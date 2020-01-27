Interesting Times Ahead For BP's U.S. Downstream Assets

Introduction to BP Downstream in the US

BP (BP) operates three refineries in the United States. Cherry Point refinery is in Washington state with a capacity of 250,000 bpd. Originally built to process crude from Alaska’s North Slope, the refinery has been running an increasing amount of crude from Canada and North Dakota as Alaskan production declines. The other two refineries are situated about 230 miles apart in the Midwest. Whiting Refinery in Northwest Indiana is BP’s largest, with a capacity of 430,000 bpd. BP spent over $4 billion in 2012-13 to modernize the refinery and allow it to process mostly heavy Canadian crude. Toledo Refinery in Northwest Ohio has a capacity of 160,000 bpd. Toledo was first upgraded about 20 years ago to process significant amounts of heavy Canadian crude. In 2008, BP and Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) formed a joint venture linking the upstream Sunrise oil field in Alberta with Toledo Refinery. Each company now owns 50% of each asset, with Husky operating the Sunrise field and BP continuing to operate Toledo Refinery. The companies planned to spend about $2.5 to $3 billion at each site for the first phase of production facilities in Alberta and further upgrades at Toledo.

In addition to the refineries, BP also operates pipelines in the Midwest owned by its midstream MLP affiliate, BP Midstream Partners (BPMP). These include the BP2 line which links Whiting Refinery to the Enbridge (ENB) system, and River Rouge pipeline which moves refined products from Whiting to the Detroit area. BP operates other pipelines and terminals not currently part of BPMP including the Olympic pipeline connected to Cherry Point Refinery. BP also owns equity stakes in several pipelines and terminals operated by others.

After these large investments in the US refineries over the last decade, BP would have to sell these assets at a discount if it is serious about speeding up its path to lower carbon intensity. While this would lower earnings in the short-term, it would not be enough to require a dividend cut. On the plus side, the cash infusion would help reduce BP's net debt. The sale would also build goodwill with regulators, customers, and investors who are increasingly sensitive to environmental issues. BP is still worth buying, considering these factors.

Carbon Intensity of Canadian Oil Sands Crude

BP’s downstream portfolio, especially in the US Midwest, is heavily dependent on crude from Canadian oil sands. Studies indicate that CO 2 emissions associated with extraction and processing oil sands crude is about 2.2 times the average crude in North America. However, analyzing emissions on a life cycle basis including its combustion in vehicles as fuel, oil sands crude only has about 31% higher CO 2 emissions. As you can see by comparing the charts below, combustion in the vehicle accounts for 450-550 kg of CO 2 per barrel of oil regardless of crude source. Nevertheless, Canadian oil sands crude is clearly the most carbon intensive with a “well-to-wheels” carbon footprint of 709 kg of CO 2 per barrel.

CO 2 emissions produced by other fuels is shown below. Compared to other hydrocarbon fuels, you can see that burning natural gas produces about 27% lower CO 2 emissions than gasoline or diesel and about half the emissions as coal. The chart below shows kg/million Btu’s. To convert to barrels of oil equivalent, multiply by 6.

Meet The New Boss

Bernard Looney is scheduled to succeed Bob Dudley as BP CEO on February 5, 2020. Although Looney is currently head of BP’s Upstream segment, he apparently has even more progressive views than Dudley when it comes to reducing CO 2 emissions. As this Reuters article states, Looney wants BP to lead its European peers in emissions reduction as investor pressure over climate change increases. The article further states that this could lead to BP selling its most carbon intensive assets. BP is announcing 4Q results on February 4 and Looney is expected to outline the company’s new strategy in a presentation on February 12.

Regardless of what one thinks of climate change, investors should pay attention to the incoming CEO. If climate change is important enough to customers, regulators, and investors, the company can benefit by addressing it now, even if good public relations is the only benefit in the short run. Unfortunately, the value of this is hard to model and I will not be attempting it here. Nevertheless, we can try to anticipate possible changes in the company’s asset mix going forward. Based on the latest speculation around Looney’s strategy for BP, I believe that the company’s Midwest refining assets along with its half of the upstream Sunrise JV could be candidates for divestment. Cherry Point is less likely due to its options to bring in other crude. BP would have several options to employ the proceeds if this sale were to happen.

