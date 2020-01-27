Restaurant Brands International: Burger King And Popeyes Take The Lead

[Please note that all currency references are to U.S. dollars except if indicated otherwise.]

Restaurant Brands International ((NYSE:QSR); Restaurants and Bars; Shares outstanding: 463.6 million; Market cap: $29.1 billion; www.rbi.com) is one of the largest fast-food restaurant chains in the world.

The business is a combination of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, effectively controlled by the Brazilian investment company 3G Capital. Burger King and Popeyes are performing well but aggressive cost-cutting and court cases launched by disgruntled franchisees resulted in a below par performance at Tim Hortons. The company carries a heavy debt load, but cash flow is healthy. Further growth will come from markets outside of North America and possibly more acquisitions. Meanwhile, the valuation is reasonable and the dividend attractive.

Restaurant Brands – a global operator

Restaurant Brands International (“RBI”) was formed in 2014 with the merger of Burger King and the Canadian-based coffee chain Tim Hortons. The fried chicken restaurant Popeyes was added in 2017. The group is now the third-largest global fast-food chain (after McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM)) with system-wide sales of over $33 billion and 26,311 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

Burger King has the most outlets (18,232), followed by Tim Hortons (4,887) and Popeyes (3,192). The vast majority of the restaurants are owned by franchisees (99.6%); franchisees also own or lease directly most of the sites (79%) while RBI owns directly 6% of the sites; the balance of the sites are leased by RBI from third parties and subleased to franchisees.

In 2018, Burger King recorded system-wide sales of about $22 billion, or 67% of the group’s total. Tim Hortons contributed sales of $6.9 billion and Popeyes, $3.7 billion. Somewhat surprisingly, Tim Hortons was the largest profit contributor in 2018 with 51% of EBITDA, followed by Burger King (42%) and a 7% contribution from Popeyes.

RBI records revenues from royalties (based on sales by the franchised stores), franchise fees, property leasing, sales of products and services used by the franchisees and from sales of the stores owned directly. Sales to customers from the franchised stores do not enter the income statement, except in a few cases where it is required to consolidate variable interest entities.

The 3G Capital influence

3G Capital acquired Burger King in late 2010 in a deal worth $4.0 billion. In 2014, it merged Burger King with Tim Hortons in an $11.3 billion deal to form Restaurant Brands International. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen was added for $1.8 billion, paid in cash.

The founders of 3G Capital have transformed the beer, fast-food and food manufacturing industries with bold acquisitions, followed quickly by an attack on costs, and an improvement in profitability.

Warren Buffett, one of the world’s most successful investors, has co-invested with 3G on a number of occasions. He helped finance 3G’s acquisition of Tim Hortons, invested alongside 3G in Heinz (in 2013), and then Kraft (in 2015), through his Berkshire Hathaway investment group.

However, the 3G success has been challenged over the past few years. In February 2019, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a $15.4 billion write-down of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands, as well as a sharp reduction in its quarterly dividend and an SEC investigation into its accounting. A lack of spending on product development and marketing was partly blamed for the drastic actions.

The record of 3G’s involvement in the fast-food industry is reasonable although there have been some question marks regarding the performance of its largest profit contributor, Tim Hortons.

Since 2010, when Burger King was acquired, the number of stores has more than doubled while system-wide sales increased by 128%. This was mostly the result of the acquisitions, although organic growth added about a third of that overall growth.

Growth in the home U.S. and Canadian markets has been slow but the company made considerable progress with international expansion. The conclusion of master franchise agreements with local operators in Brazil, China, France, India, Russia and South Africa contributed to the considerable growth in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. For example, in Asia Pacific, Burger King increased its store count from 1,010 in 2012 to 2,807 by the end of 2018. The overall store count in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America also nearly doubled over this period while Burger King stores in the U.S. and Canada increased only marginally.

