A. O. Smith Is A Boring Stock Value Investors Will Love

We'll do a valuation analysis to figure out if this stock is currently a good buy.

But this industry leader has proven that it can prevail through these near-sighted struggles.

For over 130 years, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has continued to do a good job of welding metal stuff and turning it into profits, while boring many stock investors in the process. There's nothing sexy about this stock, so if you're looking for that, go read a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) article. This is the story of a consistent company, with good long-term fundamentals, selling necessary products (mostly water heaters and boilers), and returning value back to its shareholders. Wait, I thought this was supposed to be boring, but it has this value investor salivating.

The company has some concerns. Revenue has declined, analysts have been forecasting negative growth for the company, and one of its main growth areas (China middle-class housing) has experienced declining growth.

Sure, these concerns are valid, but this article will focus on the fundamentals that support this company and aim to show how these short-term setbacks won't really have a major effect on the long-term direction of the company and its growth.

In addition we'll do a valuation analysis to determine whether now is a good time to buy or sell.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 84/100. Therefore, A. O. Smith Corp is considered to be a good company to invest in since 70 is the lowest good company score. AOS has high scores for ROE, Earnings Per Share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has an average score for 10 Year Upward Price Per Share. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past five years. Despite the low PEG ratio, overall, these findings show us that AOS seems to have above-average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

While this quick snapshot of the company gives a good glance of its financials, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to get a better understanding of A. O. Smith's strengths and weaknesses.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mixed, rising and falling over the past nine years. Since hitting a peak average price in 2016, AOS has been struggling to keep the same momentum. Overall, share price average has grown by about 19.78% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 2.03%. This growth rate is quite low, especially for a medium-cap company.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have mostly grown consistently over the past 10 years, except for a decrease in 2017, and then an EPS high in 2018.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, AOS is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity for A. O. Smith Corp consistently rose from 2014 to 2016 before taking a dive in 2017. With a five-year average of 20.5%, A. O. Smith's ROE is considered strong. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So AOS easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 42 Building Materials companies is 14.05%.

Therefore, A. O. Smith's five-year average of 20.5% and current ROE of around 23% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been mostly stable and consistent when disregarding 2017 as an outlier for special and one-time items that have affected ROIC. Five-year average ROIC is on the low end of "good" at around 17.5%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So AOS passes this test as well. On a positive note, the ROIC has been increasing over the past five years. If it starts to decrease and fall below 16%, then we should be more cautious about this stock.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

A. O. Smith's gross margin percent (GMP) is solid. It has increased overall during the past five years and is at an adequate level. Five-year GMP is around 40%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. With this GMP, AOS has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

AOS's Current Ratio of 2.06 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. A Current Ratio above 1 is considered the benchmark, and AOS exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems safe in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, A. O. Smith's financial situation seems strong as well.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 19.6 indicates that AOS might be selling at a high price when comparing its PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of AOS has typically been between 24.2 and 23.8, so this indicates that AOS could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to AOS's average historical PE Ratio range.

AOS currently pays a dividend of 2.05% (or 1.92% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I'm first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it's around 37%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that AOS has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of .91% to 1.98%. This stock pays out a moderate dividend. Dividend yields have increased somewhat consistently over the five-year period, therefore this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

Although AOS participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don't make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: "There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated."

In the example of AOS, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio and short-term cash seems adequate as indicated by its current ratio. Now let's consider its borrowing capacity.

According to CEO Ajit Rajendra, AOS does have a strong borrowing capacity. "With substantial cash and marketable securities balances and a significant amount of incremental borrowing capacity, we believe we have the resources available to take advantage of additional global opportunities that would add long-term value as well as return cash to shareholders."

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past five years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when AOS was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2016 and 2018. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during these years, AOS was buying back much less shares than in 2019, when share price was low, which would make sense. Therefore, it seems like AOS does a fairly good job of strategically buying back stock to return value to its shareholders.

If I were currently interested in buying AOS now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it's a good time to buy now if my priority is a better-than-average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with AOS is very good. On the positive side, the stock pays a consistent dividend with increasing yields over the past five years. In addition, the yield is close to a 10-year high, which can help to offer shareholders better returns. A. O. Smith also aims to regularly return value back to shareholders through strategic buybacks.

