AbbVie: Potential 20% To 30% Share Price Gains

As investors come to better understand the impact on AbbVie of the Allergan acquisition, expect the recent contraction of the P/E multiple to be reversed.

In the 5 months since the July 18, 2019 date of publication of my article, "Sell Celgene, Buy Bristol-Myers Ahead Of Proposed Merger", the Bristol-Myers share price has increased by 46% from $44.05 to $64.16 today. At the time I wrote, "A detailed analysis suggests a significant increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb adjusted non-GAAP EPS, purely as a result of the combination, and before any savings due synergies." A similar situation exists with the AbbVie (ABBV) acquisition of Allergan (AGN), and just as with Bristol-Myers (BMY) and Celgene (CELG), I believe the market has not yet priced in the effect of the combined EPS being greater than the sum of the parts. Furthermore, despite growing EPS, the AbbVie share price has been held back over the last 2 years by a shrinking P/E multiple, brought on by concerns of a decline in EPS following Humira loss of exclusivity ("LOE") in 2023. My analyses indicate post merger, AbbVie EPS estimates will be considerably higher than projected in current publications of analysts' consensus estimates. In addition, as a result of the Allergan acquisition, EPS will likely not decline in 2023, despite Humira LOE. In the next 5 to 7 months, I see the likelihood of a 20% to 30% and greater increase in the AbbVie share price from the current $83.54 to ~$100 to $115 and possibly higher. These increases will likely be driven by higher EPS when the effect of the structure of the combination is reflected in analysts' estimates, together with PE multiple expansion, given the more certain direction of AbbVie's future EPS growth.

AbbVie + Allergan: Deal Structure

AbbVie has offered Allergan shareholders cash $120.30 plus 0.866 AbbVie shares for each 1 Allergan share. The consideration payable and the respective shareholdings pre and post close are shown in the table below.

Data sources: AbbVie Press Release and information available on AbbVie website.

AbbVie + Allergan Review: Past, Merger and Future

The above thesis is based on a detailed review of past performance of both AbbVie and Allergan, the merging of the to be combined entities, and estimates of future performance of the combined entities. The review is structured under the following headings -

AbbVie + Allergan Review: The Past AbbVie + Allergan Review: The Merger AbbVie + Allergan Review: The Future

1. AbbVie + Allergan Review: The Past

Shareholder Historical Returns Over The Past 5 Years

Table 1.1 AbbVie Shareholder Returns

Table 1.1 shows investors buying shares in AbbVie in Q2-17 or earlier have achieved high single and low double digit returns to date. Between end of Q2-17 and end of Q3-17 the AbbVie share price increased by 22.5%, from $72.51 to $88.86. Current share price has fallen back to $83.54, resulting in low single digit and negative returns for investors buying shares subsequent to Q3-17. The 4% to 5% dividend yield has been a partial savior for these investors. The reasons for the jump in the share price in Q3-17 and subsequent flattening out are revealed in Fig. 1.1 below.

Figure 1.1 - AbbVie Historical Non-GAAP EPS And P/E Ratios

Fig. 1.1 shows the jump in share price in Q3-17 was primarily due an increase in P/E multiple from 14.19 to 16.73, possibly in anticipation of the high 41.5% EPS growth rate in FY 2018. Subsequent to FY 2018 actual results and analysts' estimates of EPS growth rates show first a steep decline from 41.5% for FY 2018 to 12.8% for FY 2019, followed by a flat period, and then a progressive decline to negative growth rates, anticipating Humira LOE. Fig. 1.1 shows solid actual and anticipated high single and low double digit EPS growth from 2018 through end of 2021, and yet the share price today is below Q3-18 level. The reason for the low share price is the EPS growth effect on share price has been offset by P/E multiple contraction from 16.73 at end of Q3-18 to 9.90 currently (share price $83.54 divided by estimated Q4-19 TTM EPS of $8.92). This contraction in the P/E multiple is likely driven by the anticipated decline in future EPS. Further below I give consideration to what effect there might be on the P/E ratio following completion of the Allergan transaction, expected in Q1-2020.

