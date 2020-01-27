GREK: A Viable Way To Tap The Greek Rebound

In sharp contrast to the rest of Europe, the Greek economy continues to expand at a faster rate than previously expected, with plenty of room to grow further.

With 2019 now in the history books, it is safe to say that it was a surprisingly positive year for investors of virtually every asset class. This unusually strong and broad-based annual performance of major global financial assets was in stark contrast to what transpired in 2018. In fact, the S&P 500 capped one of the best years of the past decade rising by 29%, which translates to a record $5.9 trillion in value added. Interestingly, the top performer in 2019 was the Greece stock exchange, and this speaks to the strength of the country's economic rebound, after a protracted period of severe economic slump. It also carries an important message, with a number of implications for value-seeking investors.

Greece has emerged as a rare bright spot in a Eurozone struggling with the need for more stimulus in the absence of sufficiently comprehensive structural reforms, which in itself betrays a lack of cohesion and leadership. This was confirmed by Thursday's ECB meeting statement, where ECB President Christine Lagarde, who took over the reins from Mario Draghi in November, underlined the challenges that lie ahead. In this context, the improving macroeconomic picture in Greece constitutes a welcome surprise, especially for market participants who wish to diversify their holdings, while maintaining exposure to Europe. The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is essentially designed for global investors who wish to tap Greece directly. Its portfolio holdings include the largest and most liquid companies in Greece.

Source: Global X

GREK has a multi-year track record of successfully providing an efficient and targeted exposure to a broad basket of Greek securities. Realistically, this fund represents the singular ETF choice for exposure to Greek equities, which may be relatively concentrated but is sufficiently reflective of the broad Greece equity universe; and this is accomplished through the underlying MSCI All Greece Select 25/50 Index. Despite its limited number of holdings, the level of sector diversification within the fund is significant.

Source: Global X

Fortunately, GREK is well established and reasonably priced. Importantly, the fund managed to function well throughout the chaotic Greek odyssey, which threatened to unravel the fabric of the entire monetary union. Being able to navigate that turbulent period without major issues is a success in itself and inspires confidence going forward.

Nonetheless, prospective GREK investors should be cognizant of the fact that most of the fund's companies trade at levels that are nowhere near as cheap as they were back in January of 2019. And this is in line with the broader Greek market. After last year's spectacular run, valuations are significantly higher but they are still quite attractive, especially if we factor in the country's tremendous growth potential that remains untapped.

Today, the Greek economy enjoys a period of unparalleled momentum, and this represents the key factor that can propel GREK's price gains in the years to come. This has been the driving force behind last year's stellar performance. Hence, it is reasonable to expect that this fund will continue to measurably outperform the S&P 500 in 2020.

As an illustration, unemployment continues to plummet, while there is still significant room for further improvement, which will logically be coupled with material investment gains. This is consequential in terms of assessing the resilience of the recovery, as is Greece's steadily rising GDP, with a growth rate that is already more than double the Eurozone average. Considering that we are still in the nascent stages of the country's recovery, the Greek economy is likely to continue expanding at a notably higher rate.

Meanwhile, Greece currently boasts one of the world's strongest manufacturing sectors, based on indexes of manufacturing activity, making the Greek economy stand out in the midst of a serious slump across Europe. This is the polar opposite of what we were used to experience and embodies a truly stunning role reversal, with Germany, which would consistently deliver the strongest manufacturing performance in previous years, now having fallen to one of the weakest spots.

Greece's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) reached 54.1 in November, marking its 30th month above 50, which signals expansion. At the same time, the Eurozone PMI was below 50 for the 10th straight month, largely due to weakness in Germany, Spain and Italy. Alarmingly, more than half of the countries tracked by IHS Markit were in manufacturing contraction territory.

One of the tailwinds benefiting Greece's manufacturing sector at this time is its domestic focus. This is because the Greek economy is less integrated into global supply chains, which paradoxically becomes an advantage during periods of heightened trade tensions and economic slowdown, such as the one we are currently going through. Practically, this means that GREK could also function as an unconventional hedge against this backdrop of de-globalization that seems to be underway. And if this holds true, the diversification aspect one usually aims for when selecting country-specific ETFs becomes even stronger.

The factors underpinning Greece's economic rebound are numerous. Chief among those is the combination of a refreshingly proactive policy approach by the new government and a rapidly strengthening financial sector, which will be vital for Greece's long-term growth trajectory. Moreover, the lifting of regulatory barriers and the upcoming corporate sector tax rate cut are set to undergird the recovery and drastically boost business profitability. As such, it is no surprise that foreign investment is rising rapidly, injecting more fuel to this virtuous cycle of favorable outcomes for the Greek economy.

Domestically, political and market risk has subsided, solidifying an environment of stability following last summer's pivotal national elections. This change has been corroborated by bond market movements, with significantly lower rates that further enhance Greece's overall investment appeal. What we are witnessing today would have once been considered unfathomable; yields on Greek bonds are going negative, which practically means that global investors are now paying Greece to borrow money. And this is part of a broader phenomenon that is bound to improve market sentiment and serve as a tailwind for Greek equities. Of course, the ECB which is now adopting a more supportive stance has helped significantly and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future.

For all these reasons, I believe market participants stand to gain by gradually increasing their Greek exposure, and the Global X MSCI Greece ETF offers a promising and reliable way to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.