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative 2.4. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, AOS is undervalued.

If AOS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10-year earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If AOS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5-year earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If AOS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10-year book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If AOS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5-year book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If AOS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5-year total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to AOS's typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, AOS is undervalued.

If AOS continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is slightly overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $56 per share versus its current price of about $45, this would indicate that A. O. Smith Corp. is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, A. O. Smith is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt and in the short term, because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, Gross Margin Percent, and EPS.

The dividend situation is very good as the company pays a consistent dividend with a yield that has been steadily increasing over the past five years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

Another pro is that this stock typically performs better than other stocks during down markets and recessions because people still tend to buy the company's necessary products of water heaters and boilers, even during periods of recession. Below, we can see how AOS performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward. You can see that AOS didn't decline quite as much as the S&P 500 during 2008/2009 and it recovered much quicker in the years that followed the recession.

Another more long-term chart (below) shows us how AOS outperformed the US stock market (S&P 500 index) from 2007 to 2020. There's no denying of AOS's stellar long-term performance.

Predicted Growth

"Over the next five years, the analysts who follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 10%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -13.24% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 10.55% over this year's forecasted earnings." (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts' forecasts, you might expect about 10% growth per year. Plus we'll add the current 2.05% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 12.05%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on AOS's past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 15% and 16%, respectively. Plus the average five-year dividend yield was about 1.2%. So we're at a total return of 16.2 % to 17.2%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 5.6% and 15.2%, respectively. Plus the average five-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 6.8% to 16.4 %. Therefore, when averaging all of these returns, our estimated annual return could likely be around 13%.

If considering actual past results of A. O. Smith, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

10-Year Return Results if Invested in AOS:

Initial Investment Date: 1/25/2010

End Date: 1/25/2020

Cost per Share: $7.14

End Date Price: $45.43

Total Dividends Received: $4.08

Total Return: 593.42%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 21%

5 Year Return Results if Invested in AOS:

Initial Investment Date: 1/25/2015

End Date: 1/25/2020

Cost per Share: $27.78

End Date Price: $45.43

Total Dividends Received: $3.08

Total Return: 74.62%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 12%

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 12% to 21%. I feel that if you're a long-term patient investor and believer in AOS, and its existing products (water heaters and boilers), you could expect AOS to provide you with around at least 12% annual return, and realistically, returns in the high teens are possible if you buy and sell at opportune times. The stock has certainly proven that it can easily outperform the market in the long run, plus the dividend and buybacks offer a means to get some of your value back if you need to wait should the stock experience some temporary declines in price.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that A. O. Smith is a chance to own a solid company that's a leader in its industry with good long-term fundamentals, selling necessity products. It's a good dividend stock as well for those wanting a solid provider for the long-term.

There are still the obstacles that we mentioned at the beginning of the article. China's slowing economy and the slowed growth of China's middle-class. But keep in mind that while it's slowed, it is still growing. Plus the long-term view is even more positive.

According to Motley Fool analyst John Rotonti, "…there are roughly 300 million to 400 million middle class people in China today. There are estimates that that number will grow to 700 million over the next couple of years. We're looking at a double in the middle class in China over the next couple of years."

Obviously, a great deal of these people will need water heaters and water purifiers. Additionally, these products are not "one and done". They will continue to be replaced when they fail and this means an exponential growth when you figure that customers will replace water heaters about every decade and water filters throughout the year.

Tariffs will come and go, and steel prices and the strength of the U.S. dollar will fluctuate, but a fundamentally strong company like A. O. Smith can endure.

Another potential drawback of this stock is that the market isn't always quick to reflect the true value of the company according to its share price. This might be due to the company being a "boring investment" when compared with more popular stocks like Tesla, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), etc. But this is exactly the kind of stock that excites me. I'll take a boring stock that outperforms in the long run while offering physical products that we don't know how to live without. This stock and its value fly under the radar, and I'm glad that I found this gem to analyze further. I'll be adding it to my watch list and would be interested in buying with an added margin of safety since the current market is significantly overpriced.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends or monthly swing trade profits, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you. I combine the proven methods of Warren Buffett’s and Benjamin Graham’s value investing with a practical system to apply these methods into today’s market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.