Table 1.2 Allergan Shareholder Returns

Table 1.2 shows apart from the two most recent investors G and H, Allergan shareholders have experienced negative returns over the last 5 years. But for the lift in the share price following the AbbVie acquisition bid, the negative returns would be far worse. Investors G and H owe their positive returns to buying at times of significant dips in the share price during FY 2018, and benefiting from the increase in share price following the AbbVie bid. Investors G and H have held their shares for relatively short periods, and normally, due to the effect of duration, their rates of return would decline over time unless the Allergan share price were to grow at close to their present rates of return. The acquisition of Allergan by AbbVie changes that to a matter of how fast the AbbVie share price grows (if at all). Given the impact of EPS growth rates and P/E ratio changes on AbbVie's share price, as described above, it is useful to look at Allergan's historical non-GAAP EPS growth rates and P/E ratio changes per Fig. 1.2 below.

Figure 1.2 - Allergan Historical Non-GAAP EPS And P/E Ratios

Fig. 1.2 shows the dips in share price in FY 2018 were primarily due to decreases in P/E multiple from 17.16 at end of first quarter 2017 to 8.00 by end of fourth quarter 2018 (End of 2018 share price $133.66 divided by FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS $16.70). At the same time, TTM EPS growth rates decreased progressively from 20.5% at end of first quarter 2018 to 2.0% at end of fourth quarter 2018. Fig. 1.2 shows low actual and anticipated single digit EPS growth for all years from 2018 to 2024. It is only since the AbbVie offer the share price has increased to its current level of $188.19, with a P/E multiple of 11.14 compared to 8.00 at end of FY 2018. Estimated EPS for FY 2019 is $16.90 compared to $16.70 for FY 2018, so EPS growth has had little to do with the recovery in the share price.

Checking For "Leaky Equity Buckets"

There's almost always a dichotomy between the perceived financial performance of a company and the returns achieved by shareholders. The reason for this dichotomy - no matter how well the business performs, the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales of shares. In the normal course the "equity bucket" fills as a result of earnings, and drains through payment of dividends to shareholders. The balance is reinvested to grow the business and its earnings/EPS. Reinvestment can arguably include share repurchases, which done appropriately are a buyback of part of the business, the benefit of which is effectively distributed among remaining shareholders. The symptom of a "leaky equity bucket" is the equity bucket drains with little or no benefit to shareholders. The worst example I have seen was with Celgene, since acquired by Bristol-Myers ("Celgene: $15.30 Of EPS Evaporates").

Table 2.1 AbbVie Historical Equity Review

Comments on Table 2.1

GAAP versus non-GAAP EPS and Net Income - The large difference between GAAP and non-GAAP is due to a number of adjustments, as described in AbbVie Q3-19 8-K filed Nov. 1, 2019,

Adjusted EPS is calculated as net income excluding certain non-cash items and factors which are unusual or unpredictable, which include: amortization and impairment of intangible assets; change in fair value of contingent consideration; major restructuring costs, integration and other related transaction costs relating to acquisitions; litigation reserves; R&D milestones and acquired IPR&D, together with the tax effects of all these items.

There do not appear to be any inappropriate inclusions in these adjustments.

Non-GAAP EPS changes due share count decrease (due share repurchases offset by share issues to employees) - These are intended to show the effect on EPS growth and growth rates due to share repurchases versus real underlying growth. Without the benefit of share repurchases in 2018 and 2019, estimated EPS YoY growth rate for FY 2019 would be 8.2% instead of 12.8%. That is over 50% higher non-GAAP EPS growth rate due to share repurchases net of shares issued to employees.

(due share repurchases offset by share issues to employees) - These are intended to show the effect on EPS growth and growth rates due to share repurchases versus real underlying growth. Without the benefit of share repurchases in 2018 and 2019, estimated EPS YoY growth rate for FY 2019 would be 8.2% instead of 12.8%. That is over 50% higher non-GAAP EPS growth rate due to share repurchases net of shares issued to employees. Dividends for the periods FY 2017 to Sep. 30, 2019 total $15.0 billion, representing a payout ratio of 93.6% of GAAP net income over that period. The high payout ratio results in a dividend yield currently greater than 5%.

for the periods FY 2017 to Sep. 30, 2019 total $15.0 billion, representing a payout ratio of 93.6% of GAAP net income over that period. The high payout ratio results in a dividend yield currently greater than 5%. Repurchase of common stock for $13.8 billion at an average cost of $97.62 per share reduces share count by 141 million. This reduction is offset by 27 million shares issued as stock compensation, effectively increasing the cost of share reduction to $120.75 per share. The $97.62 and the $120.75 compare to a current share price of $83.54 - a poor repurchase result for remaining shareholders. Also, looked at another way, only $11.1 billion of the $13.8 billion of share repurchases has gone to the benefit of shareholders, with the balance $2.6 billion going to stock compensation for employees. Due to methods of accounting for stock compensation a lesser amount will have been charged against net income, effectively overstating net income for the period under review.