Valuation and Use Of Proceeds

Recent comparable asset sales would value BP’s Canadian crude related assets at far less than the nearly $10 billion the company spent during the last decade just on the upgrades I discussed in the introduction. A recent Reuters article discusses that 5% of US refinery capacity is now for sale, and recent prices have not been attractive. To value BP’s refineries, we can look at two different Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) refinery sales. Like BP’s refineries, the Shell sites are configured to run heavy crude. (PBF) is buying Shell’s 157 mbpd Martinez, CA refinery for $1 billion. That works out to $6.37 million per mbpd. The 145 mbpd refinery in Anacortes, WA is still for sale, and is estimated to be worth $0.5 to $0.8 billion per the Reuters article. That works out to $3.44 to $5.52 million per mbpd. If I assume a high-end value of $6 million per mbpd, then BP’s Midwest refining capacity is worth:

Toledo Refinery (50% share) – 80 mbpd x $6 million/mbpd = $480 million

Whiting Refinery – 430 mbpd x $6 million/mbpd = $2,580 million

Total Midwest refining capacity = $3.06 billion

Looking at BP’s half of the upstream Sunrise field, we can compare to Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) purchase of oil sands assets from Devon Energy (DVN) for $2.8 billion USD. Production from these assets was 113 mbpd. By this metric, BP’s half of the 60 mbpd Sunrise field would be worth $743 million.

So, total proceeds BP could earn from selling its integrated oil sands related assets is around $3.8 billion. BP could employ these proceeds in several different ways:

Pay down debt. Net debt was $46.5 billion for a gearing ratio of 31.7%. Reducing it to $42.7 billion would reduce gearing to 29.9%, just within the target range. At 4% interest, BP could save about $152 million per year in interest expense or $0.045/year per ADR.

Buy back stock. BP could buy back about 100 million ADR’s or 600 million ordinary shares. That is about 2.9% of shares outstanding which would raise ADR price about $1.10.

Invest in lower carbon activities. It is impossible for me to estimate the value of this option. BP is not currently turning a profit on its alternative energy investments. Clearly this would be for longer-term prospects with PR benefits in the short term.

Now, let’s look at what BP would be giving up by selling these assets. I will assume a pretax operating margin of $10/bbl. This would account for the crack spread based on lower cost heavy Canadian crude as well as refinery operating costs. I will also assume 85% utilization factor which accounts for planned and unplanned shutdowns as well as below-capacity operation for any reason. With BP’s share of refining capacity at 510 mbpd, pretax operating income would be 0.85 x 510,000 bpd x 365 days/year x $10/bbl = $1.58 billion/year. Let’s call it $1.1 billion per year after accounting for taxes, corporate overhead, and interest expense. That would amount to around $0.32/year per ADR.

Clearly, based on comparable asset sales, BP would receive a low multiple to earnings for its Midwest refinery assets and its share of the Sunrise field. If BP were to divest these assets, it would have to be for environmental goals that are harder to quantify using traditional methods of analysis. I continue to hold BP as I do not consider the possible short-term dilution enough to impact the 6.5% dividend.

Conclusion

Bernard Looney's succession as CEO of BP promises to bring some changes to the company. Most significantly, these could include speeding up BP’s pathway to lower carbon intensity by selling some higher carbon-intensive assets. On that basis, BP’s Midwest refineries and its share of the Sunrise field in Canada would be likely candidates for divestment. Based on the current market for refining assets, the price received would be low relative to both earnings and capital invested during the last decade for upgrades. While a divestment might make sense in the bigger picture for environmental reasons, it would come at a cost to BP’s earning power in the near term. Investors should listen closely next month as the new CEO outlines his plans for the future.

