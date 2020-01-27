Granite Oil: International Petroleum Corporation Seeks To Pick Up Cheap Reserves With Acquisition

The speculation that management would show growth is moot given the merger to International Petroleum. Long term it is now clear that far more cash was needed.

Production declined in the latest quarter again. Management is guiding to production growth in 2020. But the reserve report indicates the need for a lot of cash investment.

The acquisition by International Petroleum Corporation (OTC:IPCFF) of Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) should come as no surprise. The latest reserve report showed a substantial amount of capital investment needed for a company this size and the company did not have the cash flow to support that kind of investment. The low price may have shocked investors not following the missed guidance over the years combined with the declining production. The declining production clearly offset the rosy reserve report. This is a friendly merger that both managements have agreed to.

Granite Oil originally began its existence as an income play. All spare cash flow was distributed to shareholders. The massive oil price decline combined with the uncertainties inherent in operations (mostly production) have permanently broken the income model. Since declining production despite a climbing reserve report is a very common microcap situation, it was clear that a merger to a large company with deeper pockets was needed. Missed guidance was a common occurrence to the point that debt repayments were needed. International Petroleum (IPC) was that well heeled company that could handle this type of problem and get the benefits from those reserves.

Surprisingly, Granite Oil management had maintained low enough corporate debt so that when repayment of that debt became a priority, the company was able to comply with the newer demands. Still, until management can convincingly demonstrate profitable production growth, this company remains a speculative venture. Success will be based upon profitable extraction of oil and gas at ever increasing rates.

The second quarter saw production at nearly 1700 BOED. That production figure declined to 1515 BOED from 1951 BOED in the third quarter of the previous year. That decline is fairly rapid for a secondary recovery project. The company is still profitable and it posts decent cash flow every quarter. However, the only way to extract those rosy reserves in the annual report is through production.

Therefore the declining production is a concern on a number of fronts. If production continues is descent, then sooner or later the reserve report will reflect that declining production. That would be bad news for future shareholders.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Granite Oil Corporate Presentation November 2019.

Management continues to project that the solution is at hand. Therefore the future will feature growing production. This continues to illustrate one of the challenges with smaller companies.

Management has several times thought that they had this reservoir challenge resolved. However, the next year would come and go without a production increase. To its credit, management reduced costs tremendously to keep the company viable in the era of lower oil prices. Had pricing remained at 2014 levels, this company probably would have been a "home run" investment. The problems now challenging this management would not have been nearly as material as they are now.

But now the lower production has affected the financial ratios relating to debt. Therefore debt repayment has to be a priority. As the challenges have mounted the market has lost interest in the company. Still the oil is clearly in place and the technology to resolve getting that oil out profitably appears to need some more adjustment.

Therefore a speculation as to the future of this company is probably reasonable. Should the current challenges be resolved there are enough reserves to potentially cause this stock to soar. It is just a question of when.

Projected net debt of C$39 million at the end of the current fiscal year appears to be reasonable but on the high side of reasonable. Cash flow from operating activities will probably end the year in the $15 million range. This conservative management would probably like to see the debt around C$22 million as management would prefer debt to cash flow of about 1.5.

North American rig counts appear to be substantially declining which should firm up oil prices. Therefore the forecast shown in the presentation of WTI $55 could be conservative. That would allow for a faster debt repayment.

Source: Granite Oil Corporate Presentation November 2019.

If management can keep the reservoir pressure sufficient, then the economics shown above will hold. The challenge has always appeared to be the injection to keep reservoir pressure at sufficient levels.

Management has responded to these extra costs by finding ways to rework existing wells and re-entering wells on the property. Supposedly 5 wells are now shut-in to be reworked so that production will not decline so quickly.

All of this is good news. Management keeps reducing costs to keep up with the lower for longer theory. However, what has always been lacking is a "total-picture" story of the challenges posed. The slide above would lead one to thing that major cash flow growth is just around the corner. It has not worked that way. Therefore management needs to explain to shareholders the difference between a slide like the one above and the actual outcomes.

The market is clearly losing faith in management as management communicates less with shareholders. Yet reservoirs are often challenging in this industry. So the current situation is not unexpected even if it is disheartening.

Summary

The current struggles appear to be worth the effort as there are some worthy accomplishments.

Source: Granite Oil Corporate Presentation November 2019.

The growth in reserves definitely could aid the cause provided management can profitably produce those reserves. Continuing declining well costs along with pressurization accomplishments continue to give shareholders hope that this company will indeed be successful in the future.

However, Mr. Market hates uncertainty and the latest stock price reflects that uncertainty. Yet the early stages of reservoir production are often loaded with uncertainties that last for years. Management cites the Swanson River project over a 47 year period as the model for this current attempt. But that implies that management may need a decade to get the model running with optimal efficiency.

It goes without saying there is no guarantee for success. Therefore at some point, management may throw in the towel and look for something less challenging or the company may diversify into other projects. It now appears that management found a larger company with deeper resources to tackle the challenges presented by these leases. The chances of success are now far greater. The benefits from that success will be diluted by the diversification of International Petroleum. This whole experience points to the risks or weaknesses of the reserve report when operating results do not appear to confirm the conclusions of the reserve report.

The primary attraction here is a lot of oil reserves that should be extracted profitably. Management has gained a lot of knowledge so far. Therefore a solution rates to be in the near future. The market wants to see evidence of that sustained growth that management keeps forecasting. Slow growth and a steady dividend are still an acceptable model. Right now this company is lacking both of those. International Petroleum should be able to more effectively overcome the Granite Oil obstacles.

If one wants to speculate in a situation like this, then the time to get in is when no one expects management to succeed. Clearly the market expects production to continue to drop. Mr. Market could very much be right. Therefore the bet is that management will eventually succeed with this reservoir. Definitely no promises on that accomplishment though.