Despite some of the comments above, including some leaks in the equity bucket, I would consider over all AbbVie passes the "shareholder friendly" test quite well. This is a very important test when deciding whether or not to invest in any company. It is pleasing to see as AbbVie is the continuing company in this AbbVie/Allergan merger.

Table 2.2 Allergan Historical Equity Review

Comments on Table 2.2

GAAP versus non-GAAP EPS and Net Income - The large difference between GAAP and non-GAAP is due to a number of adjustments, as described in Allergan Q4-19 8-K filed Jan. 29, 2019,

We define non-GAAP adjustments to the reported GAAP measures as GAAP results adjusted for the following net of tax: (I) amortization expenses, (II) global supply chain and operational excellence initiatives or other restructurings of a similar nature, (III) acquisition, divestiture, integration and licensing charges, (iv) accretion and fair market value adjustments on contingent liabilities, (V) impairment/asset sales and related costs, including the exclusion of discontinued operations, (vi) legal settlements and (VII) other unusual charges or expenses.

There do not appear to be any inappropriate inclusions in these adjustments.

Non-GAAP EPS changes due share count decrease (due share repurchases offset by share issues to employees) - These are intended to show the effect on EPS growth and growth rates due to share repurchases versus real underlying growth. Without the benefit of share repurchases in 2018 and 2019, estimated EPS YoY growth rate for FY 2019 would be a negative 1.8% instead of positive 1.2%.

(due share repurchases offset by share issues to employees) - These are intended to show the effect on EPS growth and growth rates due to share repurchases versus real underlying growth. Without the benefit of share repurchases in 2018 and 2019, estimated EPS YoY growth rate for FY 2019 would be a negative 1.8% instead of positive 1.2%. Dividends for the periods FY 2017 to Sep. 30, 2019 total $3.0 billion. Due to GAAP losses dividend payout ratio is not meaningful. However the current dividend yield is ~1.6% compared to the >5% yield for AbbVie.

for the periods FY 2017 to Sep. 30, 2019 total $3.0 billion. Due to GAAP losses dividend payout ratio is not meaningful. However the current dividend yield is ~1.6% compared to the >5% yield for AbbVie. Repurchase of common stock for $4.1 billion at an average cost of $139.37 per share reduces share count by 29.4 million. This reduction is offset by 4.8 million shares issued as stock compensation, effectively increasing the cost of share reduction to $166.57 per share. The $139.37 and the $166.57 compare to a current share price of $188.19 - a favorable repurchase result for continuing shareholders. Looked at another way, $3.1 billion of the $4.1 billion of share repurchases has gone to the benefit of shareholders, with the balance $1.0 billion going to stock compensation for employees. Due to methods of accounting for stock compensation a lesser amount will have been charged against net income, effectively overstating net income for the period under review.

for $4.1 billion at an average cost of $139.37 per share reduces share count by 29.4 million. This reduction is offset by 4.8 million shares issued as stock compensation, effectively increasing the cost of share reduction to $166.57 per share. The $139.37 and the $166.57 compare to a current share price of $188.19 - a favorable repurchase result for continuing shareholders. Looked at another way, $3.1 billion of the $4.1 billion of share repurchases has gone to the benefit of shareholders, with the balance $1.0 billion going to stock compensation for employees. Due to methods of accounting for stock compensation a lesser amount will have been charged against net income, effectively overstating net income for the period under review. Conversion of preference shares - The conversion of mandatory convertible preference shares to 17.8 million ordinary shares in 2018 limited the impact of share repurchases in the period under review.

I would consider Allergan not to have been "shareholder unfriendly" in intent, even if results, in the case of Allergan, have been poor.

