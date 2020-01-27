U.K. Flash PMI - The Brexit Bounce Is Here

Would it happen at all, if it did how? The election sorted that out for us, whatever we might think about the result of the election more generally.

As I've been saying for some time, the U.K. economy has been held back by uncertainty over Brexit.

Brexit

As I've been saying for some time now, uncertainty is one of the things that kills economies. For a business, investment is the most variable of the GDP components, that being driven by - as Keynes pointed out - the animal spirits of businessmen. Uncertainty, truly not knowing what the future holds, being something that depresses those spirits.

Given the uncertainty over Brexit, whether it would happen at all, if it did when and how, the UK economy has actually been doing reasonably well. Sure, not booming, but well enough given that problem that no one did know what the immediate future held.

I've been saying that the removal of that uncertainty would lead to a bounce in that UK economy. We've seen a few minor signs of this. Reports that the housing market has jumped since the election in December. A survey of finance directors saying they're all feeling more cheerful. And now we have the first proper economic statistic where the data has been collected after that December 12th election.

The Flash PMI for the UK is showing that I was indeed correct. The removal of the uncertainty has led to an increase in confidence, that is then feeding through into economic growth.

Flash PMI

The numbers are impressive. Sure, it's not a vast boom but it's much better than it was:

Flash UK Composite Output Index Jan: 52.4, 16-month high (Dec final: 49.3) Flash UK Services Business Activity Index Jan: 52.9, 16-month high (Dec final: 50.0) Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index Jan: 49.5, 8-month high (Dec final: 45.6) Flash UK Manufacturing PMI Jan: 49.8, 9-month high (Dec final: 47.5

Or:

(UK Flash PMI from IHS Markit)

Predictions

This is significantly better than what the market was expecting:

The consensus among economists is that the figures will show an improvement in the economy and that as result the chances of a rate cut will fall. Economists are forecasting that the flash composite PMI will come in at 50.5 for January, up from 49.3 in December, suggesting that the economy has returned to growth in the past month. Manufacturing is expected to still be in decline, albeit with the PMI reading improving from 47.5 to 48.8, while services PMI is forecast to improve from 50 to 51.

The Times is calling this the Boris Bounce but it's really the Brexit Bounce, as I've been saying there would be.

My view

Of course, it's nice to be proven right. That Brexit itself will be beneficial to the UK economy accords with all my prejudices, that belief being why I've been campaigning in favour of it these past two decades.

But this specific forecast to me just seemed obvious. That there was going to be a bounce in confidence once the issue was actually settled, as there has been, as we can see above.

The investor view

What this means is that domestic UK companies are now worth investing in. We're going to see a significant outperformance relative to the continental and eurozone economies over the next couple of years.

It is though those domestic companies, not ones that are merely listed in London. Some 75% of the FTSE100 revenues are from outside the UK, 50% or so in the FTSE250 as well.

UK Plc, not that such a thing actually exists, is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.