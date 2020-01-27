Adobe: Take Some Profits

Adobe (ADBE) is on quite a run. Over the last 5 years, the stock is currently sitting pretty, up 391%. For comparison, the industry and the market are up 198.4% and 59.1% respectively. Congratulations goes out to anyone who has held onto this stock over the past 5 years. The stock has been nothing short of an absolute darling outside of a couple more recent pullbacks. Adobe continues to look very bright and will no doubt continue to have success both as a company, and for all stakeholders for years to come. However, the stock is currently overbought and due for another pullback of roughly 20%.

What Is Driving This Run?

Adobe came out with very strong Q4 2019 numbers. One thing all shareholders love to see is stock buybacks. Adobe did just that, buying 2.8 million shares at an average price of $275.36. This has helped propel the current rally. They also have a very strong EPS history, and a strong forecast. As you can see below, coming off an EPS of 6.07, jumping to 7.46 next year is a ~23% increase YoY. This is massive growth. Even looking to 2021, you are still at ~21% growth at this point. Growth is projected to slow over time, but that could change as the company thrives and adapts. Looking to a similar company such as Salesforce (CRM), YoY growth for 2020 is only forecasted at 13%. Future Return on Equity for Adobe is forecasted at 34.1% over the next 3 years. Again, industry average is 10.8%. I have zero concerns when it comes to Adobe's ability to continue to grow EPS.

Where we start to see some blips on the data, is when we look at revenue and net income growth. As you can see below, yes the numbers will continue to still get larger, but the rate at which they increase is a little concerning. Looking forward to 2020, we are expecting an 18% increase in revenue YoY. This will be down from the 23% we saw from 2018 to 2019. This rate drops to 15.7% for 2021. I think it is going to get tougher for Adobe to beat earnings down the road, which will lead to some stock price deceleration. Let me be clear, I do not think this is going to cause the stock to tank, but I am not expecting another 45% return on the stock this year. That said, I would love to be wrong on this one.

What Does The Price Say?

Taking a look back over the past 5 years, we can see a steady growth rate in the price appreciation. As you can see below, the stock has increased greater than 20% in 4 of the last 5 years. Besides that, I see a fairly clear pattern of large(r) year of price growth, followed by a slower year. Yes, this is a small sample size, but based on that pattern, I would expect this calendar year to have a return of roughly 15-20%.

If we bring the 50 day moving average into the picture as seen below, we can see the stock has a pretty rich history of correcting back to it over an extended period of time. Is it true that there have also been runs where the stock has strayed from it doing nothing but climbing higher? Yes. There was a period in early 2017 where the stock ran up ~23% from the last point of contact, to the next point. This occurred over 88 trading days. However, it is far more common that there is a touch after an explosive growth period after 35-50 trading days.

This current run since last touch of the 50 day moving average, we are up ~26% over 55 days. This once again points to a coming price drop to bring not only the stock, but the valuation back to earth.

Seeing as the stock is already up 7% on the year, I hope you can see why now might be a good time to take some profits off the table and wait for a better entry point. Yes, if you just want to hold Adobe in your portfolio forever, I am sure you will do fine, but taking a little risk off the table when the stock becomes overvalued isn't a bad thing either.

Looking at the valuation above, we can see that the stock is trading well above its fair value. I will start by saying that this is normal, and "fair value" is not where I see this stock heading. BUT, it is definitely overvalued. Adobe fails in current comparison in P/E ratio (58x), PEG ratio (3.6x), and P/B ratio (16.1x) when it comes to fair value. Any analyst would say that Adobe is "poor value" based on these ratings. Especially when compared with its peers. A slight drop in price will not only move the stock to "about right", but lower the mentioned ratios closer to its market peers. I fully believe it will hit these levels and be fairly valued down the road, just not today.

Wrap Up

In summary, Adobe has done nothing but print money for shareholders, and I believe it will continue to do so over the next few years due to strong EPS. That said, there is a cause for concern when it comes to revenue as that rate is beginning to drop, which may scare off some shareholders and trigger some selling if they cannot beat analyst expectations. The reason I would sell some shares today, and definitely not look to enter the stock is mostly valuation based. The stock is clearly trading at a very high level right now, and is due for a pullback in the 20% range. That is where I will be looking to enter the stock. If I owned shares, I would not be liquidating all of them, but I would be taking some risk off the table as I patiently wait for a better spot to put that money to work. I would currently rate Adobe as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.