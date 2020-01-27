EWZ Vs. EWZS: Brazil Small Caps Should Continue To Outperform

The Brazil Small-Cap ETF is up by an impressive 37.8% over the past year and significantly outperforming the more widely traded Large-Cap focused EWZ, up just 9%.

There's a bull market in Brazil that investors may be missing out if they have been only focusing on the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ). While EWZ is up by 9.0% over the past year, we highlight the iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) which is up by a more impressive 37.8%.

The case here is that EWZ has been pressured by its large weighting in the commodity exporters with Petrobras SA (NYSE:PBR) and Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) representing nearly 20% of the fund. On the other hand, EWZS with its small-cap focus includes a higher concentration of companies exposed to more positive underlying themes in the domestic economy. The reality is that Brazilian equities are hot right now beyond some of the "large-cap" names that have lagged based on either company-specific factors or commodities exposure. This article recaps the macro outlook for Brazil and why we think EWZS should continue to outperform EWZ in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Brazil Macro Outlook 2020

Brazil is recognized for its abundance of natural resources and long-term potential. The economy has been defined in recent years by a weaker-than-expected recovery out of the deep recession that technically ended in 2016. Indeed, GDP growth has averaged just 1.5% for each of the last three years.

On the other hand, the current administration of President Jair Bolsonaro has favorably been able to push forward an economic reform agenda supporting a more positive outlook. A landmark pension reform was passed in 2019, which sets the country on course to structurally stabilize its fiscal position while removing a layer of uncertainty that had been a talking point for much of the last decade. The budget deficit is narrowing while the level of gross debt to GDP declined in 2019 for the first time in over a decade.

The Brazilian economy is currently benefiting from record-low interest rates supported by accommodative monetary policy made possible by anchored inflation expectations within the Central Bank target. Other positives in the macro outlook include a narrow current account deficit and recurring trade surplus along with the continued inflows of foreign direct investment.

The International Monetary Fund, "IMF," just released its latest global growth projections with Brazil as one of the few countries where the group revised the outlook for 2020 higher to a 2.2% growth rate compared to a prior 2.0% estimate. For 2021, Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) sees GDP growth reaching 3% as the economy builds momentum.

(Source: Itau Economics Research)

In December, S&P Ratings raised the outlook on Brazil's sovereign credit to positive while maintaining the BB- rating. The group cited the improved growth outlook and progress in the pension reform. The unemployment rate at 11.9% remains high, but the economy created 644k net formal jobs in 2019, the best result since 2013. To be clear, Brazil still faces many challenges, but the appearance is that an emerging recovery is on a firm footing. We believe Brazil's economy can rebound going forward.

EWZ - Dragged Lower by Commodity/Banks

As mentioned, the Brazil small-cap EWZS ETF has outperformed the larger and more widely traded large-cap focused EWZ. The point we want to highlight is that the particular exposure of EWZ with a high concentration to the financials, energy, and mining sectors has been a drag on the performance of the ETF.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Within EWZ, the major banks in Brazil including Itau Unibanco Holdings SA and Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have been pressured given the declining interest rate environment affecting the core lending business net interest margin. The other side of this dynamic is that the lower rates have benefited consumers and other businesses. ITUB and BDD together represent 16.5% of the EWZ ETF and are both down by 14% and 10% respectively over the past year weighing on the performance of the EWZ ETF.

Data by YCharts

Another top holding that has dragged the performance of EWZ is iron ore mining giant Vale SA with an 8.5% weighting in EWZ and down by 3.5% over the past year. The company is simply at the whim of global commodity pricing particularly as it relates to iron ore demand from China. The stock has also been affected by a catastrophic mining dam collapse last year that pressured output and earnings in 2019.

Similarly, Petrobras SA with an 11% weighting in EWZ is down by 5% over the past year given trends in oil prices. Effectively these four companies have defined the returns profile for EWZ, but in our view are hardly representative of the underlying trends in the domestic economy. In this regard, we think EWZS is more effective.

EWZS - Small Caps Outperforming

EWZS has a higher weighting in sectors more defined by trends in the local Brazilian market and private consumption. EWZS includes a 33% weighting in the combined consumer cyclical and consumer defensive sectors, nearly twice the 17.9% weighting in EWZ. EWZS's 18.7% weighting in utilities has also been a positive contributor to returns as the sector is one of the best-performing in the country benefiting from a loosening regulatory environment and current efforts to privatize some state-owned assets.

