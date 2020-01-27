Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF: Stabilization Of The Global Economy Is A Good Sign

These stocks will likely benefit in 2020 due to declining inventory and stabilization of the global economy.

ETF Overview

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) owns a portfolio of U.S. large-cap stocks in the industrial sector. The ETF tracks industrial stocks in the S&P 500 Index. XLI has outperformed the S&P 500 Index in the past 10 years and is currently trading at a slight discount to their historical average. These stocks in XLI’s portfolio are quality stocks with competitive advantages. Since we are already seeing signs of a stabilization in the global economy, we think stocks in XLI’s portfolio may outperform other sectors in 2020. Therefore, we think it is still safe to own this fund.

Fund Analysis

These are stocks with competitive advantages over their peers

Stocks in XLI’s portfolio are stocks with competitive positions. As can be seen from the table below, its top 10 stocks represent about 44% of the total portfolio. Most of these stocks either hold patents (e.g. 3M (NYSE:MMM)), have strong network effects (e.g. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)), or technologies (e.g. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)) that are difficult for their competitors to replicate. In addition, these top 10 companies also have healthy financial ratings.

Top 10 Holdings Morningstar Moat Rating Morningstar Financial Health Rating Weight Boeing Company (BA) Wide Moderate 7.26% Honeywell International (HON) Wide Strong 5.16% United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Wide Moderate 5.03% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Wide Moderate 5.02% 3M Company (MMM) Wide Moderate 4.21% General Electric Company (GE) Narrow Moderate 4.20% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Wide Strong 4.16% United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) Wide Moderate 3.31% Caterpillar (CAT) Wide Moderate 3.29% Raytheon Company (RTN) Wide Strong 2.57% TOTAL 44.21%

2020 will likely be a better year than 2019

Last year was not a good year for the U.S. industrial sector. This is evident in the fact that the ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. (a leading indicator) has been on a declining trend in 2019. Much of this was due to trade uncertainties, the halt of Boeing 737 MAX production, and auto strike.

ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. (Source: Trading Economics ISM Manufacturing PMI)

However, there are already signs that several industrial subsectors will improve as a result of the phase-one trade agreement between the U.S. and China. For example, manufacturers’ and trade inventories in the U.S. have been on a declining trend in the past year. This means that as long as consumer confidence remains healthy, a rebound in manufacturing activity should not be too far away. In fact, U.S. consumer confidence index has increased for the fifth consecutive month reaching 99.3 in December 2019.

U.S. Business Inventories (Source: Trading Economics Inventories Report)

Outside of the U.S., global manufacturing PMI is also showing signs of stabilization. As can be seen from the chart below, global manufacturing PMI has increased for two consecutive months in the past 2 months. Since stocks in XLI’s portfolio have sizable businesses outside of the U.S, we are cautiously optimistic about XLI’s performance in 2020.

Global Manufacturing PMI (Source: Trading Economics)

Valuation Analysis

XLI is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 17.02x. This is lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 18.77x. XLI also has a much lower price to cash flow ratio of 6.18x than the S&P 500 Index’s 10.35x.

XLI S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 17.02x 18.77X Dividend Yield (%) 1.91% 1.72% Sales Growth (%) 7.23% 7.06% Price to Cash Flow Ratio 6.18x 10.35x

If we compare its top 10 stock’s valuation to their own historical average, we will realize that these stocks are also slightly undervalued. As can be seen from the table below, its weighted average forward P/E ratio of 17.39x is slightly lower than the 5-year average P/E ratio of 17.82x. Therefore, we think XLI is still undervalued.

Top 10 Holdings Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E Weight Boeing Company 17.39 19.51 7.26% Honeywell International 20.28 17.79 5.16% United Technologies Corporation 17.36 16.32 5.03% Union Pacific Corporation 18.73 17.11 5.02% 3M Company 18.80 19.51 4.21% General Electric Company 17.42 16.12 4.20% Lockheed Martin Corporation 16.78 18.50 4.16% United Parcel Service Inc. Class B 14.05 16.45 3.31% Caterpillar 13.09 17.97 3.29% Raytheon Company 17.39 17.87 2.57% WEIGHTED AVERAGE/TOTAL 17.39 17.82 44.21%

Risks and Challenges

Stocks in XLI’s portfolio face several challenges. First, the industrial sector is much more sensitive to an economic recession than other sectors such as consumer staples or utilities sectors. Therefore, an economic recession will likely result in fund underperformance. Second, there is some concentration risk as its top holding Boeing represents over 7% of its total portfolio. The ban of the 737 MAX has been going on for quite some time. As a result, Boeing has to halt production of the 737 MAX. If this prolongs, it may result in significant financial consequences. As a result, Boeing’s share price will likely continue to decline.

Investor Takeaway

Stocks in XLI’s portfolio are stocks that have competitive advantages over their peers. Given that we are already seeing signs of stabilization of the global economy, we do think these stocks’ business should rebound in 2020. If you believe an economic recession is not imminent, this is still a good stock to own at this stage of the economic cycle.