3G was also instrumental in a large-scale reduction in the number of stores owned directly by RBI. Since the original acquisition of Burger King, more than 1,200 company-owned locations were sold to franchisees, resulting in almost all systemwide restaurants now being operated by franchisees and licensees. This also contributed to a reduction in the capital requirements of the business as expensive real estate is now mostly owned by the franchisees or external parties.

An important metric for the fast-food industry is the growth in sales at existing stores. On this score, the record is mixed. Burger King did reasonably well, with an average 3.1% growth in same-store sales since 2014. Popeyes started slowly after the acquisition, initially showing a decline in sales in 2017 but recovered well and was on track for 4.5% growth in 2019. Tim Hortons is the problematic area with an average same-store sales growth of 1.6% since the acquisition, including the expected 0.5% decline for 2019.

3G Capital also reduced operating costs: shared services among the 3 chains now include finance, development, technology, human resources, legal and communications. Brand management is still done within each operation, as well as product development and operational management.

For the period between the 2014 merger and September 2019, the company managed to grow its EBITDA by about 9% per year, earnings per share by 23% and the dividend by 46%. The share price has doubled since the listing of the merged entity in December 2014.

Growing outside of North America

According to Euromonitor, the global quick-service industry was worth about $458 billion in 2018. They expect an annual growth rate of 5.2% between 2018 and 2023, with chicken and coffee demand rising faster than burgers and bakery products. RBI believes that there still good growth opportunities in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East for all 3 brands. It’s aiming for a total of 40,000 restaurants over the next 10 years, which implies another 14,000 new stores.

The international joint ventures concluded with master franchisees and venture capital partners in China, France and Brazil will have to carry a heavy load in the further development of the group. There are big hopes for China, where the company partnered with the Kordoglu family/Cartesian Capital Group as a master franchisee. China has a $6 billion coffee market growing at 15% per year. Tim Hortons currently has just four stores in that market.

Burger King sees opportunities in online food delivery (the number of U.S. restaurants offering online delivery to grow from 3,000 to 5,000), breakfast (currently only 14% of sales), chicken and plant-based products. Popeyes sees good opportunities in Latin America - specifically Brazil where chicken-based products are popular.

The growth formula implies annual store growth of 5%, comparable sales growth of 2%, resulting in EBITDA growth in the mid-to-high single digits. Given the track record of 3G capital, further acquisitions can also not be ruled out.

Sound governance but control rests with 3G Capital

3G Capital Partners is the majority shareholder of the business with an effective 41% interest. Pershing Square, the activist investor also holds a 5.1% stake.

Daniel S. Schwartz has been the Executive Chairman since January 2019 after serving as CEO from December 2014 till that time. He also worked at Burger King in various capacities starting in 2010 and previously managed the private equity business of 3G Capital. Schwartz replaced Alexandre Behring, who was a co-founder and the current managing partner of 3G Capital, as chairman of the Board. Jose Cil became the CEO in January 2019 having previously worked in various capacities at Burger King since September 2005.

The executives earn a basic salary, annual cash incentive bonus and stock options. The annual bonus payment is linked to the achievement of annual company and individual targets while the stock options reward longer-term performance and provide alignment with shareholders. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are key elements of the annual performance measurement. The CEO earned a total compensation of $18.8 million for 2018, of which the largest component was the performance-based stock options award.

The board has 12 members, of which four have current or previous direct relationships with 3G Capital.

High margins, low return on capital

On the $5.5 billion of revenues over the 12 months to September 2019, the company generated an operating profit of $2.0 billion and a net income of $641 million.

EBITDA margins averaged 44.0% over the past 3 years. This is slightly higher than McDonald’s margins and well ahead of Yum Brands and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Return on assets is well below any of the major competitors mainly as a result of the considerable goodwill accumulated with the acquisitions of Tim Hortons and Popeyes (see table). However, if goodwill is removed from total assets, the return on assets is somewhat ahead of McDonald’s and Starbucks but behind Yum Brands.