Balance Sheet And Source And Application Of Funds Historical Review

In this section I review condensed balance sheets and sources and application of funds for AbbVie and Allergan. The funds flows cover the period beginning of FY 2017 to end of third quarter 2019. I find this form of funds flow analysis (accrual basis) is often more useful than a cash flow statement (on a strict cash basis). The end result, highlighting the reasons for changes in cash and borrowings is of course the same. Using a longer period than the arbitrary one (1) year accounting period can also have its advantages in understanding the management of funds flows over time.

Table 3.1 AbbVie Balance Sheet And Source And Application Of Funds Review

Comments on Table 3.1 -

Over the period FY 2017, FY 2018 and 9 months ended Sep. 30, 2019, AbbVie provided $15 billion in dividends to shareholders, carried out $13.8 billion of share repurchases, and reduced net debt by $1 billion, a total application of funds of $29.8 billion.

The source of these funds was income based $24.3 billion, share issues to employees $1.5 billion, an increase in working capital deficit of $3.1 billion, and a decrease in other net assets of $0.9 billion.

In regard to intangible assets carrying value, these represent a valuation of acquired intangible assets based on potential future cash flows. As these future cash flows are realized the asset carrying value is reduced by an amortization and/or impairment charge (see p.40 of AbbVie 2018 10-K for a more detailed explanation). Total income based funds inflow is $24.3 billion, and $9.9 billion of this is allocated to recognizing a reduction in the carrying value of acquired intangible assets. The comprehensive net income figure of $14.4 billion may be a more appropriate figure for judging AbbVie operating performance, but the $24.3 billion funds inflow is nevertheless real.

Part of the share repurchases of $15.0 billion might be seen as an allocation of the $9.9 billion funds inflow, from realization of intangible assets, to a matching reduction in equity.

Understanding the source of funds is important in assessing future fund flows. For example, it would be unwise to rely on ongoing increases in working capital deficits for future funds flows - the situation could even reverse, creating an outflow of funds.

Table 3.2 Allergan Balance Sheet And Source And Application Of Funds Review

Comments on Table 3.2 -

Over the period FY 2017, FY 2018 and 9 months ended Sep. 30, 2019, Allergan provided $3 billion in dividends to shareholders, carried out $4.1 billion of share repurchases, reduced other net liabilities by $8.6 billion and reduced net debt by $1.5 billion, a total application of funds of $17.2 billion.

The source of these funds was income based $15.7 billion, share issues to employees $1 billion, and an increase in working capital deficit of $0.4 billion.

In regard to intangible assets carrying value, these represent a valuation of acquired intangible assets based on potential future cash flows. As these future cash flows are realized the asset carrying value is reduced by an amortization and/or impairment charge (see p.55 of Allergan 2018 10-K for a more detailed explanation). Total income based funds inflow is $15.7 billion, but a greater amount of $27.4 billion of this is required to recognize a reduction in the carrying value of acquired intangible assets. The funds inflow of $15.7 billion is real, but the comprehensive net income figure of $11.7 billion loss may be a more appropriate figure for judging Allergan operating performance.

2. AbbVie + Allergan Review: The Merger

Table 4 below provides a picture of what the AbbVie balance sheet can be expected to look like after the merger is completed.

Table 4 - AbbVie + Allergan Pro-Forma Post Merger Balance Sheet At September 30, 2019

Net debt as a percentage of debt plus equity will be high at ~85%. From AbbVie's June 25 conference call on acquisition of Allergan,

The transaction also provides enhanced cash flow to support a strong and growing dividend. Cash flow from HUMIRA provides the ability to rapidly pay down debt, which we have committed to reduce by $15 billion to $18 billion by the end of 2021 with further deleveraging through 2023.

An increase in net assets through earnings, net of dividends, that allowed an $18 billion reduction of debt, would reduce debt as a percentage of debt plus equity to ~70%.

Table 5 below shows what the combined earnings and EPS can be expected to look like after the merger.

Table 5 - AbbVie + Allergan Pro-Forma Post Merger Income Statements For FY 2018 and FY 2019 Estimate

Comments on Table 5 -

The diluted non-GAAP EPS estimate of $8.92 reflected in the AbbVie Pre Merger column in Table 5 above is based on SA Premium analysts' consensus estimate for FY 2019. AbbVie have provided guidance, on a pre-merger basis for FY 2019 adjusted non-GAAP EPS guidance of $8.90 to $8.92 (see p.4 8-K filed with SEC Nov. 1, 2019).

