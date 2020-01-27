Intel Earnings And Stock Dependent On Unpredictable Cloud Cycles

It wasn’t too long ago that the enterprise was the largest segment in Intel’s (INTC) data center group, and any weakness in that segment would prevent the group from growing at the company’s target of double digits.

Today, the composition of Intel’s data center group has shifted immensely as cloud and comms have grown over the years. Cloud had its first $2 billion quarter in Q1’18 (source: Q1'18 earnings call), while networking achieved $5 billion in revenue in 2019 (source: Q4'19 earnings call) with strong momentum (design wins) going into the 5G era.

However, this has created some new challenges to Intel’s earnings results, over the past two years, that I’d like to highlight. In particular, the unpredictable, highly irregular buying patterns of the cloud service providers are carrying over into the company’s earnings results up to a point where they can cause huge beats, but also very soft growth. This makes Intel’s earnings to some degree a lottery.

Source: Own work

Point in case: In the fourth quarter, which Intel reported on Thursday, the cloud grew 48% YoY. In the first three quarters of 2019, cloud spending had been practically flat YoY. So this 48% uptick caused a huge acceleration, which led to Intel’s (unsustainable) “home run.”

Moreover, Intel has guided for $19 billion revenue in Q1, which is typically Intel’s weakest quarter based on seasonality. A $19 billion quarter, especially in Intel’s weakest quarter would yield an annual run rate of at least $76 billion, but Intel has only guided to $73.5 billion in revenue for the year.

Now, certainly, cloud is Intel’s biggest growth driver, but this is definitely not a >$10 billion business on a 50% annual growth rate. While the stock reacted nicely, and continues to have a cheap valuation, the driver that led to this quarterly beat is not sustainable to this extent.

On the earnings call, Intel explained several factors for this. First, as the point I am making, the cloud is again in an excessive buying cycle, which is causing some blockbuster quarters like we had previously seen in the first half of 2018. Intel said on the call that it didn’t expect that kind of growth to continue much beyond Q1-2. Secondly, even if cloud growth would continue, the comps in the second half of 2020 will be much tougher anyway.

Lastly, as expected there are some headwinds from PC coming as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) moves its iPhones to Qualcomm’s 5G modems. Modem volume will be lower, PC TAM is expected to decline, and there will be increasing competition from AMD (AMD), as AMD seeks to convert its stock performance into earnings performance.

2020 Seasonality And Volatility

At $19 billion revenue expected for the first quarter, 2020 won’t follow any of the traditional seasonality patterns from the PC era. Cloud continues to be in an up cycle for the next several months before going into digestion again, while the PC group will see tailwinds in the first half as Intel finally catches up to its demand, and there will be headwinds in its traditional strong fourth quarter based on Intel’s model exits. Intel exiting this market could impact annual revenue by several billion.

The cloud spending cycle, meanwhile, won’t last and cloud could go from its current near-50% growth to perhaps even contraction by the end of the year. Such swings in growth between decline will undoubtedly cause a lot of uncertainty going into every earnings cycle, and resulting swings in the stock.

Nevertheless, for example, two 40-50% growth quarters and two flat quarters could still result in a nice annual growth rate. A $12 billion business growing at 20% would deliver $2.4 billion worth of revenue growth.

Intel guided for just $1.5B (2%) growth this year, but during the earnings call, Bob Swan admitted Intel’s inability to precisely predict the cloud spending cycles, and the company was therefore conservative in the tail of the growth cycle.

For some napkin math, Intel’s downside on the PC (modem and TAM decline), perhaps on the order of $1.5 billion (low single-digit decline), is likely to be compensated largely by >$1 billion revenue growth in IoTG, Mobileye and NAND (double-digit growth on ~$10 billion revenue base). This leaves $1.5-2.0 billion in growth for the data center to meet Intel’s guidance. Roughly one-third of this growth alone could come from the comms group (>10% growth on $5 billion revenue in 2019), while the enterprise might also have some upside after a particularly weak year. This means that Intel currently expects the cloud to grow by roughly $1 billion this year, which is less than 10% growth. Clearly, Intel is being conservative and bearish due to the potential factors of PC TAM decline, modem exit, cloud digestion and competition from AMD.

Takeaway

Investors should recognize that Intel’s earnings cycles and stock price have become more and more dependent on the minutiae of the cloud’s buying and digestion phases, with the current buying cycle sending the stock up in the last few months. This is perhaps similar to some degree as the cycles on the memory side that Micron (MU) et al experience.

But given this, it is important to not lose sight of the longer term, which I outlined here. The volatile cloud buying patterns and resulting unpredictable earnings cycles shouldn’t matter a whole lot (will average out) over a period of several years, as the fundamentals for growth remain in place. To that end, Intel has set a goal of $85 billion in revenue in 2022 or 2023 which should count as a more firm benchmark.

Intel delivered a beat and raised Q1, as I expected. For 2020, the company does seems conservative with respect to the cloud, leaving room for several more raises potentially, so a prolonged cloud buying phase could result in higher annual revenue for the year than the $73.5 billion the company is currently guiding for. Such a prolonged buying cycle (or less pronounced digestion phase) in the second half would be welcome given the front-loaded first half Intel is predicting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.