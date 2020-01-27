Maxar Technologies: Balance Sheet Recap Complete, Positioned For Growth In Space Industry

Shares of Maxar Technologies (MAXR) went on a tear following the Q3 earnings report on October 31 when the company announced a successful $291M sale of its remaining real estate in Palo Alto. This action set the stage for a new $1B bond offer to retire Maxar’s Term A loans which had two, $250M near-term maturities due in October 2020 and October 2021. While the interest rate on the new bond was higher, the new bond extends maturities to 2023 which better aligns maturities with an upcoming capex holiday and features certain clauses to allow Maxar to retire some of the debt early from asset sales or equity issuances.

In my view, the new bond offer was key to accelerating the sale of MDA, Maxar’s Canadian operations, for $765M which equated to a 9x trailing twelve month EBITDA multiple.

While some suggested this was a significant discount (aerospace and defense companies get closer to 11-12x EBITDA), Maxar was in a tough negotiating position prior to the new bond offer because of upcoming maturities and apparent distress, and because MDA likely needed to be sold to Canadian buyers since the Canadian government has blocked the sale of MDA to foreign buyers in the past. Rehashing this deleverage process in my imagination makes me give very high marks to this new MAXR management team and their execution of this difficult situation.

In sum, since November Maxar has delevered its balance sheet by a third ($3.3B net debt to $2.2B net debt), and now has sufficient liquidity to handle more projects and manage the capex into its Legion constellation which is set to launch in early 2021.

This deleveraging event is significant because Maxar’s space manufacturing segment - Space Systems Loral (SS/L) - is competing for a $3B contract for Telesat’s (LORL) LEO constellation against Airbus and Thales Alenia. Curiously, Thales Alenia and SS/L abruptly ended a partnership for the Telesat LEO bid in October 2019, deciding to go it alone. If I put on my second-level thinking cap for a minute, I wonder if this break up was at the behest of Telesat itself. We know that SS/L is formerly owned by LORL which owns a majority stake in Telesat, and that SS/L built the last two geostationary satellites for Telesat that were launched in 2018. There is a certain element of familiarity here. Even Erwin Hudson who is heading up the Telesat LEO project is a former SS/L employee from 1998-2000, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Telesat delayed the vendor selection process until Q1 2020, originally the decision was expected by the end of 2019. Could it be that SS/L was always Telesat’s preferred vendor but was unable to get comfortable awarding a multi-billion contract to a distressed vendor? Now that CEO Dan Jablonsky put the finishing touches on the balance sheet recapitalization and asset sales, it seems plausible that Telesat would now be comfortable to award a major contract to SS/L because it is not in distress any longer. Moreover, given Maxar’s connection with MDA could help sway a decision for SS/L because the Telesat LEO deal requires a certain element of Canadian content/production.

Turning SS/L into a cash and EBITDA contributor rather than a consumer removes a significant argument to the bear thesis. In fact, the implosion of MAXR shares starting in 2018 appears to be due to too high debt and leverage ratios coupled with SS/L end markets bottoming out and causing SS/L to take on heavy losses leading to the ouster of former CEO Howard Lance. To help right size the company for the new realities in the geosat market, new MAXR management slashed costs to the tune of $60M to prepare SS/L to be more nimble going forward. SS/L is now set up to be cash flow and earnings breakeven at a $500M run-rate. Any incremental revenue should provide leveraged earnings growth, which is why adding a multi-billion contract should produce significant profits for SS/L and MAXR and why this Telesat LEO contract is very important to MAXR shares in the near and long term.

Shifting gears now to the crown jewel of MAXR — its earth intelligence business Digital Globe — a business that spins off 60% EBITDA margins and has a pole position in many use cases around high resolution satellite imagery, including reconnaissance, asset tracking, autonomous vehicle navigation, etc.

CTO Walter Scott provided a compelling discussion at Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Space Summit in December 2019, discussing the strategic position and economics of Digital Globe going forward. What you learn is that the new Legion constellation under construction allows Digital Globe to 10x its capacity for a fraction of the cost of the current satellites in orbit. This is important for two reasons: (1) a satellite constellation is less prone to single satellite failure risk (Legion will have 6 satellites in orbit) and (2) the returns on invested capital will be much higher under Legion. This is important because less risk and better economics should manifest itself in much higher EBITDA multiples awarded — think on the order of 12x EBITDA (compared to 8x historically) — and this can drive huge leverage on MAXR shares because Digital Globe produces a lions share of total EBITDA. In addition, Legion continues the heritage of the highest resolution imagery to add to its 18 year library of images which is an important competitive differentiator.

Looking out 3-4 years, assuming Legion gets in orbit without incident, I could see Digital Globe scaling from its current $850M run rate to $1.5B revenue at 60% operating margins, implying $900M EBITDA. Recall that CEO Dan Jablonsky mentioned Digital Globe already has $100-$200M of pent up demand for certain regions of the world, implying there is significant room to quickly grow as new Legion capacity comes online.

Readers can apply whatever multiple they want on that earnings stream, but it implies much higher valuations over the next several years. The great thing about Digital Globe’s revenue is that it should be remarkably sticky and resilient given the US DoD and NATO allies make up a large portion of the revenue, and shouldn’t be affected by any recession. This is also evidenced by Digital Globe’s ability to basically keep 2019 imagery revenue flat even while losing its World-View 4 satellite in January 2019 as some capacity was shifted to other satellites and from uptake of new SaaS subscription products such as SecureWatch. The Ministry of Defense in the Netherlands is a new customer of SecureWatch.

Conclusion

Given all the moving pieces of MAXR and a share price that has already increased significantly off its lows, I’m not offering any price targets. The point of the story is that MAXR has been significantly de-risked from a balance sheet perspective, and it is leveraged to significant growth industries. Given MAXR has long-standing heritage in the space industry, MAXR incumbency in space solutions and earth intelligence will likely only compound as expertise and relationships in this industry are very important.

To that end, I view MAXR as a strategically important and unique asset that is not easily replicated which should be key to strengthening its competitive moat over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAXR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.