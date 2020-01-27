American Express: What We Think You Do Here

Don't be afraid to take some profit, and investors on the sidelines should wait for a bit of a pullback to strike.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a name that has been in favor for investors of late, and is a holding of several of our membership. At their request for comment, we thought we would look back into this name, which has in our opinion is in a much better condition than it was just a few years ago. The stock is up 30% in a year, and provided the market does not get chaotic, upside remains. Let us discuss.

The company is now out with some earnings that appear to be a catalyst for the next leg up. It may be wise to take SOME profits here. The run has been impressive but was in large part predicated on expectations for improvement in performance and the company delivered, specifically as a result of continued robust economic activity. The rise in share price was correlated with the sector in many regards as well. In this column, we discuss some of the critical metrics to be aware of in this name, and why we think it’s time to take some profits.

Top line growth

One of the metrics that caught our eye was the top line revenues. We were expecting revenues of $11.25-$11.35 billion. The came in at $11.37 billion, surpassing our expectations and delivering a year of growth of 8.5% over last year's Q4:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The top line growth is certainly a strength, but we want to remind you the growth still is below that of our more preferred credit card financial companies such as Mastercard (MA) or Visa (V). Still, it is worth noting that revenues beat not only our estimates, but edged out consensus estimates. This was also the 10th consecutive quarter of 8% or more growth in revenues. While the top line growth was welcomed, what we liked here however is that the company has continued to rein in expenses, helping drive earnings.

Expense management in line with revenue growth

A company's expenses can make or break financial services companies. Well, this key metric saw expansion in the present quarter, as the company's consolidated expenses totaled $8.4 billion up nearly 9% from a year ago:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Although expenses increased compared to last year, we should investigate deeper. Here are the key reasons for the difference year-over-year. There was lower spending on marketing initiatives compared to last year. The rise reflected growth in rewards and other customer engagement costs, driven primarily by increased card member spending and higher usage of card benefits, as well as higher operating expenses. The key here was that the growth in expenses was commensurate with revenue growth.

Bottom line

What about the earnings figures themselves? Well factoring in the near 9% growth in revenues and expenses, and the fact that revenues that surpassed our expectations, the tax figures became relevant. The tax rate was higher this year (15% vs. 10% a year ago). As such, we saw net income come in at $1.69 billion down from $2.01 billion year ago. However, it is important to realize that the year-ago period had $0.5 billion, or $0.58 per share of tax benefits. Considering the present share count, adjusted earnings per share surpassed our expectations by $0.01, and came in at $2.03:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The growth is positive. For the full year, the company reported net income of $6.8 billion, compared with net income of $6.9 billion a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $7.99, compared with $7.91 a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $8.20, compared with $7.33 a year ago. This is welcomed for investors.

Loan loss provisions

One of the items we like to look at is the provision for loan losses. Provisions for credit losses continue to rise. As these provisions expand, we are cautious because it may mean the company is taking on risky debt. At the same time, it can also mean that more debt in general is being taken on, or some combination of the two. We note that the provisions for credit losses have risen in recent years:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We believe the rise in this metric represents both a higher loan portfolio, but also a higher delinquency rate. While some additional provisions may be expected as the loan portfolio rises, this was at the highest end of what we expected to see.

Our 2020 projections

Considering the trajectory of the company, and our expectations for the macroeconomic backdrop, we think earnings per share are likely to grow double digits again. In digging into the performance of the company for 2019, it added over 11 million new cards and continued to deliver solid billings growth. Card fee revenue growth of 17% was solid. The company also delivered solid loan growth, helping explain an expanded provision for credit losses, while maintaining industry-leading credit metrics. If revenue grows another 8-9% in 2020, we are looking for $8.75-$9.15 in earnings for the year. That said, this is positive growth of around 10%. With the stock trading at $135, shares are trading at 15X FWD earnings. This valuation is bit higher than earnings growth, but, is reasonable in comparison to Mastercard and Visa. So long as the economy remains solid, we are cautiously bullish.

Take home

If you are holding American Express, this was a good quarter. So long as the economy remains solid, we are cautiously bullish. The 2020 outlook is positive as well, but the stock has made a major run. We would take SOME profits after a huge run-up in the stock. It is wise to take a little off the table after a major run that can be redeployed elsewhere. Investors on the sidelines should wait for a bit of a pullback to strike, but we think shares hit $150 this year.