Notably, EWZS has a low weighting in energy and materials sector stocks representing less than 7% of the fund that may be more vulnerable to external macro headwinds like the current environment in China. A relative underweighting to Financials sector stocks at just 6.2% is positive in the context of declining interest rates which have pressured Brazilian banks.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

What's interesting about Brazil is the diversity of publicly listed companies across sectors highlighting the relatively developed domestic capital market. These companies just happen to be small caps and thus not featured in EWZ. Overall, smaller companies are presenting a combination of faster growth in the current market cycle. For reference, Brazilian domestic airline carrier Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) with a current market cap of $4.9 billion is the largest holding in EWZS. Azul is up 48% over the past year.

Private-education company Estacio Participacoes SA (OTCQX:ECPCY) is up 40.3% over the past year and is the second-largest holding with a 4.0% weighting. Appliances and electronics retailer Via Varejo SA has a 3.5% weighting in EWZS. Other notable stocks in EWZS among the top 10 holdings include regional utility Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) which is up 98% over the past year defining the trends in the sector.

The chart below presents the returns for some of the underlying EWZS stocks that have a corresponding ADR share trading on a U.S. exchange. Keep in mind, the majority of the 80 current equity holdings in the fund do not have U.S. listed shares.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The attraction of EWZS in our view is the fact that the underlying small-cap companies are less exposed to external macro factors as it does not include the large commodity exporters. While we have a generally favorable view of Vale and Petrobras that are two of the main constituents in EWZ, their market performances going forward will largely depend on global trends in commodity pricing.

We think the consumer-facing companies in EWZS are best positioned to benefit from the current market cycle and potentially improving economic growth on the ground in Brazil. While there are some common theme and equity factors that will drive both EWZ and EWZS going forward, EWZS also benefits from more diversification and a less top-heavy portfolio. One of the themes we're watching is the emerging companies in Brazil gaining market share on the traditional leaders that were left flat-footed from the last recession. The small caps are generally under leveraged with stronger balance sheets and now able to take advantage of lower funding rates. We see these trends as continuing in 2020.

Brazilian Real

EWZS's strong performance over the past year has occurred despite a weak Brazilian Real that is now trading near its record low against the U.S. Dollar. The Brazilian Real has depreciated approximately 10% over the past year to the current level of BRL 4.18 per USD. For U.S. based investors, a depreciation of the currency would pressure the returns for the ETF in dollar terms all else equal.

(Source: XE.com)

Some of the factors that have driven the weakness in the Brazilian Real include the still tepid GDP growth environment, global trends in the relatively strong U.S. Dollar, and general softness among emerging market currencies. Another important consideration is the interest rate differential between the Brazilian Real and U.S. Dollar which is at a near-time low. One of the determinants of a currency's value is the relative real-return based on local interest rates over the current inflation level. In Brazil, the combination of record-low interest rates and low inflation has made the Brazilian Real yield advantage compared to the U.S. Dollar narrow to a historically narrow level. This has limited the Real's attraction as a carry-trade target.

Our view is the FX rate is at a neutral or fairly valued level consistent with the fundamental changes in the economy, fiscal position, and balance of payments over the past decade. In the near term, global macro trends including changes in the oil price and commodities in general along with emerging market sentiment could result in near-term volatility. The potential that the economy accelerates at a faster than expected rate would support a trend in the Real appreciation that would be incrementally positive for returns in Brazilian equities.

Takeaway

We recommend the small-cap focused EWZS as a better option to gain exposure to Brazilian equities compared to the large-cap EWZ ETF. EWZS offers a diversified portfolio of more companies exposed to trends in the local economy compared to EWZ which is more concentrated in large-cap commodity producers.

We expect EWZS to outperform EWZ in the current market cycle as the economy is still in the early stages of building growth momentum with some emerging positive themes. Risks to watch between both ETFs include economic developments from China as it relates to global growth, emerging market sentiment, and the Brazilian Real currency. The potential that economic growth in Brazil underperforms or the outlook deteriorates also represents a key risk. Trends in inflation are also an important monitoring point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.