IPO Update: AnPac Bio-Medical Readies U.S. IPO

Since management is asking investors to pay a steep price for the IPO, I'll pass on it.

ANPC's growth rate is decelerating and operating losses and cash burn are mounting.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) has filed to raise $21.7 million in a U.S. IPO, per an amended F-1 registration statement.

The company is developing early cancer screening and detection technologies.

ANPC is asking IPO investors to pay a Price / Sales multiple of 94x versus a public comparable of around 5x. Combined with the firm’s decelerating financial results, the IPO appears overpriced.

Company & Technology

Lishui, China-based AnPac Bio was founded in 2010 to develop ‘next-generation’ methods for early cancer screening and detection through its patented Cancer Differentiation Analysis [CDA] technology.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Chris Chang Yu, who was previously Co-Founder and President at Anji Microelectronics.

AnPac’s CDA technology is capable of detecting and assessing an individual’s overall cancer risk ‘with high accuracy,’ including early stage cancer by focusing on biophysical properties in human blood, such as acoustical, electrical, magnetic, nano-mechanical and optical properties.

The firm’s CDA device has an integrated sensor system that detects certain biophysical signals in blood samples for analysis by the CDA technology and proprietary algorithm, which measures and analyzes these signals at multiple biological levels (such as the protein, cellular and molecular levels) as well as with multiple parameters (such as the overall CDA value, the protein tumor factor [PTF] value, and the cell tumor factor [CTF] value).

Management says that, according to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio-medical is one of the first biotechnology companies worldwide to focus on the detection and measurement of biophysical properties of cancers.

AnPac has a San Jose, California-based laboratory that is equipped to perform CDA-based tests and biochemical tests. Management says it plans to open a second lab in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2020.

The firm has entered into research agreements with US universities and academic medical centers and is in the process of discussing with US hospitals, medical institutions, contract research organizations, managed care companies as well as other health organizations, to conduct research studies on the CDA technology in its San Jose-based lab.

The company sold 19,336 commercial CDA-based tests in 2017, which increased to 41,607 in 2018, and further grew from 29,036 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to 41,544 in the same period of 2019.

Investors in AnPac include Zhangjiang Science & Technology Investment. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The firm plans to commence marketing its CDA-based tests as a laboratory-developed test in 2020 through its CLIA-registered laboratory in San Jose.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 132.2% 2018 95.9% 2017 114.1%

The selling & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of selling & marketing spend, was a low 0.1x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.1 2018 0.4

The firm’s average revenue per test performed has dropped by 20% per reporting period, as shown here:

Average Revenue Per Test Period ARPT Variance Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $27.32 -20.7% 2018 $34.47 -20.3% 2017 $43.24

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global cancer diagnostics market was valued at $144.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $249.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% between 2019 and 2026.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the continuous introduction of innovative products, coupled with an increasing need for early diagnosis of various diseases, as well as the increasing prevalence of oncological diseases.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate due to the availability of skilled technicians at a comparatively lower price, a defined regulatory framework favoring expedited product approvals, as well as the presence of a large patient pool.

Major competitors that provide or are developing cancer screening technologies include:

GE Healthcare (GE)

Abbott (ABT)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (SWX:ROG)

Siemens Healthcare (ETR:SHL)

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BDX)

Illumina (ILMN)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Hologic (HOLX)

Financial Performance

ANPC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue but at a decelerating rate of growth

Increased gross profit and gross margin, also at a decelerating rate

Increasing operating losses and worsening operating margin

Growing use of cash in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,135,000 16.4% 2018 $ 1,434,000 71.5% 2017 $ 836,176 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 538,000 22.1% 2018 $ 640,000 151.3% 2017 $ 254,706 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 47.40% 2018 44.63% 2017 30.46% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (7,601,000) -669.7% 2018 $ (6,101,000) -425.5% 2017 $ (6,018,088) -719.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (8,248,000) 2018 $ (5,917,000) 2017 $ (5,782,353) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (4,561,000) 2018 $ (4,358,000) 2017 $ (3,182,500)

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $3.4 million in cash and $15.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($5.8 million).

IPO Details

ANPC intends to sell 1.67 million shares of ADSs at a midpoint price of $13.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $21.7 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

An individual investor has indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to 8.1% of the offering at the IPO price. This support is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shareholders, who are company co-founders, will be entitled to ten votes per share and conversion rights. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $150.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.45%.

Per the firm’s regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

for research studies in China and the U.S. and the development of new cancer screening and detection tests and technologies; for the expansion of our marketing and sales channels in China and our clinical laboratory expansion in the U.S.; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The listed underwriters of the IPO are WestPark Capital and Univest Securities.

Commentary

AnPac is seeking U.S. public market capital to fund its expansion plans primarily within the U.S.

The firm’s financials indicate the company is growing revenue from a very small base and that revenue growth rate is decelerating.

Operating losses are comparatively high and growing, as are net losses and increasing use of cash in operations.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are growing and the company’s selling & marketing efficiency rate is quite low and dropping.

The global market opportunity for cancer detection and screening technologies is quite large and expected to grow at a significant rate over the medium term as populations age and the incidence of cancer increases, so the company has positive industry trends in its favor.

As a comparable-based valuation, most publicly held firms in the diagnostic space have a Price/Sales multiple of 5, plus or minus.

So, AnPac’s proposed Price/Sales multiple of 94x doesn’t make sense to me.

Given the firm’s financial results and proposed valuation, I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week of January 27, 2020.

