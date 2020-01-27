Atlas Air Worldwide: Brighter Trade Outlook, Favorable Federal Ruling To Spur Profitability Bounce

View

I first looked at Atlas Air this past summer when it was trading at $42 level and despite shares falling 37%, I would reiterate my buy rating at its current price of $26.30 due to the encouraging trade conditions and subtle progress with their labor disputes. I apply and weight a range of valuation approached to arrive at a $31.65 price target - see Exhibit 10.

Financial Summary

Atlas Air’s average operating fleet rose 4% QoQ to 116.3 in 3Q19 while total block hours decelerated to single-digit YoY growth and ACMI/Charter cargo yields (Revenue per Block Hours, RpBH) continued lower. Despite the incremental CMI hours, ACMI revenues were flat and largely impacted by lower yields from the continued global trade tensions. A lack of resolution to the US/China trade and labor disputes saw FY19 guidance for both block hours, revenue and adjusted EBITDA revised lower yet again.

Weak industry yields caused a YoY dip in ACMI and Charter direct contribution, with trailing EBITDAR and net leverage (4.5x) decline and rising, respectively, for consecutive quarters, despite the period’s pay down of debt by $39.5m.

Q4 earnings are expected to be boosted by a refund of excess aircraft rent paid in previous years, lower heavy maintenance expense and increased flying from AMC and the additional NFL team. It is my belief however that end of year adjusted earnings will arrive lower than guided, despite the two consecutive management guidance revisions lower, as the industry approaches its bottom.

Rationale

The lack of a resolution towards the US/China trade tension and internal labor disruption were previously identified as near-term risks and have collectively weighed on AAWW’s earnings since. 2H19 saw a bounce in MoM growth in global Direct to Kilometers (DTKs), yields, and load factor metrics with the growing optimism of the US/China “Phase One” deal - see Exhibit 3. In the same period of time, Atlas grew AMC and ACMI relationships (EL AL more recently), outlined plans to expand their NY HQ headcount by 100 from 568, and executed their leadership transition plan which saw their long-term COO assume the CEO responsibilities.

In addition to this positive momentum, I see room for a reacceleration of revenue, a bounce in profitability and resumed deleverage, and upside in share price as a result of the following:

Nov 21’s favorable federal court ruling against Teamster, the labor union representing their pilots, reduces the risk of operational disruption that jeopardizes key client relationships. The ruling reaffirms the July 2019 US Court of Appeal’s judgement that prevents illegal work slowdowns. This should also relieve some of the wage pressure on margins upon renegotiation of the interim agreement with the Southern Air pilots. The robust e-commerce and express market growth were underpinned by the announced joint venture plans between Bain Capital Credit and Titan Aviation. Bain and Titan will initially contribute $360m and $40m of equity capital to develop a $1bn freighter aircraft leasing portfolio, increasing competitiveness and providing an estimated incremental $30m in annual pretax profits (Stephens). This aids Atlas’ continued strategic shift towards the less macro-sensitive e-commerce market expected to almost double in the next four years. 2H19 cargo industry data paints a brighter outlook with geopolitical tailwinds from the recent US/China trade deal and certainty around Brexit pointing to a reacceleration in freight activity. The recent “Phase One” deal is expected to see total exports to China increased to over $260bn in 2020 and $310bn in 2021. Another significant industry tailwind saw the August 2019 standalone agreement between the US and EU to allow US Carriers to provide “wet lease” services to European carriers. This broadens the marketplace for Atlas’s ACMI services.

Valuation

My $31.65 price target implies a modest 4.2 FY20 adjusted PE multiple, over 50% below the firm’s 10-year average and a sizable discount to its closest comparable Air Transport Services Group’s (ATSG) historical 13-16x P/E trading range and median peer group 18.4x P/E. The implied 7.1 FY20 EV/EBITDA estimates also lie well below peers and 20% below the firm’s 7-year range. Considering the firm’s above-average trailing sales growth, amid the industry headwinds, and profitability roughly in line to peers, I see room for an expansion to current multiples. Atlas also boast superior profitability in the marquee ACMI segment to ATSG despite the synergies capture from their 2018 Omni Air acquisition, although the gap in revenues continues to shrink. A larger WACC of 7.75% (vs previous 4.98%) is applied to my FCFF estimates to better absorb the firm’s geopolitical and labor risk despite the continued large contractual revenue nature of the business model and low (and predominately fixed) interest rates across debt. In a more conservative estimate, AAWW shares trade 11% below the book value of their net PPE (which mainly consists of flight equipment i.e. operating aircraft) which serves as a floor to my price target.

Risk Factor

As Amazon (AMZN) and the e-commerce world continues to push logistical operations to facilitate a promise of one-day shipping, the risk of further labor disruption from overworked pilots remains despite the firm’s favorable Federal ruling. Note that this is a risk not unique to Atlas with ABX Air pilots, a division of ATSG, casting a vote of “no confidence” against company management’s willingness to fight back on their behalf.

Catalysts

Industry metrics point to an inflection point and acceleration of activity in the short to medium term. With IATA and WorldACD Dec 2019 figures expected to be published prior to AAWW’s scheduled Feb 18, 2020 earnings release, some early insight can be gathered on how Atlas faired in 19Q4 and whether this positive momentum has prevailed.

The coming Q4 earnings call will also be the first opportunity management gets to address labor matters following their favorable federal court ruling against Teamsters. Further detail on their relationship with the pilot’s union(s) and plans for a more permanent agreement with Southern Air pilots will provide an idea on the future level of risk of further labor disruption.

Conclusion

The recent macro headwinds have pushed shares to unjustifiable levels presenting a significant value opportunity by the most conservative metrics. Atlas continues to boast an industry-leading (and growing) fleet of 747 freighters and a broad array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft, and thus well-positioned to capture the growing opportunities to the global air cargo market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.