Income Lab Ideas: Realistic Market Return Expectations For 2020.

2019 had been quite the year. We experienced a tremendous performance of almost 30% (final return clocked in at 28.8%, with dividend reinvestment this was 31.49%). This can be compared to the S&P 500's 8% average annual returns. Before the index started representing 500 stocks, the average annual returns clock in at nearly 10%. So, even when we factor this in, 2019 has been a banner year. This level of outperformance wasn't even just reserved for equity investors - consider the fact that the S&P 500 Investment Grade Bond Index also returned 13.82%. This is well above the equity index's average 8% returns. This can also be compared with its own 10-year average annualized returns of 5.03%. The large disparity between performance in bonds compared to equities is not new territory as this is generally common knowledge. The additional risks inherited by holding equities is generally rewarded over the long-term. What I wanted to focus on today was where we could go in 2020 after such a strong performance in equities, as represented by the S&P 500.

It might be quite surprising, but we could actually see another strong year. The history of the index shows that there can be back to back years of attractive returns. I'll be looking to break these numbers down today. A few important factors to consider about 2019 is what caused these attractive returns.

What Moved 2019?

This year's performance was helped out by a significant drop at the end of 2018. In December of 2018, we had witnessed an intraday bear level. This is defined as 20% or more drop in the S&P 500.

I believe that drop at the end of 2018 helped significantly with this year's returns. Of course, that wasn't the only headline in 2019.

The Fed also played a key role in propelling this market higher. Consequently, this was also the major factor in last year's market losses. As the Fed had remained committed to raising rates and unloading assets off of its balance sheet. The market reacted quite negatively, thus, December 2018's steep selloff. The Fed then reversed course and began lowering rates throughout 2019.

Along with a lower rate, the Fed began to sound much more accommodating overall and being a key supporter of the strong 2019 performance. In addition to this, the Fed has been conducting repo operations. This began in September of this year, after a spike in the short-term overnight rate to 10%. A further sign that the Fed will do what is required to keep the economy moving in the right direction.

The other major headline throughout 2019 would be the continued U.S. - China trade war. This was also carried over from 2018 and fueled some bouts of volatility throughout the year. The latest here is that a "phase one" trade deal has been worked out and is set to be signed early in January. This latest proposal came right before new tariffs were set to take effect on December 15th. I'm still hesitant that something comes from this as it has been the same story over and over again. A "deal" is reached then complications arise before such a proposal can be signed. So, we will see where this latest effort takes us. Regardless, this is another factor that has helped push markets higher more recently to help us top off the banner year that we are witnessing.

Historically Speaking, What Could Returns Look Like?

The above chart provides us with annual returns for the S&P 500 Index dating back to 1927. With this, we can see that there have actually been quite a few years over the 30%+ returns level and many within close range of such performance. I'll be providing the table below of years that reached 25%+ returns and what the following year's returns have been after such fantastic returns.

Year Return Year Return Year Return 1928 37.88 1929 -11.91 1933 46.59 1934 -5.94 1935 41.37 1936 27.92 1937 -38.59 1938 25.21 1939 -5.45 1945 30.72 1946 -11.87 1954 45.02 1955 26.4 1956 2.62 1958 38.06 1959 8.48 1975 31.55 1976 19.15 1980 25.77 1981 -9.73 1985 26.33 1986 14.62 1989 27.25 1990 -6.56 1991 26.31 1992 4.46 1995 34.11 1996 20.26 1997 31.01 1998 26.67 1999 19.53 2003 26.38 2004 8.99 2013 29.6 2014 11.39

The above table gives us 19 years total of the S&P 500 giving off a tremendous return of 25%+. In fact, after such returns, we have 12 years that followed with additional positive returns. The average return for the following year when we see these types of returns is a positive 5.29% (includes all 19 years). This would indicate that we have historical data on our side.

I think this is important to point out, that years following such a strong performance can still provide positive returns. Also, setting up realistic market return expectations is important. We have had a spectacular year. Setting any expectations of any return is not prudent, there are no guarantees in investing. Considering expectations for another year of double-digit returns is additionally just setting one's self up for disappointment. Although those double-digit returns back to back have happened, I would personally be happy with anything over 5%. If we have a down year, then I would be looking to be a big buyer.

Considering the fact that the long-term average returns for the S&P 500 index are between 8% and 10%, depending on the time period, anything over this amount is cause for celebration, in my opinion. It is also important to consider that this index is solely large-cap equities. If an investor holds fixed-income components, we would anticipate even smaller returns. Case in point, the S&P 500 Investment Grade Bond index referenced above with an almost 14% return. This is also a fantastic return but historically speaking, we are looking at a long-term average of around 5% there. Going forward, this could be even lower with rates unlikely to rise anytime soon.

These types of years are cause for celebration, just don't lose focus on reality!

Lagging Sectors Could Prove Attractive Heading Into 2020

Looking a bit further into 2020, we can discuss potential positioning for specific sectors that lagged for the year. It's important to consider that I'm a strong advocate for a broadly diversified portfolio. This allows exposure to investments that can potentially offset one another's performance. Bearing that in mind, we can take a look at the bottom performing sectors for the year. This could prove to provide an attractive entry point in a market that is quite stretched in valuations overall.

The two sectors that came in at the bottom are the energy and healthcare sectors. According to Fidelity, the Energy sector is showing returns of 7.28% for the year, while healthcare is coming in with a "lagging" return of 22.10%.

