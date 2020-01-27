CAD/USD May Retreat From Here

I take the view that growth in the CAD/USD is largely leveling off at this time.

The loonie had a good run to the upside against the greenback in the latter half of 2019.

I have previously argued that the CAD/USD could have significant upside going forward. The primary reason for making this argument was that the Bank of Canada has largely diverted away from the policy of inducing further quantitative easing to stimulate growth - a policy which has been followed by a large majority of central banks in the developed world up till now.

As a result, we have seen the CAD/USD significantly strengthen as we have headed into 2020:

Source: investing.com

With that being said, even with the Bank of Canada choosing to leave rates unchanged this week - the loonie is still coming under pressure. Why is this, and what does this mean going forward?

The greenback has shown strength so far this year as concerns regarding US-China trade tensions fade, while lower oil prices have led investors to be somewhat more bearish on the loonie. Moreover, risk appetite appears to be creeping back into the markets as equities show strong performance, leading to more demand for riskier assets such as emerging market currencies, at the expense of more conservative plays including the Canadian dollar.

As a result, the CAD/USD has been coming under pressure of late. Looking forward, should we see risk appetite in the markets continue to increase, then the loonie is likely to become less appealing as investors search for currencies with higher rates - even if the risk profile is higher.

Moreover, while concerns regarding Canada's household debt have taken a back seat of late, they have not disappeared entirely. Indeed, Canada's household debt rose significantly in the third quarter of 2019, with household credit market debt to disposable income rising by 175.9 percent for this period.

This is concerning, and while the Bank of Canada might be "putting on a brave face" and choosing to keep rates where they are - concerns will inevitably grow that such a course of action is unsustainable and that a rate cut will eventually be inevitable. If and when this time comes, the CAD/USD will likely depreciate significantly.

To summarize, the CAD/USD has had a good run in the latter half of 2019. However, I see further growth as being unsustainable and take the view that growth in the CAD/USD may largely be leveling off at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.