The diluted non-GAAP EPS estimate of $16.90 reflected in the Allergan Pre Merger column in Table 5 above is based on SA Premium analysts' consensus estimate for FY 2019. Allergan have provided FY 2019 adjusted non-GAAP EPS guidance of $16.55 (see 8-K filed with SEC Nov. 5, 2019).

The after tax interest expense adjustment of $1.2 billion is for interest on the $38 billion being borrowed for the purposes of the Allergan acquisition. Assumed interest rate is 4% and tax rate assumption is 21%.

From AbbVie conference call transcript on the Allergan acquisition (linked above), "...

the transaction delivers immediate robust financial benefit, with EPS accretion of 10% in the first full year of the combination, increasing to above 20% at peak...

It can be seen from the AbbVie post merger column in Table 5 above there is a 10.6% improvement in FY 2019 adjusted EPS, due purely to the structure of the combination. This is before any efficiency gains that might be available. It is little wonder AbbVie can say they expect EPS accretion of 10% in the first full year of operation.

Also from the Allergan acquisition conference call,

The transaction also offers more than $2 billion in annual pre-tax synergies and cost savings in the third year post closing, through the elimination of redundant infrastructure and spending, while leaving key franchise funding levels untouched.

3. AbbVie + Allergan Review: The Future

With the foregoing information, we are now in a position to make some estimates of what the post merger AbbVie might be able to offer by way of total returns for a share investor.

Table 6.1 bellows summarizes historical non-GAAP EPS and Net Income for FY 2018 and FY 2019 together with estimates through FY 2024.

Table 6.1 AbbVie And Allergan Pre Merger Non-GAAP EPS And Net Income

A key part of AbbVie's strategy in acquiring Allergan was to offset an expected dip in AbbVie earnings when Humira loses exclusivity. Analysts' consensus estimates show growth in Allergan earnings and EPS is fairly flat between 2021 and 2024. It would seem the major benefit from Allergan will be to provide a larger base so any dip is less of a proportion of the total.

Table 6.2 below shows combined results for AbbVie and Allergan on a post merger basis. The post merger results take account of the increased number of AbbVie shares on issue, interest on the additional $38 billion borrowings associated with the acquisition, and potential cost savings flagged by AbbVie.

Table 6.2

I feed the above pre and post merger EPS estimates into my 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to assess what potential rates of return the post merger AbbVie might offer compared to the pre merger AbbVie.

Table 7.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return AbbVie Pre Merger

Table 7.1 illustrates the dilemma AbbVie was facing before the Allergan acquisition. Based on current analysts' consensus earnings estimates AbbVie's non-GAAP EPS is expected to grow by 9.3% in 2020 and 9.7% in 2021. EPS growth decreases to 2.7% in 2022 then decreases by 9.7% in 2023, with a further decline of 5.3% in 2024. Even with the P/E ratio held constant at the current 9.37, rate of return is projected to decrease from ~13% in 2021 to ~7% in 2024. With negative growth rates in the later years the P/E multiple would likely contract causing a further worsening of returns for investors holding out to 2023 or 2024.

Table 7.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return AbbVie Post Merger

Table 7.2 shows the Allergan acquisition is likely to assist AbbVie to avoid a decline in EPS in 2023 and 2024. Based on combined EPS estimates per Table 6.2 above, pro-forma EPS of $9.87 for FY 2019 is expected to be ~10.6% higher than AbbVie pre merger EPS guidance of $8.92 for FY 2019. If the current P/E ratio of 9.37 per Table 7.1 were applied to the FY 2019 pro-forma combined EPS of $9.87 that would result in an immediate increase in the AbbVie share price from $83.54 to $92.48. Estimated EPS growth beyond FY 2019 adjusted base is also improved for FY 2020 and 2021 compared to pre merger. Table 7.2 indicates the Allergan acquisition will likely achieve AbbVie's objective of overcoming a decline in EPS in 2023 and beyond following loss of exclusivity for Humira. AbbVie still has more work to do to ensure meaningful EPS growth is achieved in FY 2022 and beyond. Future share price gains are reliant on EPS growth rates and market perceptions that can drive P/E multiple expansion or contraction. The P/E multiple of 9.37 assumed in Table 7.2 is discussed below.

