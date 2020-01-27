Is This Acquisition One Too Many, Even For Accenture?

While we still like Accenture, until Accenture can demonstrate that this asset has been suitably integrated, we have changed our view on Accenture to neutral.

Given the history of this asset and the fact Accenture recently got a new CEO, we are slightly uneasy about this deal.

Accenture has been steadily acquiring to build its digital transformation and security offerings. The latest in the line of M&A has been Broadcom’s security business, which was acquired from Symantec.

Accenture’s strategy has been predicated on creating a technology platform to supplement and further the delivery of its services.

The importance of Accenture’s (ACN) platform can be understood in the context of the management strategy of moving away from commodity services; since these services still make a considerable portion of Accenture’s market, platform-based automation was the obvious solution to address the challenge of shrinking margins.

One of Accenture's recent buys has a rather complicated history and below we detail out the specifics that could lead to potential issues for even the mighty Accenture.

While we still like the company, we will be waiting to for Accenture to show progress and report some strength in its security business and hope this unit doesn’t jinx Accenture’s track record of turning around and absorbing businesses. In the interim, we have changed our stance to neutral on Accenture.

The devil is in the details

Accenture has had an impeccable track record of M&A

Accenture has been slowly growing the contribution from its inorganic initiatives, which is evident in the sustained margins and the company's ability to maintain 5-8% growth over the years.

The acquisition that has intrigued us is Accenture buying Symantec’s (NLOK) cyber security services (NYSE:CSS) business from Broadcom.

Accenture has agreed to acquire Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO).

Our intrigue stems from the origins of this particular piece of business. Before selling part of Symantec’s enterprise security business (ESB), Broadcom had recently (Nov 2019) acquired it from Symantec for $10.7 billion.

Broadcom’s purchase was at a little over 5x the annual run rate of $2 billion in revenues for ESB. Previously Symantec had purchased Blue Coat from Bain for $4.7 billion in 2016 to create ESB by clubbing Symantec’s existing enterprise security business with Blue Coat.

Blue Coat, in turn, had been sold to Bain by Thoma Bravo for $2.4 billion in 2015, when Bain had bought Blue Coat to increase its focus on the growing cybersecurity market.

Thoma Bravo had acquired/taken private Blue Coat in 2011 for $1.3 billion (or a ~50% premium to its last closing market cap).

Although Thoma Bravo had paid a rich premium to Blue Coat’s closing price, Thoma Bravo has been known to buy ageing software companies to turn them around.

Likely, Blue Coat’s stamp on the entity’s cybersecurity business would have dampened over the last decade. Furthermore, with the software industry moving to the cloud and the R&D spending that would have occurred along the way, the cybersecurity business today is likely to be a much stronger value proposition than what it previously was.

What Accenture has acquired is a unit with 300 people and is a part of the $10.7 billion portfolio snapped up by Broadcom. In attempting to understand this acquisition better, we note:

Accenture’s average ticket size of an acquisition over the last 5 years has been around $43 million

For 2020, Accenture had outlined a plan to spend up to $1.6 billion in M&A

Broadcom had indicated that it was likely to get 2,500 people as a part of the $10.7 billion deal with Symantec, implying an approximate value per employee of $4.3 million ($10.7 billion / 2,500)

Assuming that Broadcom sold off the cybersecurity assets to Accenture, the value at cost ($4.3 million / employee), would peg the value of the cybersecurity business at $1.3 billion (= $4.3 million X 300)

As noted earlier, this would almost be the same value at which Thoma Bravo had acquired Blue Coat (or the main chunk of the CSS business in the Symantec portfolio).

We also note that some readers may not agree with our estimate of the value of the CSS business. Since there was significant IP that Broadcom acquired from Symantec, which may not have been sold to Accenture during the cybersecurity services business sale. However, much of the thesis around Accenture is around the company’s deep services background and Accenture’s consistent move towards a platform approach to improve customer outcomes while maintaining margins.

In order to strengthen its technology platform, the company has been making multiple acquisitions and integrating them successfully.

Given the track record of the company and the strategic upside possible, it should not be surprising should the company eclipse the $200 mark pretty soon.

Thus, we find it unlikely that the CSS sale did not accompany any software and the associated IP with it. The only reason why the price of this deal could be lower is due to the fire sale nature of this deal – Broadcom completed the Symantec transaction in Nov 19 and in Jan 20 Accenture announced that Accenture was buying the CSS business.

A look at all the owners of the CSS business

Thoma Bravo and Bain Capital were financial investors, who ended with near 2x returns on this asset. However, Symantec, after the acquisition came under a cloud with the company reporting some financial statement issues. Subsequently, the CEO exited, some numbers were restated and finally, the asset was sold to Broadcom. Broadcom did not even take a quarter to rid itself of this asset, by selling it to Accenture.

For Julie Sweet, the CSS business would be one of Accenture’s first major acquisitions.

Since joining Accenture in 2010, Julie has distinguished herself as a key member of our senior leadership team. She has made a significant contribution to our business strategy and our investment strategy, as well as to our Capital Committee, and has demonstrated a strong commitment to our clients and our people.

Considering that Julie has had a distinguished carrier as a legal eagle and technology strategist, it is unlikely that she would have missed any potential skeletons in the CSS closet. Although, the pressure to fill in the late Pierre Nanterme’s shoes could have been an entirely different matter.

Conclusion

Fundamentally, we still like Accenture. The challenge for us is the recent CSS acquisition. Since this asset was primarily owned by financial investors (one of whom is known to buy companies where the technology is about to die down) and the last owners either had to restate numbers or sold off the asset in a hurry, we are slightly concerned about this buy from Accenture.

Thus, we foresee two potential outcomes:

Option 1: This buy turns out to be a stroke of genius by Julie Sweet, who bought an asset under transition and which was non-core to its new owner (Broadcom). Given the experience and depth of Accenture’s consulting and management benches, the CSS business is well integrated within Accenture and we hear about some positive commentary as to how the CSS asset would have helped to extend Accenture’s service-oriented platform.

This buy turns out to be a stroke of genius by Julie Sweet, who bought an asset under transition and which was non-core to its new owner (Broadcom). Given the experience and depth of Accenture’s consulting and management benches, the CSS business is well integrated within Accenture and we hear about some positive commentary as to how the CSS asset would have helped to extend Accenture’s service-oriented platform. Option 2: Despite having been through five ownership changes in the last decade, the cybersecurity business turns out to be a thorn in the skin for even the mighty Accenture. Whether Accenture writes it off or sells CSS is something only time can tell.

Given the very real possibility of Option 2, we are changing our stance to neutral on the stock with a keen eye for any news coming out from Accenture about its most recent buy.

