Yum China: Satisfying Investors' Appetites With Plans For Growth

The Chinese consumer is alive and well and fast meals are becoming a larger part of his diet. As the largest restaurant chain in China, YUM China Holdings Inc (YUMC) should benefit from the increased consumer spending in China. YUMC is approaching 9000 restaurant locations with names that include KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, COFFii & Joy, and Little Sheep. YUM China was spun-off from YUM Brands in October 2016 but is still a trademark licensee.

The Chinese-American trade war has taken a toll on both countries. China just reported 2019 GDP growth of 6.1%, which is at the low end of its estimate and Consumer Confidence falling to 112 from 114 for the 4th quarter. Even though these numbers are falling, they are still positive and for a company like YUMC that operates lower-end restaurants, they will benefit if consumers trade down on their dining experience to save money.

YUMC has been generating free cash flow steadily and is using that money to pay a dividend, remodel existing restaurants, and expand the number of restaurants. Free cash flow stood at $735 million for the year through September and for a total of $1.72 billion of cash on their balance sheet. China has a much more fragmented restaurant market than the US or the rest of the world. In the US, over 50% of the restaurants are chain restaurants whereas chains account for roughly 10% of the Chinese market. YUMC is looking to change that percentage. They opened 646 new stores in 2019 through the 3rd quarter and expect that pace to continue well into 2020. This is one factor that will help keep revenue and earnings growing.

YUM China’s future strengths lie in their push to go digital and in controlling their own supply chain and delivery service. Unlike in the US, when YUM Brands entered the Chinese market more than 30 years ago there were no food distribution companies available. So, YUM had to build it themselves. They now own over 500 refrigerated trucks, 20 logistical centers, and a consolidation center in Shanghai. This distribution channel came at a large cost to the company, but now is bearing fruit, allowing YUMC to keep food costs lower and easily increase variety and menu changes. YUMC is making a push to digital ordering which will help drive sales higher. They have over 230 million digital members with 55% sales in the 3rd quarter. This is an increase of 25% over the same period last year.

China’s economy is developing and changing from a double-digit GDP growth, government and export-led economy to a single-digit growth, consumer led economy. According to United Nations data, the urban population grew by 20.3% from 2010 to 2018 and the consuming class will increase to over 500 million people in the next few years. These trends will lead to more disposable income that can spent on dining. Other important trends for YUMC are the number of tourists visiting China. As government restrictions have eased slightly, the number of tourists entering China has increase 6.5% over the past 8 years.

YUMC has been trading strongly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since December. The 50-day average crossed the 200-day average on December 18 and has pushed higher. Other factors that can help support the stock price are the recently announced listing in Hong Kong and more positive news from the US-China trade negotiations.

By owning shares in YUMC you will directly get to participate in the expected consumer-growth in China. With any pullback in the market YUMC should be on your list of purchases. Even though it may not be a straight, smooth ride upwards, it should provide a boost to your portfolio over the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.