AbbVie: P/E Multiples Post Merger -

TABLE 8.1 P/E Ratios AbbVie Versus Bristol-Myers and Amgen

Current P/E ratios for Bristol-Myers (14.62) and AbbVie (9.37) are based on FY 2019 pre merger EPS estimates. After restatement of EPS for both companies to a post merger basis, the current P/E ratios decrease to 11.62 for Bristol-Myers and 8.47 for AbbVie. The current higher P/E ratio for Bristol-Myers is partly justified by higher EPS estimates in future years. But with a lower estimated forward P/E ratio of 6.76 in FY 2024 compared to 7.37 for Bristol-Myers it would seem AbbVie current P/E ratio is on the low side compared to Bristol-Myers. I also show a comparison to Amgen P/E ratio which at 15.38 is far higher than either Bristol-Meyers or AbbVie P/E ratios. As per my article, "Amgen Inc.: Not Cheap At Present", I do believe Amgen P/E ratio is currently on the high side. In that article I concluded Amgen's 5 year historical median P/E ratio of 13.79 was more appropriate for fair value assessment, based on rate of return projections. Even at a more appropriate P/E ratio of 13.79, Amgen's forward P/E ratio of 10.05 in 2024 is well above the corresponding forward P/E ratios for AbbVie and Bristol-Myers, leading me to conclude share prices for both are presently below fair value. In Table 8.2 below I calculate a range of fair value share prices for AbbVie based on a range of FY 2024 forward P/E ratios which are conservatively below the corresponding adjusted Amgen forward P/E ratio of 10.05 in Table 8.1.

TABLE 8.2 - Range Of Fair Value Share Prices For AbbVie

Table 8.2 shows at a share price of $105.00, the AbbVie current P/E ratio of 10.13 (restated EPS basis) would be well below the Amgen P/E ratio of 15.38 and the adjusted Amgen P/E ratio of 13.79 per Table 8.1. This is also true for P/E ratios for all AbbVie share prices through $115 per share. The higher share prices would reduce AbbVie's dividend yield. But the yield would still be ~50% higher than Bristol-Myers and Amgen dividend yields. Based on the foregoing data it appears AbbVie share price could increase by 20% to 30% and higher with the P/E ratio remaining within acceptable levels.

As noted further above, concern over Humira LOE in 2023 appears to have caused a significant contraction in AbbVie P/E ratio. With a dip in FY 2023 earnings now unlikely it seems reasonable to expect some expansion of AbbVie P/E multiple. In this regard it should be noted even the projected P/E multiple of 11.65 (restated EPS basis), at a fair value share price of $115, is well below AbbVie's 5 year historical median P/E ratio of 13.26, per Fig. 1.1 above.

Table 9 - Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test For stress testing purposes, I have taken AbbVie's 5 year historical low P/E ratio of 8.62 per Fig. 1.1 above and discounted it by 10% to 7.76. I have then assumed in Table 9 above the P/E ratio will reduce from the current indicated 8.47 to 7.76 and stay at that level through end of FY 2024. Normally I would fully expect to see negative returns, for at least the analysts' low case estimates. But AbbVie's high dividend yield results in positive rates of return for all cases, consensus, high and low. AbbVie stands up very well to stress testing.

AbbVie + Allergan Merger: Summary And Conclusions

Based on the foregoing analysis it appears likely the acquisition of Allergan will meet AbbVie's long term objectives. These include avoiding a dip in earnings when Humira loses exclusivity in 2023, acquiring and developing a wider range of products, achieving synergies and cost savings, enhancing new product development, and providing a wider geographic footprint for marketing Allergan's existing product line. The benefits from these is likely not fully reflected in the post merger EPS projections provided above. Just the structure of the merger will be accretive to AbbVie EPS by ~10% from day one. It is likely the significant contraction of AbbVie P/E multiple over the last 2 years has been due to concerns over future EPS growth levels. It is likely P/E multiples will increase to former levels as investors concerns over future EPS levels are lessened following the merger. The combination of increasing EPS and increasing P/E multiples is a powerful driver of share price increases. Combine this with the high dividend yield and it can be appreciated why AbbVie post merger offers the prospects of high total returns.

