Bright Horizons Booming With Corporate Childcare Centers

Bright Horizons if the largest operator of day cares in the U.S. The company operates day care centers for some of the largest corporations in the world (and in England and Holland). These big companies use daycare and Bright Horizons other services as perquisites to attract and retain talent. Bright Horizons’s stock has done well since it was taken public by Bain Capital. If the economy keeps going, so will Bright Horizons.

The stock trades for $163.78, there are 58 million shares, and the market cap is $9.5 billion. Earnings per share are $3.03 and the price to earnings ratio is 54. Not a cheap stock based upon this metric. The average stock trades at a PE in the low 20s. The stock does not pay a dividend.

Sales grew from $1.57 billion in 2016 to $2 billion for the trailing twelve months. Earnings went from $95 million to $179 million over that time frame. That’s good growth! And management didn’t dilute shareholders with secondary offerings to achieve that growth. Bright Horizons is very profitable. Profit margins are 8.9% and return on equity is 21%.

Free cash flow has been around $200 million for the last few years. That would put the free cash flow yield at about 2.1%. Not cheap on this metric but the company has been growing. The balance sheet has $48 million in cash and $117 million in receivables. This is to about $1 billion in debt. This isn’t bad considering the amount of free cash flow.

I found the stock by reading Barron’s Roundtable member Henry Ellbogen of Durable Capital. He noted that the company has 1,100 pre-K child care centers and that is about 60% of the business. He likes the back-up child care business. Ellbogen discusses how a parent can call Bright Horizons and receive someone who can watch their child. He further notes that he thinks Bright Horizons can grow in the low to mid double digits for three to four years. For 2021, he thinks the company will earn $5 a share. Let’s review this thesis.

Bright Horizons was founded in the mid-1980s, went public in 1998, and was taken private by Bain Capital in 2008. The company was taken public again in 2003. The company has two main daycare models. One that takes care of the children of corporations and other big employers and standalone day care centers. Most centers earn between $1.5 million and $2 million in the U.S. and $1.2 million and $1.3 million in Europe. 4% of sales comes from a division named Education Advisory Services. This division helps with student loans and employee education cost reimbursement. For a perk at large companies, this division also helps with college financial aid for employees. Some of the corporate clients include: Pfizer, Toyota, Citigroup, Amgen, BP, Duke University, and Unilever. There are 711 centers in the U.S., 312 in the U.K., and 60 in Holland.

In many situations, the corporation will own the daycare center and Bright Horizons will run it. Much of what Bright Horizons is doing for these big companies is employee attraction and retention. You are more likely to work for a company if it has daycare, help pay your student loans, and gives advice to your high school children about which college to choose and how to pay for it.

I found it odd that an article hadn’t been written on Bright Horizons on Seeking Alpha since 2018. Mind you, this is a company with an almost $10 billion market cap. An article from the Wall Street Journal on August 19, 2019, noted that only seven brokers cover the stock. The article was bullish and stated that 98% of its contracts are renewed. “Bright Horizons…hasn't missed a step. Management has projected more rapid sales and profit growth in the third quarter. The juggle is real for working parents. That spells a long-term opportunity for this established day-care provider.”

Morgan Stanley is one of the few banks to cover Bright Horizons and has a target price of $167. This is predicated upon revenue growth of 8% a year to 2023. Morgan Stanley further breaks it down to 7% growth for Full Service and a 12% CAGR in Back-Up Care and 20% growth in Educational Advisory. You can see that Morgan Stanley is extremely optimistic on the Advisory division.

In my opinion, Bright Horizons is only predicated upon a strong economy and low unemployment. Unemployment is about at an all-time low. Working parents need money to pay for things and have to find daycare for their children. When they reach the age of kindergarten, there are still times when the children need care which is the beauty of Bright Horizons. You can call in a temporary person (who has been background checked) and they can watch your child for a few hours. Also, these perquisites are based upon a strong economy. Student loan repayments and programs to advise high schoolers on college preparation are based upon strong economies.

Bright Horizons list of clients, big members of the S&P 500, are at all-time highs. Microsoft, Home Depot, etc. Sure, if the markets keep going, so does Bright Horizons. If the markets correct, so does Bright Horizons.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.