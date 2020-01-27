Toronto-Dominion Is An Undervalued Income Opportunity

It is one of Canada's dominant banks and has rewarded shareholders with dividends for more than a century and a half.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has indicated that it is going to make earnings growth a priority this year - a possibility that should please shareholders in light of how this investment has performed up to now.

This indication was made at the RBC Capital Markets' Canadian Bank CEO conference earlier this month, when Toronto-Dominion CEO Bharat Masrani did not disqualify the possibility of restructuring charges to adapt to industry changes:

"In the phase we’re in, you should expect that this becomes more regular until... the level of innovation slows down dramatically...Jobs within TD are changing quite dramatically...That requires us to restructure certain parts of our bank."

Masrani was not the only CEO to make this point. Canadian Imperial (CM) CEO Victor Dodig also stated that a restructuring charge "is always a possibility." By contrast, chief executives for the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and the Bank of Montreal (BMO) have set their face against any such shake-ups.

The motive for such restructuring is the disappointing earnings growth reported by banks for 2019, and the possibility of 2020 being a tougher year in that respect. But in the broader scheme of things, if Toronto-Dominion is able to improve earnings, shareholders will have more cause to be delighted than they already should be.

Why do I say that shareholders should already be delighted with Toronto-Dominion? The interest income and net income figures reported over the last five years show a consistent upward trend, for one thing.

Year Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2015 24.83 billion 18.89 billion 7.91 billion 6.02 billion 2016 26.56 billion 20.20 billion 8.82 billion 6.71 billion 2017 29.83 billion 22.69 billion 10.4 billion 7.91 billion 2018 36.42 billion 27.70 billion 11.26 billion 8.57 billion 2019 42 billion 31.95 billion 11.67 billion 8.88 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Toronto-Dominion's investor relations page.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is able to be so profitable by virtue of its status among the 'Big Five' Canadian banks. The Canadian banking sector is a virtual oligopoly: five banks control 90% of Canada's banking assets - the Toronto-Dominion Bank, the Royal Bank of Canada, the Bank of Montreal, Scotiabank (BNS) and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The Canadian banking sector is subject to stringent regulation, which has allowed the established players to become large financial institutions within Canada as these regulations form a high barrier for competitive entry.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is the second-largest Canadian bank behind only the Royal Bank of Canada. With a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, it is among the top ten banks in North America and the 19th largest bank in the world. Small wonder that its shareholders have received a return on equity (trailing twelve months) of 14.64% with that level of regulatory protection from competitors and the sheer scale of the bank's operation.

As far as concerns for the year ahead, Toronto-Dominion is in very good financial shape to meet such concerns head-on. Its long-term debt of C$41.85 billion is offset by a net worth of C$90 billion, total cash and due from banks worth C$4.86 billion, and total investments worth C$613.09 billion. This balance sheet is likely to remain robust if free cash flow of C$17.21 billion indicates anything. Also likely to continue is the steady dividend payments that Toronto-Dominion has made to shareholders since 1857, and which it has raised consecutively for the last three years. The payout ratio of 43.52% favors a continuation of that dividend streak.

However, the relatively disappointing 2019 and resultant outlook for 2020, in tandem with EPS growth over the next five years projected to be 3.30%, means that it would be preferable to have even a quality holding such as Toronto-Dominion available at a discount.

Toronto-Dominion currently trades in the mid-$50 range. Chart generated from FinViz.

Currently, Toronto-Dominion trades at a share price of $56.50 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The current P/E is at a discount to Toronto-Dominion's five-year average P/E of 12.96, to the credit intermediation sub-sector average of 18.44, and to the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 24.96. Furthermore, the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.60%, and the current price-to-book ratio of 1.17 is lower than the five-year average price-to-book ratio of 1.77 and the sub-sector average of 1.33. Overall, it seems that Toronto-Dominion is trading at a discount to fair value, which leads us to the question of what fair value for Toronto-Dominion is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.79 (11.79 / 15 = 0.79) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $71.52 (56.50 / 0.79 = 71.52). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.91 (11.79 / 12.96 = 0.91) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $62.09 (56.50 / 0.91 = 62.09).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.90 (3.60 / 4.02 = 0.90) and then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $62.78 (56.50 / 0.90 = 62.78). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $65.46 (71.52 + 62.09 + 62.78 / 3 = 65.46). On the basis of this estimate, Toronto-Dominion's stock is trading at a discount of 16%.

In summary, while Toronto-Dominion feels compelled to improve earnings growth, whether it does or not is unlikely to impact its standing as one of Canada's premier financial institutions, its profitability, its financial robustness, or its dividend streak. It should be considered a buy at a 16% discount to fair value at this time.