This is quite interesting as we have the energy sector that is cyclical in nature. Then, we have the healthcare sector that is generally defensive. The political environment has been creating opportunities in the healthcare space - this is likely to accelerate heading into the 2020 election year.

It's no surprise that energy is also bringing up the rear. We have been in an environment that is really putting pressure on the price of oil and natural gas. This is after we have already witnessed years of lagging performance. To dive into an energy play one would have to be convinced that we can continue growing the overall economy in 2020. If this can be accomplished, combined with dirt-cheap valuations, we could be set up for an energy comeback in 2020.

Keeping in mind, energy prices will be at the whims of U.S. - China trade negotiations as well. That's because if negotiations fall through, we would expect the tariffs to be put back into place. They could even be raised if the current White House administration follows what we have seen prior. If this happens, we can expect global economic growth expectations to come into question - this will then further impact energy prices negatively. Certainly, energy is not without risks that need to be considered if you are looking to overweight in a cyclical sector.

There are some energy names that we hold in our portfolios at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

We currently hold Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF), rated as "Buy," with its 14.04% discount to NAV.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) is another energy-focused holding. We currently have a "Hold" rating, with its discount coming in at 4.40%.

Finally, we also have the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF). This is also currently at a "Hold" rating and carries a discount of 4.71%.

All three of those funds are held in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. A more aggressive portfolio where we look to capture alpha by utilizing our "swap" strategy more aggressively.

Additionally, we have our Income Generator portfolio. There isn't a fund that specializes solely in the energy space here. It is a more conservative portfolio that we anticipate can produce attractive income to investors. We conduct much less trading in this model portfolio too. What we do have in the Income Generator, are funds that have some exposure to energy and MLPs. A lot of CEFs, in general, have small amounts of exposure to most sectors through diversification. However, some funds hold higher weightings due to their investment strategy. These could be utilized if you are less aggressive and have less risk tolerance overall.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), currently rated as a "Hold." UTF comes with a very attractive entry-level relative to peers at the moment, with a discount of 6.51%. Primarily a global infrastructure fund that holds heavy amounts of utilities. The fund also provides ~15% exposure to the energy sector.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA), another Income Generator holding provide exposure to energy infrastructure and energy holdings at about ~16% of its portfolio. RA is currently rated as a "Hold," with its discount of 7.67%.

For the healthcare sector, we have one holding that is in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio - Tekla Healthcare Investors Fund (HQH). However, similar to holdings that have allocations to the energy sector - we have funds that can provide less direct exposure here as well. Additionally, HQH provides an investor with a large allocation to biotech stocks. These are not what we would generally consider being defensive. That's because of the volatile nature of the biotech subsector. With that in mind, we can still gain some exposure to what we could consider the "traditional" healthcare sector. HQH is rated as a "Buy." The discount sits at a steep 10.89%.

Additional considerations:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) is a covered call fund in our Income Generator portfolio. BDJ currently has healthcare as its second-largest sector allocation coming in at almost 19% of its portfolio. This fund has been showing remarkable performance as of late with a shallow discount of 2.39% - giving this fund a z-score of 2.2. The current rating on BDJ is a "Hold." Also, keep in mind that the largest sector allocation of BDJ is financials, a cyclical sector.

BDJ's global equivalent; BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE), holds an even higher allocation to the healthcare sector at 26%. The fund is rated as a "Hold" in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio with a discount of 9.77%.

Conclusion

Of course, past returns cannot guarantee future results. What we can seem to count on though is that heading into an election year we should be primed to see some volatility. This will then be added to expectations for ongoing trade war discussions. In fact, we could see quite a steep drop should January come and go without a "phase one" deal signed. This trade war helped cause several bouts of volatility throughout 2019 - primarily rearing its ugly head in May and August. In hindsight, these were clearly buying opportunities as we look back in 2019's rearview mirror.

Another positive that could add to a successful 2020 is the accommodative Fed. If market conditions begin to change it appears they are at the ready to throw whatever the U.S. economy needs to keep chugging along. This is even as we keep breaking record territory for the longest bull market in history driven by the broader indexes hitting all-time highs.

The biggest negative I can find, besides headline risks that could crop up, is the valuation levels of the S&P 500. We are currently sitting at a PE ratio of 24.27! The historical average PE comes in at 15.77. This would indicate that we are quite stretched in value. This makes me confident that sitting in a good portion of cash in my portfolio is wise at this time. When we get the inevitable pullback or correction in the broader market, having some "dry powder" will prove exceptionally useful.

If you were sitting on the sidelines for 2019's returns, then I would expect you are even more fearful of current valuations. I don't think it is ever too late to invest. However, keeping a diversified portfolio invested for the long-term can benefit an investor significantly. At current levels, keeping some cash handy isn't a bad idea. We can't say for sure what 2020 will hold or when the next recession will be. Thus, keeping too high an allocation to cash or not investing at all can leave your money collecting dust and losing value. The loss of value comes in the form of inflation eating away at your purchasing power.

The important point I wanted to draw here though, is that this year has been truly remarkable. Heading into 2020 I would anticipate much more subdued and average returns. If the market can give us returns of 8% or more, that should be viewed as spectacular. If we get returns of only mid-single digits, then that should be welcomed as well after such a banner year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDJ, HQH, KMF, UTF, RA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on December 28th, 2019 for members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.