Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Encouraging Trial Results And Insider Buying

Today, we look at a gene therapy concern that has posted some recent encouraging trial results and has also seen some insider buying, which triggered a significant rally in the stock.

Company Overview:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) is a New York City-based biotechnology concern focused on the development of gene therapies for the treatment of rare pediatric diseases. The company has two platforms that have spawned three clinical-stage candidates and two more assets that should enter the clinic over the next twelve months. Essentially, all Rocket's IP has been in-licensed. The company went public via a reverse merger with failed ocular concern Inotek Pharmaceuticals in January 2018. Its stock trades near $22.00 a share and commands a market cap of just under ~$1.2 billion.

Platforms:

The company employs two modified non-pathogenic viruses to penetrate cells and deliver missing and properly functioning genetic material into targeted tissues or organs: ex-vivo lentiviral vectors (LVVs), where the patient's cells are extracted and the vector is delivered to these cells in the lab, with the modified cells then being reinserted into the patient; and in vivo adeno-associated viral vectors (AAVs), where the vector is injected directly into the patient. Viruses are well suited as delivery vehicles owing to their adeptness at invading cells.

Pipeline:

Rocket's LVV delivery platform is responsible for two clinical gene therapy candidates and two more that should enter the clinic over the next twelve months covering four indications.

RP-L102. The most advanced asset is RP-L102 for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a rare (1 in ~130,000) DNA-repair disorder that causes bone marrow failure, short stature, and acute myeloid leukemia, amongst other maladies. Patients with FA have a genetic defect that prevents the normal repair of genes and chromosomes within blood cells in the bone marrow. FA generally occurs in the first two decades of life and usually manifests itself in bleeding and infections as the bone marrow can no longer produce or inadequately produces platelets and blood cells. Life expectancy of those afflicted by FA is only 30 to 40 years. Approximately 60-70% of cases arise from mutations in the FANC-A gene, which is Rocket's focus.

Source: Company Presentation

The current standard of care for FA is hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT), which has provided many patients with healthy platelets and blood cells. However, the lack of perfect donor matches can result in graft versus host disease (GVHD) with a 10-15% 100-day mortality rate. Rocket's gene therapy utilizes the patient's own stem cells, reducing the risk of severely toxic hematologic outcomes.

RP-L102 was in-licensed from Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas (CIEMAT) based in Madrid. Rocket and CIEMAT are collaborating on the development of RP-L102 via a Phase 1/2 trial.

CIEMAT was responsible for "Process A", whereby patients did not receive myeloablative conditioning - modified cell enrichment, transduction enhancement, and commercial-grade vector manufacturing and cell processing. The Phase 1 study demonstrated bone marrow restoration in excess of the 10% threshold agreed to by the FDA and EMA for advancement into Phase 2 with one of the four patients achieving hemoglobin levels equal to one year after birth, suggesting hematologic correction over the long term.

Source: Company Presentation

Rocket's "Process B" Phase 1/2 trial is designed to include twelve patients receiving myeloablative conditioning and RP-L102 with phenotypic correction of bone marrow colony forming (progenitor) cells the primary endpoint. On December 8th, 2019, a preliminary readout of two patients indicated that both exhibited early signs of engraftment with previously declining cell counts stabilized. Additional Phase 1 Process B data are anticipated in 1H20. Rocket enrolled the first of ten additional patients in its "Process B" registrational Phase 2 study on December 6, 2019, with preliminary data expected in 2H20.

If the early promising data proves prescient, Rocket and CIEMAT would have a patient population of ~4,000 to treat with 500 new patients annually benefitting from RP-L102. Given the rare nature of FA and RP-L102's early potential, it's not surprising to see that it has received Fast Track, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations in the U.S.; Advance Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) and Priority Medicine classifications in EU; and Orphan Drug designation in the U.S. and EU.

RP-L201. Rocket's other candidate recently providing encouraging data is RP-L201, which is being investigated in the treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-1 (LAD-1), an ultra-rare genetic disorder of the ITGB2 gene that retards CD18 expression, which in turn impairs the ability of white blood cells known as neutrophils to enter tissue where they are needed to fight infection. Without donor HSCT, mortality in 60-75% of severe cases occurs by age two. Rocket estimates that 25 to 50 patients annually would be eligible for RP-L201, if approved.