We also note that funds for advertising and promotions are contributed by the franchisees at 2.0%-5.0% of gross sales. These funds are used to pay for expenses relating to marketing, advertising, and promotions. This reduces the risk that the company could slash its marketing spend in order to boost profits (as was done at Kraft). However, the use of the marketing fund at Tim Hortons (Canada) has in the past caused grievances among the franchisees (see below).

A weak balance sheet but sound cash flow

The company had shareholders' equity of $4.1 billion by the end of September 2019, debt inclusive of leases of $13.8 billion and cash and equivalents of $1.7 billion. We note that intangible assets - mostly reflecting the value placed on licenses, copyrights or assets acquired at prices above their fair values - are valued at $16.0 billion, or 72% of total assets. Excluding intangible assets, the company had a negative equity balance of $12.3 billion.

Restaurant Brands’ EBITDA covers the interest expense 3.9 times and S&P assesses the company’s long-term debt as sub-investment grade with a BB rating.

Cash flow from operations amounted to $1,403 million in the 12 months to the end of September 2019 while capital expenditures were $37 million leaving a sound free cash flow balance of $1,338 million. The total dividend payment amounted to $880 million which implies a payout ratio of 66%.

The unhappy Tim Hortons franchisees

The success of the group is dependent on the profitability of the franchisees. Unhappy and unprofitable franchisees will detract from the performance of the group. In 2017, franchisees of Tim Hortons in Canada sued the company for the purported misuse of funds paid by the franchisees into the marketing fund.

Also, in 2017, a group of Tim Hortons franchisees launched a $500 million class-action lawsuit against the parent company alleging the fast-food operator was trying to intimidate its restaurant owners and force those franchisees who’d formed a lobby group out of their restaurants. The plaintiffs sought damages for, among other things, breach of contract, breach of the statutory duty of fair dealing, and breach of the franchisees’ statutory right of association. Beyond questions about the use of the advertising fund, the association accused management of offloading costs onto franchisees by eliminating regional area managers and increasing the wholesale prices that franchisees are charged.

The company eventually settled the lawsuits and was required to pay C$6 million into the marketing fund and another C$6 million to cover legal and other related expenses.

Recent results: Tim Hortons struggling

In the first nine months of 2019, revenues increased by 3.8% and operating income by 6.8% to $1,496 million. Diluted earnings per share increased by 2.3% to $1.82. The 2019 dividend of $2.0 per share was 11.1% higher than the year before.

By the end of September 2019, the group had 26,311 restaurants, 5% more than a year prior. The biggest increase came from Burger King where an additional 993 restaurants were opened; Tim Hortons lagged with a growth rate of only 1.7%. System-wide sales increased by 7.8% compared to a year earlier with Popeyes registering a whopping 10.5% growth in sales. The real concern in the last year was the decline in same-store sales at Tim Hortons including a 1.4% drop in the third quarter.

A reasonable valuation

For 2020, consensus forecasts indicate low single-digit growth. Estimates indicate a 4% revenue growth in 2020, EBITDA growth of 3.7% and earnings share growth of 3.0%.

Given the stock’s current price and consensus estimates for the next 12 months, the company is valued on a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4 times, an EV/EBITDA ratio 17.1 times, and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

This represents discounts to the multiples of the main competitors, McDonald's, Yum Brands, and Starbucks as well as the wider peer group. We think a discount is justified given the weaker balance sheet and risks associated with the aggressive growth model adopted by 3G Capital.

Acquisitions required to keep the momentum going

The traditional playbook for 3G Capital includes acquisitions followed by drastic cost reductions. However, cost-cutting at Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes has run its course and is unlikely to provide many further opportunities. Fast food is a slow-growing market, but some growth opportunities exist in markets outside of North America. The company seems well-positioned to capture some of these opportunities and further acquisitions could boost growth. The valuation is reasonable while the dividend is attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Wealth Network