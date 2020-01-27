SBM Offshore - The FPSO Master Is Becoming A Shareholder Returns Master

The company is also looking to diversify its portfolio to maximize long-term potential. It is investing in exciting offshore energy generation projects.

SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF) (OTCPK:SBFFY) is a more than $3.3 billion company known as the FPSO master. The company is a Dutch-based group of companies that sells services to the offshore oil and gas industry and it’s one of the most important companies in the world to the majors when they’re looking to get a deepwater project off the ground. The company played a central role in Brazil’s corruption cases of the past few years paying half a billion in fines and seeing many executives across the company face charges.

However, as we’ll see throughout this article, SBM Offshore is on the path to recovery as the deepwater industry recovers faster than any other due to major discoveries. The company’s stock has remained stronger than any other oilfield service/offshore rig company and the company is well-positioned to deliver long-term returns.

SBM Offshore Construction - SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore Recent Accomplishments

As the deepwater industry has grown, spurred by major discoveries in Guyana, Brazil, and elsewhere across the world, SBM Offshore has had several major recent accomplishments.

SBM Offshore 2019 Results - SBM Offshore Investor Presentation

SBM Offshore is focused on its 2019 execution and has gathered 2 Fast4Ward awards for new FPSOs. The company has increased its backlog by $6.3 billion and generated $272 million of shareholder returns worth roughly 8% of the company’s market capitalization. At the same time, the company is innovating for a time where FPSOs are less in demand and has a positive market outlook with continued disciplined execution

The company has managed to increase its total recordable injury frequency rate by 50% over the past decade. Going forward the company plans to continue innovating for a sustainable future while building its FPSOs. The company’s continued backlog will turn into shareholder returns and as we can see, the company has had some significant recent accomplishments.

SBM Offshore Market Expansion

One of the keys to SBM Offshore’s future success is the company’s operations in a market where it has significant room for expansion.

SBM Offshore Market Recovery - SBM Offshore Investor Presentation

SBM Offshore has done well over the past few years as it invested in the downturn in its Fast4Ward hulls in order to gain from the upturn. Over this downturn, the company has had 3 hull orders and a number of awards as the recovery has been visible in large-sized FPSOs. At the same time, SBM Offshore has positioned itself incredibly well for the future.

Going forward, SBM Offshore sees a strong number of prospects for the company. The company sees 35 projects turning into 25+ potential awards and 9 projects in the company’s target market. The company expects it’ll be able to turn this into 2+ FPSO project wins per year. This has been true so far in the 1H 2019 with 7 FPSO awards 2 of which were awarded to SBM Offshore.

Out of 27 prospective FPSO awards from 2019-2021, it’s worth noting that 15 of them are in the areas where the company is succeeding in getting awards (offshore Brazil and Guyana). From those 15 only 3 have been part of FPSO awards to date. That means the company should easily be able to accomplish its goal of 2+ FPSO awards in 2020 and 2021 as it already did in 2019.

In SBM Offshore’s history, the company gained 3 awards in 2011, 3 in 2013, 1 in 2017 and 2 in 2019. That means the 4-5 additional awards in 2020-2021 are more than 70% of the company’s awards since the start of the 2010 decade. And those additional awards will result in significant additional awards - deepwater reserves have a $30/barrel break-even and will continue for the long run.

This will translate to significant returns for SBM Offshore shareholders. The market is expanding and SBM Offshore is in a prime position to take advantage. More importantly, it’s worth noting that until year-end 2018, SBM Offshore was excluded from Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) tenders which hurt its market position with Brazil making up almost half of the tender offers for FPSOs.

However, now that SBM Offshore has been able to be a part of contracts again, the company has resumed its path of growth. Additionally, the company is continuing to invest for its future.

SBM Offshore Wind - SBM Offshore Investor Presentation

The floating offshore wind market is expected to start in the next few years and quickly become a major market. For reference, the installed capacity by the early 30s, with the company’s estimation range, could be enough to provide electricity to 10% of the USA's population. This shows how huge this market could become, and the company, with its financial resources and offshore experience is primed to take advantage of it.

The company has taken an investment decision on its 1st offshore prototype expected to launch in 2021. The company is planning to commit $20 million in gross investment over the next 3 years and I recommend paying close attention to it.