Source: Company Presentation

Like RP-L102, RP-L201 is in-licensed from CIEMAT. Rocket is currently conducting a two-patient open-label, single-arm, Phase 1 portion of a nine-patient Phase 1/2 trial. On December 9, 2019, the company announced very hopeful data from its first patient, who exhibited early signs of engraftment with CD18 expression of 45%, compared to CD18 expressions of <1% pre-treatment. This is an extremely positive development considering 4-10% expression is associated with survival into adulthood. The patient also saw a reduction in disease-related skin lesions after therapy. The Phase 2 portion is expected to be registrational-enabling with the primary endpoint the proportion of patients alive at age 2 and at least one-year post infusion. Enrollment is expected to commence in 2H20.

RP-L201 has received Rare Pediatric Disease designations in the U.S.; ATMP classification in EU; and Orphan Drug designations in the U.S. and EU. Rare Pediatric Disease status provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval which will be kept or sold to a deeper pocketed concern.

RP-L301. Rocket's third LVV platform candidate in-licensed from CIEMAT is RP-L301, which is being considered for the treatment of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), a genetic condition arising from mutations that affect the red blood cell glycolytic pathway. Specifically, red blood cells assume a non-spherical shape, making them susceptible to breaking down, decreasing their ability to carry oxygen to cells. Severe cases result in childhood mortality or frequent, lifelong red blood cell transfusions. Rocket calculates its addressable market at 250 to 500 patients per annum. Agios (AGIO) has a late-stage small molecule activator of pyruvate kinase-R - a non-gene therapy called Mitapivat - in the clinic for this indication but it is ~50% effective and with adverse events severe enough in four patients (of 52) to force discontinuation. RP-L301 has received Orphan Drug designations from both the FDA and EMA and is expected to enter the clinic around YE19 with preliminary Phase 1 data expected in 2H20.

RP-L401. Normally, pre-clinical assets are not worthy of mention, but considering the extreme rare nature of Rocket's targeted indications - i.e. only a dozen patients may be studied before one of its candidates is approved - RP-L401 for the treatment of Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO) deserves mention. The fourth targeted indication of the company's LLV platform is an extremely rare genetic disorder that causes the hardening of bones resulting in cranial nerve entrapment, abnormal bone growth, and anemia. After demonstrating in vitro restoration of osteoclast resorptive function in pre-clinical studies, RP-L401 is expected to enter the clinic for the treatment of IMO in 2H20. It is in-licensed from Lund University in Sweden.

RP-A501. The company's sole candidate from its AAV platform is RP-A501, which is being evaluated in the treatment of Danon Disease, a genetic mutation of the LAMPB2 gene responsible for the accumulation of autophagic vacuoles, predominantly in cardiac and skeletal muscle, leading to severe myocardiopathy, liver disease, and intellectual development. Male patients typically require heart transplants and die in their teens or 20s. Danon is believed to afflict 15,000 to 30,000 in the U.S. and EU. The technology for the AAV platform was in-licensed from UC San Diego.

After demonstrating upticks in survival, cardiac function, and liver enzymes in mice, RP-A501 was first administered in a human patient in 2Q19. Initial data from that 12 to 24-patient Phase 1 trial is anticipated in 2020. RP-A501 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA.

In-licensing Costs:

Rocket has been able to secure the licenses for its gene therapy pipeline through modest upfront payments - the largest being $7 million to UCSD - and additional obligations of modest milestone payments and high single digit to low double digit royalties.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

The company leveraged its recent double dose of good news regarding RP-L102 and RP-L201 to pad its balance sheet. Rocket raised gross proceeds of $85 million at $22.25 per share on December 10, 2019, marking its third trip to the capital markets in the past 13 months. Rocket exited 2019 with ~$295 million of cash and equivalents, $52 million of debt due August 2021, and a cash runway into early 2022.

Wall Street is unanimous in its praise of Rocket, with four buy and four outperform ratings and a median twelve-month price target of $35.

Board member and beneficial owner Roderick Wong is also a fan of the recent RP-L102 and RP-L201 readouts based on his 225,000 share purchase on the recent secondary. His ownership interest in the company is ~32%.

Verdict:

The data for the FA and LAD-1 indications, albeit from an extremely small sample size, validate Rocket's LVV platform and set it up to dominate those markets with its potentially transformative therapies. FA by itself is a $500 million-plus opportunity. With plenty of cash in the bank, additional data from both RP-L102 and RP-L201 due in 1H20 as well as readouts from RP-L301 and RP-A501 in 2H20, there are plenty of catalysts on the horizon and fewer trials needed to achieve approval.

That said, the stock has roughly doubled from its recent lows in October. Outside a buy-write option strategy, I would probably wait to a pullback to the $20 level (which was the previous peak in the stock last year) before initiating a 'watch item' position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals. This is especially true with the market near all-time highs with a decent chance of profit taking early in 2020 in my opinion.

