividends were just 26% of operating cash flow. In the trailing 12 months, however, dividends occupied 54% of cash flow. This means that for the past 8 years, an increasing portion of operating cash flow has been diverted to paying the dividend.

This is at the same time that maintenance capital expenditure occupied 38%. This means that only 12% remain unallocated - between share buybacks, acquisitions, paying down debt, etc. Since the fraction occupied by capex is fixed, assuming that there is no more growth of the business, if PEP wants to continue increasing the dividend payout, it must eat into that 12%, which doesn't represent very much remaining fat.

What do these charts mean for PEP's Future Dividend?

Green: Here we see why PEP has a reputation as a dividend growth investment. As we can observe, however, by 2004 its dividend growth rate of 11.42% already outstripped its operating cash flow growth rate of 7.40%.

Orange: Since 2011, growth has slowed down on all fronts. As a rule, dividend payouts can at most grow at the same pace as operating cash flow on an indefinite timeline. If dividend growth exceeds operating cash flow growth, at some point we would come to the unsustainable situation of dividend payouts exceeding operating cash flow.

As we saw from the previous chart, PEP's dividend payout is already 54.18% of its operating cash flow, and 37.58% of its operating cash flow is devoted to maintenance capex. This means that the recent rate of dividend growth in unsustainable. Soon enough, dividend growth must be in line with operating cash flow growth of 1.76%.

This means that in the long run for valuation purposes, we can assume that the dividend growth rate will be equal to the rate of operating cash flow growth, plus the rate at which shares are retired since 2012: 1.26%. So, for the purposes of calculating total return, let's assume that the dividend will grow at 3.02%, or 3%/year.

Total Return Calculations

Given our estimate of 3% as the long-term dividend growth rate, and the current dividend yield of 2.66%, we would expect a long-term total return rate of 5.66%.

If we demand a 10% total return, the long-term stock market total return rate, given that the dividend growth rate is 3%, we would demand a 7% dividend yield. Since PEP shares currently trade at $143 and yield 2.66%, this would imply that we would demand a share price of $54.34. This would suggest that PEP is currently extremely overvalued.

But since PEP is a consumer staple, and we want to buy it for short-term income and treat it as a bond substitute, if we demand the same yield as that provided by the Vanguard long-term corporate bond ETF (VCLT), which is 3.8%, we would demand a PEP share price of $100.01. PEP would seem very overvalued.

There's one big caveat to everything I've said in this article though - this valuation is fundamentally backwards-looking. I don't know how to predict how management might rejuvenate PEP's growth again, so I leave that as an open puzzle for you, the reader, to discuss in the comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.