There are significant high potential projects here - for example, the Penzhin Tidal Power Plant project could have capacity of 115 GW (10x the above forecast or 25% of the US’s total energy consumption including all factories, etc.). This market could be huge and I recommend SBM Offshore investors pay close attention to the results of the investment decision for the 2021 prototype.

SBM Offshore Project Execution

On top of SBM Offshore having significant recent accomplishments and focusing on an expanding market, the company has been executing its current projects well.

SBM Project Update - SBM Offshore Investor Presentation

One of the reasons SBM Offshore has continued to be selected for some of the highest profile FPSO projects (Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) Guyana projects, Petrobras’ pre-salt discoveries) are its continued operational performance. The company had 99% uptime in 1H 2019 - a new record and one that the company hadn’t set since 2015. That’s quality operational fleet uptime and it’s essential to these major projects.

For projects worth potentially $10s of billions - a small % in fleet uptime is enormous and can define where those big projects get their FPSOs from. The FPSO Destiny alone is expected to generate the partners on that project $1.5 billion in net profit a year and the Liza Unity will be several times that. As SBM Offshore moves towards completing 2 more FPSOs in 3 years, profits will increase.

SBM Offshore Financial Picture

Putting together the company’s recent accomplishments, operations in an expanding market, and successful project execution, and we get an exciting financial picture for SBM Offshore.

SBM Financial Picture - SBM Offshore Investor Presentation

The company has managed to increase revenue significantly over the past year from $808 million in 1H 2018 to $965 million in 1H 2019. At the same time, the company has kept EBITDA strong, from $414 million in underlying EBITDA in 1H 2018 to $399 million in 1H 2019. These are strong EBITDA and potential profits for a company with a market capitalization of just over $3.3 billion.

At the same time, SBM Offshore has kept pro-forma backlog strong and growing rapidly from $14.8 billion in FY 2018 to $20.1 billion after 1H 2019. That’s a massive increase in backlog. More importantly, it will continue to increase by close to $6 billion annually over the next 2 years if the company continues to maintain its goal of getting 2+ FPSO awards.

The company’s increase in revenue over the past year means its annualized revenue is almost $2 billion. That means, even with no further increases in its backlog, the company has almost a decade of backlog. At the same time, the company’s net debt for the projects which increased from $2.4 to $3.0 billion, which is minimal in respect to the company’s backlog.

SBM Sources and Uses of Cash - SBM Offshore Investor Presentation

The above graph provides a company’s sources and uses of cash for the first half of the year. As we can see, the company generated strong cash from operations, supporting its strong dividend of almost 2%. At the same time, the company has managed to invest incredibly heavily in growth and working capital for its future projects, worth roughly $0.5 billion.

Lastly, the company seems to believe that its share price is undervalued. The company spent almost $200 million on share buybacks (enough to repurchase roughly 6% of its outstanding shares in half a year). Now is an incredible opportunity to repurchase shares especially as the company starts to get a massive amount of FPSO awards and strong future cash flow.

There’s no one better to invest alongside than the company itself - and investing in SBM Offshore is a strong way to achieve future growth. The company has had an efficient financing model supporting FPSO costs with the majority of the project paid for by debt and a much smaller margin paid for with equity.

Going forward, cash flow will remain strong as the company’s net debt/backlog ratio of 14% is the lowest it's been since 2014. That backlog will remain strong going forward enabling debt paydowns, the company’s 2020-2024 backlog averages more than $1.5 billion/year assuming no 2020 or 2021 project awards. As a result, the company’s cash flow will be several hundred $ million/year which can translate to strong shareholder rewards on the back of the company’s $3.3 billion market cap.

Conclusion

SBM Offshore has a low cost of debt at just 4.9% per annum backed up by the company’s incredibly strong and growing backlog. The company expects more than 2 FPSO awards in 2020 and 2021, which will enable the company’s backlog to grow to more than $30 billion. That growth in backlog should result in significant and steady long-term cash flow and earnings.

The company’s debt is incredibly low. At the same time, the company has continued to invest in how undervalued its business is - the company has been aggressively buying back shares and paid a dividend of almost 2%. That has resulted in annual returns to shareholders of 14% annualizing the share buybacks. That will continue going forward as revenues increase - the FPSO master is becoming the shareholder return master.

I recommend investing for the long run, especially when including the company’s impressive ocean rig options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBFFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.